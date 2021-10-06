BARRE — After-school activities were briefly interrupted at Spaulding High School on Wednesday due to a report of an “unsafe individual” heading to the campus “threatening harm to themselves and potentially others,” Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey said.
Hennessey didn’t provide many details, but said school officials were alerted at approximately 3 p.m. triggering the school’s safety protocol. Students were alerted over the intercom and dismissed as usual, but athletic teams were secured inside the building until police confirmed the situation had been resolved without incident.
Hennessey praised police for their prompt response and thanked students, staff, parents and a visiting team from Harwood Union High School for their patience and flexibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.