Hinesburg driver Bobby Therrien took advantage of a fast car and plenty of track experience to claim first place Sunday during the 45th Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road.
The former track champ refused to be intimidated by any of the top American-Canadian Tour racers on a picturesque afternoon at the high banks. He was one of the weekly local racers who put on an impressive show against some of the region's top competitors, with Wolcott's Marcel Gravel placing second and Shelburne's Kaiden Fisher finishing third.
After two rounds of qualifying, Late Model Thunder Road regulars Brandon Lanphear and Darrell Morin led the field to the green flag. Reigning King of the Road Chris Pelkey quickly joined the front of the pack along with Therrien as Lanphear and Morin battled for the top spot. Therrien grabbed the lead on lap 38 as the Vermont contingent continued to show up the touring stars.
Although Pelkey and Therrien swapped the lead on several restarts, Therrien’s speed was difficult to match. Even as the ACT championship battle between Gabe Brown and D.J. Shaw heated up behind them, Therrien, Pelkey, Gravel, Fisher and Kyle Pembroke proved that insider knowledge was a huge boost.
Longtime ladder-climber Jaden Perry had a wild ride on top of the turn one tire wall, resulting a restart that pitted Gravel and Therrien against each other at the front. After subbing in for Phil Scott due to the July flooding, Therrien used all his 2023 track knowledge to earn his second Labor Day Classic victory.
Robert Catchapaw and Kevin Wheatley were the pole-sitters for the Road Warriors for the first feature event of the afternoon. Wheatley quickly took over, but Frank Putney stole the show after lap 3. A caution for a slashing car across the frontstretch sent several drivers the turn-two wall, resulting in a restart featuring Nate Brien alongside Putney at the front.
A second caution for Corey Martin’s smack into the turn one tire barrier set up a new showdown between Putney and young-gun Karsen Murphy. In the end, Putney was untouchable as he prevailed in front of Brien and Murphy.
Thomas Peck and Scott Weston started in the top positions during the Street Stock race, which was slowed on lap one when Taylor Hoar slammed into the turn four wall. Back under green, the crunch bunch continued to thrash. Weston's car spun around in turn four, collecting points leaders James Dopp and Cam Powers in addition to several other drivers. After the restart, Peck ran away at the front as Trevor Jaques and Dean Switser Jr. attempted to make space mid-pack as the laps wound down. Peck triumphantly took down his first career win in front of the packed holiday crowd after starting in the four-cylinder ranks in 2017. Haidyn Pearce and Jaques completed the podium.
Outside pole-sitter Luke Peters began to slide back early in the Flying Tigers race, leading to a quick chase out front. Inside pole-sitter Matt Ballard made it look easy as he extended his lead, while Tyler Pepin and Robert Gordon dug deep to reel him in. Cooper French bounced back from an early slide and used the outside lane to pass most of the top drivers before setting his sights on Ballard. After slowly but surely catching up to his top adversary, French came to within a fender-length under the white flag with lapped traffic ahead.
French took one last shot at the win, but time ran out even tough the right-rear portion of Ballard’s car sliced off Craig Bushey’s fender near the finish line. Ballard’s apparent win was nullified during technical inspection for an unapproved clutch assembly, giving French his first-career Flying Tiger win. Pepin placed second and Kevin Streeter was third.
Thunder Road returns to action for Friday, with extra money on the line for all four divisions.