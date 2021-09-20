The Vermont Workers Center organized a March for Medicaid at City Hall Park in Barre on Saturday. The march was part of the Nonviolent Medicaid Army Week of Action. The marchers started out from City Hall Park in Barre, chanting “Health care is a human right.” Here, Rosa Kelman, 3, holds up a sign during the March for Medicaid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.