Bobby Therrien
Buy Now

Bobby Therrien, top and Christopher Pelkey battle for the lead during Sunday's Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road.

 Photo by Alan Ward

Hinesburg driver Bobby Therrien took advantage of a fast car and plenty of track experience to claim first place Sunday during the 45th Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road.

The former track champ refused to be intimidated by any of the top American-Canadian Tour racers on a picturesque afternoon at the high banks. He was one of the weekly local racers who put on an impressive show against some of the region's top competitors, with Wolcott's Marcel Gravel placing second and Shelburne's Kaiden Fisher finishing third.

After two rounds of qualifying, Late Model Thunder Road regulars Brandon Lanphear and Darrell Morin led the field to the green flag. Reigning King of the Road Chris Pelkey quickly joined the front of the pack along with Therrien as Lanphear and Morin battled for the top spot. Therrien grabbed the lead on lap 38 as the Vermont contingent continued to show up the touring stars.

Although Pelkey and Therrien swapped the lead on several restarts, Therrien’s speed was difficult to match. Even as the ACT championship battle between Gabe Brown and D.J. Shaw heated up behind them, Therrien, Pelkey, Gravel, Fisher and Kyle Pembroke proved that insider knowledge was a huge boost.

Longtime ladder-climber Jaden Perry had a wild ride on top of the turn one tire wall, resulting a restart that pitted Gravel and Therrien against each other at the front. After subbing in for Phil Scott due to the July flooding, Therrien used all his 2023 track knowledge to earn his second Labor Day Classic victory.

Robert Catchapaw and Kevin Wheatley were the pole-sitters for the Road Warriors for the first feature event of the afternoon. Wheatley quickly took over, but Frank Putney stole the show after lap 3. A caution for a slashing car across the frontstretch sent several drivers the turn-two wall, resulting in a restart featuring Nate Brien alongside Putney at the front.

A second caution for Corey Martin’s smack into the turn one tire barrier set up a new showdown between Putney and young-gun Karsen Murphy. In the end, Putney was untouchable as he prevailed in front of Brien and Murphy.

Thomas Peck and Scott Weston started in the top positions during the Street Stock race, which was slowed on lap one when Taylor Hoar slammed into the turn four wall. Back under green, the crunch bunch continued to thrash. Weston's car spun around in turn four, collecting points leaders James Dopp and Cam Powers in addition to several other drivers. After the restart, Peck ran away at the front as Trevor Jaques and Dean Switser Jr. attempted to make space mid-pack as the laps wound down. Peck triumphantly took down his first career win in front of the packed holiday crowd after starting in the four-cylinder ranks in 2017. Haidyn Pearce and Jaques completed the podium.

Outside pole-sitter Luke Peters began to slide back early in the Flying Tigers race, leading to a quick chase out front. Inside pole-sitter Matt Ballard made it look easy as he extended his lead, while Tyler Pepin and Robert Gordon dug deep to reel him in. Cooper French bounced back from an early slide and used the outside lane to pass most of the top drivers before setting his sights on Ballard. After slowly but surely catching up to his top adversary, French came to within a fender-length under the white flag with lapped traffic ahead.

French took one last shot at the win, but time ran out even tough the right-rear portion of Ballard’s car sliced off Craig Bushey’s fender near the finish line. Ballard’s apparent win was nullified during technical inspection for an unapproved clutch assembly, giving French his first-career Flying Tiger win. Pepin placed second and Kevin Streeter was third.

Thunder Road returns to action for Friday, with extra money on the line for all four divisions.

45th Labor Day Classic Results

At Thunder Road

Sept. 3, 2023

ACT LATE MODELS

1. 14VT Bobby Therrien Hinesburg
2. 86VT Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott
3. 18VT #Kaiden Fisher Shelburne
4. 64VT Chris Pelkey Graniteville
5. 68NH #Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr.
6. 99VT Cody Blake Barre
7. 27VT Kyle Pembroke Montpelier
8. 60ME Gabe Brown Center Conway, NH
9. 66VT Jason Corliss Barre
10. 04VT D.J. Shaw Center Conway, NH
11. 77NH #Bryan Wall Jr. E. Kingston, NH
12. 68VT Brooks Clark Fayston
13. 0VT Scott Dragon Milton
14. 94VT Brendan Moodie Wolcott
15. 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville
16. 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg
17. 36NH Erick Sands Derry, NH
18. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. Candia, NH
19. 17VT Darrell Morin Westford
20. 04NY #Justin Prescott Milton
21. 55VT #Keegan Lamson Berlin
22. 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette Blainville, QC
23. 31KS #Cody Schoolcraft Claremont, NH
24. 31CT #Andrew Molleur Shelton, CT
25. 92VT Jaden Perry Hardwick
26. 12CT #PJ Evans Uncasville, CT
27. 58VT Jimmy Hebert Williamstown
28. 78CT Walter Suttcliffe E. Haven, CT
29. 01VT Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common
30. 27NH Cam Huntress Rochester, NH

FLYING TIGERS

1. 4ME Cooper French Northfield
2. 78VT #Tyler Pepin Barre
3. 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield
4. 20VT Robert Gordon Milton
5. 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre
6. 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre
7. 00VT Brandon Gray E. Thetford
8. 54VT Colin Cornell E. Burke
9. 07VT Sam Caron Milton
10. 23NY Cam Gadue Highgate
11. 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex
12. 37VT Kyle Streeter Waterbury Ctr.
13. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton
14. 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill
15. 26VT #Luke Peters Groton
16. 13VT Ty Delphia Duxbury
17. 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr.
18. 56VT Chris Laforest Barre
19. 05VT Craig Bushey Fletcher
20. 23VT Matthew Potter Marshfield
DSQ 33VT Matt Ballard Williamstown

STREET STOCKS

1. 96 Thomas Peck Waterbury
2. 2 Haidyn Pearce Chelsea
3. 57 Trevor Jaques Milton
4. 74 Tyler Whittemore Barre
5. 7 Kyle MacAskill Williamstown
6. 71 Jesse Laquerre Berlin
7. 55 Parker Gagne Fairfax
8. 24 Todd Raymo Swanton
9. 16 Dean Switser, Jr. Waterford
10. 34 Patrick Tibbetts Plainfield
11. 5 Kyle Gravel Wolcott
12. 98 Kasey Collins Berlin
13. 79 Juan 'Paco' Marshall Pittsfield
14. 88 #Paul Rocheleau Georgia
15. 33 Curtis Franks Topsham
16. 43 Jamie Davis Johnson
17. 13 #Travis Gay S. Burlington
18. 9 #Logan Farrell Barre
19. 3 Michael Gay S. Burlington
20. 66 Robert Audet Morrisville
21. 30 Cameron Powers E. Montpelier
22. 04 Scott Weston Berlin
23. 0 James Dopp Northfield
24. 08 #Ryan Foster Waterbury
25. 48 Taylor Hoar South Hero

ROAD WARRIORS

1. 88 Frank Putney Graniteville
2. 16 Nate Brien Williamstown
3. 42 Karsen Murphy Northfield
4. 19 Neal Foster Moretown
5. 07 Benjamin Bushey Springfield
6. 99 Fred Fleury Graniteville
7. 71 Jason Kirby Milton
8. 17 Brodie Frazier E. Montpelier
9. 81 Mike Slingerland Fairfax
10. 13 Kevin Wheatley Brookfield
11. 18 David Wilder Barre
12. 83 Gavin Hodgdon Hyde Park
13. 33 Brayden Murphy Barre
14. 31 Tyler Wheatley Brookfield
15. 97 Eddie Thompson Colchester
16. 89 Mike Sherburne Lyndonville
17. 26 Corey Martin Northfield
18. 43 Anderson Boyd Berlin
19. 96 Bill O'Connor S. Washington
20. 28 Windsor Hodgdon Granby
21. 03 Robert Catchapaw Waterbury
22. 77 Zach Garvey Milton
23. 75 Bert Duffy Milton

MIGHTY MINI STOCK TOUR

1. 7NH Cody LeBlanc Berlin, NH
2. 36VT Kodi Sabins Springfield
3. 71 Kevin Boucher Grafton, NH
4. 7MI Matt LeBlanc Berlin, NH
5. 8 Jeffrey Martin Barre
6. 76 Garrett LaBounty Orleans
7. 55 Nick Anderson Oxford, MA
8. 90 Desmond Skillings Antrim, NH
9. 95 Cale Skillings Antrim, NH
10. 51VT Chris Judd Windsor
11. 57 Pat Houle Vernon
12. 1NH Ken Marier Newfields, NH