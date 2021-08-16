BARRE - Jamie York picked the perfect time to earn his first career Thunder Road victory.
The Granite City driver placed first Sunday during the annual Road Warrior Challenge at NorthCountry Federal Credit Union Night. He dominated the 50-lap special for the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors after starting third in the season’s biggest event for the Thunder Road entry-level division.
After Neal Foster led the first three circuits, York went to the high side and rolled past Foster for the lead. Graniteville racer Fred Fleury followed him around the track, and the pair continued to pull away until the halfway break at lap 25. The pause in action allowed Sean McCarthy, Dan Garrett Jr., Josh Vilbrin and others to close in on the leaders.
Calamity struck on the restart, with Jason Kirby and Rodney Campbell taking a hard hit in turn two. Once things got going again, York continued to assert his dominance. McCarthy got around Fleury but was unable to run down the leader. Vilbrin then came alive, slinging past Fleury and McCarthy to take over second place with laps winding down.
The big dogs got one more chance at York when Foster and Cole Badger tangled in front of the leader with five laps remaining. York took evasive action, then held his ground again on the restart before blowing a gasket in his engine while celebrating the victory.
Northfield’s Vilbrin took second, while Williamstown’s McCarthy held off a late bid by Garrett to secure third place. Nate Brien, Fleury, Chris Couture, Foster, Zach Audet and Matt Ballard completed the top-10.
Hinesburg’s Cooper Bouchard pulled off one of the year’s biggest upsets by winning the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model feature. The rookie started outside Chris Roberts on the front row and grabbed the lead seven laps into the 50-lap feature. Berlin’s Phil Scott was right on his bumper, and the two quickly put some distance on the field.
Scott went to work on the high side, and the two drivers spent the next 10 laps racing side-by-side. Scott, the winningest driver in Late Model history, briefly took charge near the halfway mark. However, Bouchard wasn’t done. As Scott’s car started to tighten up, Bouchard used an opening on the inside to secure the lead.
While Scott and Bouchard battled for top honors, Chip Grenier and Scott Dragon closed the gap to make it a four-car shootout. Bouchard got the lead back with 16 laps to go as Grenier attempted to get below Scott. Back-to-back cautions flew on laps 44 and 45 when Stephen Donahue and then Brendan Moodie lost control of their cars while coming off turn two.
The incidents gave the pack a break from the torrid pace, and during both restarts Bouchard pulled away from Scott. The rookie excelled during the final laps to prevail. Prior to Sunday, he had only recorded one top-10 finish all season.
Grenier floated underneath Scott at the finish line to claim second place. Dragon, Marcel J. Gravel, Jason Corliss, Kyle Pembroke, Tyler Cahoon, Christopher Pelkey and Trampas Demers rounded out the top-10. Pelkey’s point lead over Corliss shrunk to 10 points with four weekly events remaining.
Thetford’s Brandon Gray became the third first-time winner on the night by capturing the 40-lap Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger feature. Gray ran down pole-sitter Michael MacAskill and Colin Cornell with 12 laps complete. After putting a crossover move on Cornell for second place just before the halfway point, Gray went to the outside line and grabbed the lead as he completed lap 24.
Gray then ran away from the herd as Jason Pelkey, Justin Prescott, Sam Caron and Michael Martin joined the battle for second. After a little wiggling and bumping — which included Cornell making a sliding save through the turn-four grass — Pelkey secured the second spot. The Barre racer was starting to gain on Gray as the laps wound down, but he didn’t have enough time catch the winner in a caution-free feature.
Milton’s Caron charged from 11th to finish third, while points leader Mike Martin came from 16th to take fourth. Prescott beat MacAskill by a whisker for fifth. Tanner Woodard, Stephen Martin, Logan Powers and Cornell chased them to the checkered flag.
Williamstown’s Kyle MacAskill picked up his second career RK Miles Street Stock victory in an eventful 25-lap feature. MacAskill was up to the second position when the second yellow flag flew on lap 12 after Taylor Hoar, Luke Peters and points leader Tommy Smith were part of a multi-car melee in turn three.
The restart brought a double dose of drama. First, Jared Rouleau lost it in turn four and clipped the right rear of Todd Raymo's car, sending Raymo into the front-stretch wall. A red flag came out for Raymo, who was able to climb out of his vehicle. When the field went under yellow, pole-sitter Haidyn Pearce was forced to pit out of the lead after developing vapor lock in his fuel cell.
That handed the lead to MacAskill, with Tommy Campbell, Patrick Tibbetts, Jamie Davis and Josh Lovely breathing down his neck. Williamstown’s Lovely made his way to second and got a chance at MacAskill with a green-white-checkered finish after Trevor Jaques broke a right-rear hub. MacAskill had enough on the inside and beat Lovely by a fraction of a second for the victory.
Barre’s Tibbetts completed the podium in third. Davis, Campbell, Dragon, Jeffrey Martin, Chris Davis, Scott Weston and Dean Switser Jr. finished fourth through 10th, respectively.
The action at Thunder Road will resume at 7 p.m. Thursday with Vermont Tire & Service Night. The Street Stocks have their annual Bolduc Metal Recycling Street Stock Special. There are also double-purse features for the Late Models, Flying Tigers and Road Warriors.
The pits open at 3:30 p.m. and the grandstands open at 5:15 p.m. General admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $30 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
