MONTPELIER — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday that limited recreational and winter sports practices will be allowed to begin Saturday.
The decision gives the green light to school-based and youth recreational sports teams, but does not include adult recreational sports leagues. Those practices can involve individual skill building and strength and conditioning drills. There is no contact allowed, and both physical distancing and facial coverings will be mandatory at all times inside.
“I’m grateful for the work Vermonters have done to level out our number of cases and to start to see a decrease,” Scott said. “I believe these are the right steps at this time, but it’s important to remember that the gains we made are fragile and we’ll only hold them if we remain smart.”
The decision on when to start practices is made be each school, so opening dates will vary throughout the state.
“With schools on winter break, it’s likely that many will wait until they return in January, but that’s up to the schools,” Scott said.
Some schools have announced their opening day of practices, while many others are still in a holding pattern.
“Please be patient as Harwood’s Athletic Department works with the administration to determine what the most feasible solution is for our district,” Highlanders Athletic Director Chris Langevin posted on Twitter.
Practices were originally slated to begin on Nov. 30, but had been on pause since Nov. 24. The start date for games is scheduled to be Jan. 11. But with many schools just starting practices on that date and no word from the governor when full-contact practices, scrimmages and games are allowed, it’s possible that date will be pushed back.
During a press conference at the Statehouse, Scott was asked about the decision-making around allowing games to go ahead.
“We just want to make sure that we’re not going in the other direction,” Scott said. “If we can continue to see the case levels sustained at the levels we are now or hopefully go down, but not become elevated, that would be a concern. We want to watch what happens over the holiday, Christmas and New Years. You take seven to 14 days after both of those days, that will give us a good indication what’s going on. I would anticipate we would be able to make some decisions by mid-January. We’ll see what’s happening by that point.”
Scott also announced a change in guidance for outdoor recreational activity with others. He said activities like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, sledding, etc., are allowed with mandatory masking.
He stressed the importance of an “arrive, play and leave” approach to these activities.
