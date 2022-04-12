To the Community:
On Friday, April 8, Girl Scout Troop 30228 of Waterbury donated five cases of assorted Girl Scout cookies to the nurses at Central Vermont Medical Center.
At each of their cookie sale events in February and March the scouts had a donation box for people to contribute in order to purchase and donate cookies to our pandemic heroes.
The girls thought all the nurses needed a special treat after the past couple of years that they have endured during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heather Friedman
Troop 30228 Leader
