It was in 1986 that the Mechanics belted out the lyrics to their hit “All I Need is A Miracle.”
That was also the year that the Springfield High field hockey team fashioned a miracle of their own in winning a state championship.
Miracle? What else would you call a team winning a state championship after playing less than .500 field hockey during the season and entering the Division I playoffs as the No. 10 seed?
Not only that, the Cosmos lost their coach in the spring of 1986 when Mary Fortune died unexpectedly.
“We were heartbroken. We had lost a coach who we had loved very much,” co-captain Heidi Bushway Verkler said.
“That was really difficult for all of us as a team,” said Heather Jagelski McGreer, a junior defender on the squad.
Enter Joy Benson. Benson had coached field hockey at neighboring Green Mountain Union High School when the Chester school had field hockey.
“Now, we had a coach we knew nothing about,” Verkler said.
The process was slow and the Cosmos struggled on the field.
Gradually, things changed.
“Once we allowed ourselves to get to know her, everything got better,” Verkler said. “We were a different team later in the season.”
“I felt welcomed. I never felt unwanted,” Benson said.
The players invited Benson to one of their summer workouts so that they could meet her. Benson was impressed by the team’s off-season commitment to the sport.
The playoff games were all intense. They were all games settled by one goal or penalty strokes.
“I loved penalty strokes,” Jagelski said. “We worked on them after practice and Joy didn’t have to push us to do it.”
The first test for the Cosmos came against No. 7 Mount Anthony. The Cosmos and Patriots battled to a scoreless tie, Springfield advancing on the penalty-stroke tiebreaker.
It was another white knuckler in the quarterfinals. The Cosmos and Essex fought to a scoreless stalemate during regulation play.
Overtime was not sudden death and each team scored in the extra session. Springfield again won on penalty strokes with Pam Mitchell and Michelle Porter converting the strokes for the Cosmos.
Porter died young, succumbing to cancer, and today the Cosmos play field hockey on a field named in her honor.
Essex took a 1-0 lead in the overtime but Jeanette Champaigne rescued the Cosmos with the goal that forced strokes again.
That victory over Essex was a watershed win on Springfield’s long climb uphill as it finally got them above the .500 mark at 6-5-5.
The Cosmos defeated Spaulding 2-1 in overtime in the semifinal, finally a game that did not go to strokes.
That landed them on the biggest stage — the state championship game against Rutland played in Colchester.
The game had all the tension of the other playoff games but Springfield earned the title with a 1-0 victory despite Rutland outshooting the Cosmos 7-1 in the second half.
Great passing off a penalty corner play set up the championship game goal by Heather Todd with 16:20 remaining in the game.
Jagelski, who went on to play NCAA Division I field hockey at Syracuse, flicked the penalty corner toward the goal. Champaigne directed it toward the opposite post and Todd finished it off, a score on the Cosmos’ lone shot of the second half.
Benson said the Cosmos valued their work on penalty corners and paid a lot of attention to them in practice.
Springfield goalie Kiki Knoras made five of her six saves in the second half to preserve the victory.
“Kiki was phenomenal. I think she really began to find herself the year before with Mary (Fortune),” Verkler said.
“Kiki was one of the best goalies I ever had. She was so good at reading the field and in talking to her defense,” said Benson, a goalie at Stowe High School and Norwich University.
“She was an unsung player,” Jagelski said of Knoras. “Yes, we won it as a team but Kiki was so important.”
What is the road map that takes a team from a sub-.500 squad during the season to a state champion? Verkler saw a couple of turning points.
Benson held a team meeting during the season. Verkler believes it was on the bus.
She told the Cosmos that they had talent and potential that they were not living up to. Benson also told her players that they had to listen to her and that they had to start trusting her.
“I think that was a major turning point,” Verkler said.
Benson recalled a meeting on the bus in Hartford where she put it on the line. She told the Cosmos that they could not lose another game. They had to win or tie the rest of their contests in order to make the playoffs.
There was no open tournament during that era. You had to win 40% of your games to play in the postseason.
“We went onto the bus that day as individuals and we came off as a team, a family,” Jagelski said. “After that, we did a lot of team building.”
Then, there was a meeting that the players had just prior to the playoffs.
“We sat down and said that we had much more talent than what we had shown,” Verkler said.
“We also had two coaches who we were playing for.”
Rutland was a No. 4 seed and the Raiders brought a hefty 12-2-2 record into the championship game.
But the field was hardly tilted in their favor because the Cosmos had found something.
“I think we knew we had the talent and the passion and that we had nothing to lose,” Verkler said.
Other players on that team included Courtney MacGillivray, Stephanie Martin, Janet Clark, Tammy Lynds, Amy Fish, Roxie Schroeder, Heather Young, Colleen Fratini, Susan Simone, Beth Randall, Geri Thompson, Stacie Gilchrist, Gayle Crandall and Cella Forcier.
Verkler said they had two coaches that they were playing for in Benson and Fortune, but there was yet another coach who had her print on this game.
Benson played at Stowe for the legendary Bev Osterberg.
Osterberg is one of only a handful of high school field hockey coaches across the country to win more than 500 games. Her Stowe teams claimed 16 state championships and made 28 state final appearances during her 44 years.
Benson took much of her coaching strategy from Osterberg and when Osterberg was dying in 2020, Benson went to her home to care for her.
Osterberg attended the Cosmos’ state championship game in 1986.
Verkler said that Benson and Fortune were quite different. She recalls that Fortune was a stickler for conditioning.
“She ran our a--es off,” Verkler said during a lunch break this week where she teaches at a middle school in California.
“Joy was laid back and she was about building relationships,” Verkler said.
Molding a team into a family was a trademark of Benson’s coaching style whether it was at Springfield or Green Mountain.
“That was a really close-knit team,” Benson said of the 1986 champions. “We would have team dinners at their homes and the older kids took the younger kids under their wing.”
The family comes together again on March 4 when it will be honored with induction into the Springfield High School Hall of Fame.
The tight-knit group will have plenty to reminisce about. All state championships are special but this one truly was a Cinderella march to the crown. It was about a team that was still reeling from the unexpected loss of a coach and had not even played .500 field hockey during the season.
It was about a new coach who espoused the values of family and a team that refused to believe that it was what its record said that it was.
