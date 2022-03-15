Snow marches on
Was Saturday's snow the last big storm of the season? Time will tell. The forecast for the remainder of this week called for mild springlike temperatures with precipitation in the form of rain.
Sledding conditions improved to picture-perfect at Country Club of Vermont on Sunday. In Jen Lane's yard on Union Street, a snowman's best friend was of course, a snow dog. And winter driving conditions persisted on Route 100.
Photos by Gordon Miller
