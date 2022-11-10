The CVU girls will attempt to capture their six crown in 13 years, while the reigning champ U-32 boys seek their best performance of an injury-plagued season at Saturday’s 87th New England cross country championships.
Last year coach Andrew Tripp’s Division II Raider squad emerged as the Little Engine That Could by winning the massive regional meet at Thetford Academy. This season the venue shifts to Ponaganset High School in North Scituate, R.I., where the top six teams from five states will battle for supremacy.
U-32, CVU, Essex and St. Johnsbury cemented their status as Green Mountain State powerhouses by qualifying in both the boys and girls competitions. Craftsbury Academy, one of Vermont’s smallest schools with a male enrollment of 31 students, is three-time defending champion in Division III and made the cut for New England’s for the second straight year. Montpelier rounds out the boys contingent from Vermont after coming within two points of knocking off seven-time defending champ U-32 at the state meet two weeks ago. The Burlington and Mount Mansfield girls also qualified along with the top 25 individual finishers at state championships.
“Vermont cross country definitely punches way above its weight regionally,” Tripp said. “Look at the CVU girls, who have won New England’s five times in the last 12 years. And I wouldn’t bet against them doing it again Saturday. This is also true in-state where smaller schools like U-32 and Craftsbury have been going toe to toe with the big schools for years. For our part, when we line up to race, we are there to win regardless of who we race.”
The Bishop Hendricken boys are likely to be among the front-runners while racing in their home state. Hendricken is currently tied with Ocean State rival La Salle with a dozen New England titles in the trophy case. St. Raphael’s Devan Kipyego (15 minutes, 39 seconds) and Bishop Hendriken’s Troy Silvestri (15:44) were the fastest runners at the Rhode Island championships. Bishop Hendricken was the runaway winner in the boys team competition, finishing with 46 points. Also qualifying from that meet were La Salle (89 points), Cumberland (124 points), St. Raphael (133 points), East Greenwich (152 points) and Barrington (187 points).
The U-32 boys finished with 139 points to win the 2021 New England meet. The Raiders were the first Vermont boys team in 30 years to celebrate with the the top prize. La Salle and Connecticut’s Ridgefield recorded matching totals of 162 points, with La Salle prevailing on a sixth-runner tiebreaker. Biship Hendricken placed fourth with 219 points, while Connecticut’s Hall was fifth with 220 points. New Hampshire’s Coe Brown (224) was close behind along with Connecticut’s Xavier (239) and New Hampshire’s Bishop Guertin (252).
Coach Tripp’s team will compete with a full deck of racers for the first time all season following the return of No. 5 runner Wyatt Malloy, who was sidelined for a month by an injury. The Raiders top performers at the state meet were Cyrus Hansen (17:07.6), Sargent Burns (17:36.3), Taggart Schrader (17:53.4) and Wilder Brown (17:53.7). Schrader held off a Montpelier athlete during a photo finish to place sixth, giving the Raiders a crucial boost to keep their dynasty intact. Tennessee Lamb (19:46.6) overcame a few late-race challenges to clinch the victory as the Raiders’ fifth runner, while teammates Benjamin Warfield (19:50.0) and Greg Hayward (20:23.6) were close behind.
“This will be the first time all year we will have had our top five running together in the same race,” Tripp said. “We are excited to compete all-out and see what that yields. We might surprise some people. …Big competitive races start fast, so it’s important not to get buried way back. But we have to balance that with not getting sucked into running way too fast. We will get our pack out together, Sarge will make sure we are well positioned and relaxed, then we will get down to business passing guys the rest of the race.”
The St. Johnsbury boys are two-time defending state champs in D-I after capturing their first title since 1958 last season. The Hilltoppers beat runner-up CVU by fourth points to earn a repeat crown, thanks to dynamite performances by Andrew Thornton-Sherman (17:06.8), Carson Eames (17:16.9), Charlie Krebs (17:23.4), Nathan Lenzini (17:49.0) and Nathaniel Bernier (17:54.8). The Northeast Kingdom squad also featured solid times from Ari Leven (18:13.1) and Isaac Lenzini (18:15.7), showcasing unmatched depth for the top seven runners.
CVU’s Matthew Servin could be among the top individuals at New England’s after posting a 5-kilometer time of 16:36.7 at the state meet. Jack Crum (17:14.8), Dan Knight (17:21.1), Owen Deale (17:45.7) and Charles Garavelli (18:28.7) also scored points for the Redhawks during state championships in front of teammates Kody Guiterman (18:52.0) and Ethan Morris (18:57.2).
Essex wound up third at the D-I state meet and relied heavily upon the 1-2 punch of Luke Miklus (17:08.6) and Kelton Poirer (17:16.6). Darrian Michaelides (18:16.3), Carl Laverty (18:22.0), James Steward (18:42.1), Jonathan McNamara (18:47.8) and Elliot Miklus (19:11.0) also raced for the Hornets.
Craftsbury left nothing to chance in D-III, overpowering runner-up Stowe by 31 points. The Chargers endured a preseason hit when Krebs transferred to St. Johnsbury. And then it was a double whammy for most of the season as top gun Cormac Leahy steadily returned to form following an injury. But coach Mike LeVangie’s squad easily qualified for New England’s behind the efforts of Charlie Kehler (17:30.2), Matthew Califano (17:53.7), Leahy (18:30.5), Alexander Califano (18:33.2) and Alan Moody (18:40.9). Soccer standout Silas Hunt pulled double-duty all fall and finished the state meet course in 19:19.3, while teammate Linden Stelma-Leonard crossed the line in 21:13.6.
Montpelier senior Avery Smart was the individual state champ in D-II, finishing in 16:55.6 to shave over five minutes off his 5k time from his freshman year. Noah Rivera (17:53.4) and Ezra Merrill-Triplett (18:17.5) backed up the hype to keep the Solons within striking distance of U-32, and breakout performances by Jay Borland (18:46.0) and Caleb Rockcastle (19:18.2) nearly led to one of the biggest upsets of the past decade. Strong supporting times by Luke Murphy (19:39.3) and Samuel Brondyke (19:39.4) proved that MHS is one of the most balanced teams in Vermont.
The St. Johnsbury boys placed first out of 37 teams at the Woods Trail Run in Thetford, beating runner-up CVU by 10 points. Rhode Island’s Barrington was a distant third. New Hampshire racer Birhanu Harriman placed first while competing for Lebanon in 16:29, while Servin was second in 17:36.5. The third-place finisher was Barrington’s Brandon Piedade, who finished in 17:00.3 to barely hold off Smart (fourth, 17:02.5).
Vermont’s top returners from the 2021 New England meet include Leahy (43rd, 17:28.17) and the Essex duo of Luke Milkus (69th, 17:45) and Poirer (94th, 18:06.6). Hansen (72nd, 17:47.1), Burns (97th, 18:07.13) and Krebs (99th, 18:10.75) also cracked the top 100.
Rhode Island boasts 31 boys titles to hold a big lead over Connecticut (22), Massachusetts (16) and New Hampshire (11). Maine and Vermont schools have prevailed two times apiece.
Hall, Ridgefield, four-time champ Danbury, New Milford, five-time champ Xavier and Staples will lead the Connecticut crew in the boys race. Ridgefield’s Steven Hergenrother captured top individual honors at the state meet in 15:42. Hall (86 points) was the most impressive team and was trailed by Ridgefield (113 points), Danbury (120 points), New Milford (134 points), Xavier (140 points) and Staples (162 points).
Maine teams in the boys mix will be Hamden, Freeport, Portland, Camden Hills, York and George Stevens. Hamden (76 points), Freeport (129 points) and Portland (191 points) were the fastest teams at the state meet in front of Camden Hills (240 points), York (275 points) and George Stevens (439 points). Hamden’s Charlie Collins was the individual Maine champ in 16:29.57. The Granite State boys squads will be Coe Brown, Souhegan, Pinkerton, Lebanon, Nashua South and Windham.
Connecticut powerhouse New Milford is the reigning New England champ on the girls’ side after posting a winning score of 140 points last year. Maine’s Bonny Eagle was second with 208 points. Rounding out the top five were Glastonbury (Conn.) with 226 points, CVU with 235 points and fifth-place Harwood with 248 points.
Maine racer Ruth White will attempt to defend her individual title after becoming the fourth female runner from the Pine Tree State to accomplish the feat. The Orono standout ran an 18:44 to win last year’s New England meet by over 22 seconds. The 4-foot-10 junior set a course record of 17:27 to win the 2022 Maine Festival of Champions, beating her time from the previous year by one second.
Bonny Eagle defeated Rhode Island competitor Cumberland by 20 points to win the Festival of Champions. White was the top finisher at Maine State Championships last week in 18:02, finishing 49 seconds faster than any other runner. She led Orono to its third straight Class C team championship. Bonny Eagle was the fastest Maine girls team in the combined scoring at the state meet with 77 points. Bonny Eagle was followed by Orono (118 points), Marshwood (185 points), York (185 points), Falmouth (232 points) and Portland (126 points).
The CVU girls packed five runners in the top 10 to beat runner-up Essex by 48 points at D-I state championships. Alice Kredell (19:49.0), Estella Laird (20:14.4), Audrey Neilson (20:48.1), Amelie Scharf (20:53.8) and Lydia Donahue (21:18.9) scored points for the Redhawks, with Charlotte Crum (21:40.7) and Ava Rohrbaugh (22:19.4) rounding out the squad. Kredell was 10th last year at New England’s in 19:57.1, while Laird was 33rd in 20:51.8. Burlington’s Gillian Fairfax (34th, 20:52.1), Mount Mansfield’s Tess Drury (42nd, 20:58.6) and Essex’s Scarlet Stimson (114th, 22:08.9) will also attempt to improve upon their results from last year’s New England Championships.
CVU was untouchable at the Woods Trail Run, defeating runner-up Essex by 115 points.
Barrington placed fourth.
Up-and-coming U-32 could turn some heads after winning the D-II title by a whopping 54 points. Perennial D-II powerhouses Harwood had captured 11 of the previous 13 titles and won this year’s U-32 Invitational. But the Raiders were all business when the stakes were raised in Thetford.
“It’s easy to think that because we come from a smallish school, in a small state, that we can’t have an impact in the big races,” U-32 coach Meg Allison said. “Certainly, last year’s boys team showed that anything is possible by becoming the second boys team in Vermont history to win New England’s. That really inspires my team.”
Raider Ginger Long (20:38.9) broke the tape with a comfy 15-second victory over her closest competitor. Teammates Amy Felice (20:56.9), Claire Serrano (21:23.5), Jane Miller-Arsenault (21:44.0), Avery Ryan (22:49.5) and Madison Beaudoin (23:33.5) all finished in front of Harwood’s No. 3 racer. Olivia Serrano (24:16.6) was U-32’s No. 7 runner, while Josie Haley and Addy Budliger are alternates for New England’s. The Raiders beat Harwood by a single point during NVAC Mountain Division Championships but have been peaking at the right time during the past two weeks.
“We’ve lost a little of our depth due to illness, family obligations and Covid,” Allison said. “Having Madison Beaudoin rebuilding this season and racing herself back onto the varsity squad is a relief. The No. 7 position could go to four girls who are literally separated by seconds — which bodes well for our depth.”
Felice wound up as the second-fastest D-II racer for the season, while Claire Serrano was the fifth-fastest freshman at the state meet. Miller-Arsenault missed last year due to injury, but her long road to recovery paid off in spades as the Raiders finished second in the combined scoring to beat every D-I team except CVU at state championships.
“The week after states was a roller-coaster for the team, with the letdown from the highs of the championship coming as a surprise to some — and to me,” Allison said. “It’s been a long season. …And sometimes, tears are cathartic. I feel like we released stress and anxieties, and we’ve turned it into a learning opportunity. We’ve remained focused this week on keeping our spirits high, our speed sharp and our volume easy. We are feeling relaxed and ready, and there is no better mental state to be in during race week.”
U-32 traveled to the Empire State late in the season to compete at the elite Manhattan Invitational. Long placed 11th in a field of 167 competitors during the the Varsity B race, recording a 2.5-mile time of 16:02 to fuel her team’s third-place finish out of 21 schools.
“Going to Manhattan, and coming in third in our letter race, was a massive confidence booster for our team,” Allison said. “It’s easy to get lost in the crowd during these big races, so the girls try to run together — or at the very least, try to keep each other in their sights. I think New England’s is going to be even more crowded. So having Ginger, Amy and Claire go out fast — with Jane, Avery and Maddie following right behind them — will be our approach.”
U-32 finished 12 points behind CVU at the season-opening Essex Invitational, giving the Redhawks a scare. Heading into Saturday’s event, the Raiders may be hard-pressed to keep pace with CVU’s dynamic duo of Kredell and Laird. However, the power of the pack could help U-32 surprise some of the fastest programs in the Northeast.
“Our top five girls have been the backbone of our success this season and they are healthy, strong and brave,” Allison said. “They are fighters, smart racers and willing to put everything on the line for their team. When you have that attitude at the core of the team, there’s nothing they can’t accomplish. …Our team goals are to be mentally and physically prepared for New England’s so that we can race with confidence. Winning states has been the North Star of our season — we put everything we had into that race. And when we do that as a team, we succeed at meeting our goals.”
U-32 held off three-time New England champ Essex by 23 points in the combined scoring at the state meet. The Hornets relied on solid showings by Stimson (19:51.1), Virginia Cobb (21:22.1), Taylore Dall (22:09.1), Alyse Bibeau (22:22.3), Abigail Bergeron (22:32.4), Tanisha Gerg (22:37.2) and Hadley Martisus (23:51.2). Leading the way for Burlington were Fairfax (20:29.2), Grace McHenry (21:55.4), Aya Goldstein (21:59.3), Jordyn O’Brien (23:09.0), Brynna Swift-Herzog (23:16.6), Molly Fry (23:33.7) and Ailsa O’Neil-Dunne (24:28.9).
Drury (19:54.2) set the pace for Mount Mansfield in Thetford. She was backed up by teammates Ella McEntee (21:25.8), Seven Bowen (22:28.7), Tessa Ades (23:01.6), Hazel Pesci (23:38.5), Kathryn Compo (25:03.1) and Becca Hall (25:16.5). The St. Johnsbury contingent includes Bennett Crance (21:58.4), Siri Jolliffe (22:18.5), Ava Purdy (22:50.3), Peyton Qualter (23:09.5), Jasmine Engle (23:33.6), Macy Moore (23:35.6) and Lilly Laskowski (23:37.0).
New Hampshire schools have captured 25 New England crowns. Vermont (nine), Rhode Island (six) and Connecticut (five) will attempt to close that gap Saturday. The Granite State’s Manchester Central owns 10 titles, while CVU boasts six titles. Four-time champ Pinkerton will be in the mix again along with fellow New Hampshire schools Hanover, Bedford, Winnachunnet, Oyster River and three-time champ Dover.
The Glanstonbury girls dominated the Connecticut state meet, prevailing with 65 points. New Milford (131 points), New Fairfield (155 points), E.O. Smith (182 points), Trumbull (184 points) and Ridgefield (206 points) also qualified for the New England meet. Glastonbury’s Brooke Strauss (19:05) walked away as the individual champ after holding off Trumbull’s Kathryn Marchand (19:11) and Lyme’s Chase Gilbert (19:12).
Moses Brown standout Sophia Gorriaran won the Rhode Island individual title in 18:18, triumphing by over 40 seconds. East Greenwich (67 points) overpowered runner-up Cumberland (89 points) in the team standings. Rounding out the top-6 squads were Moses Brown (120 points), Barrington (140 points), three-time New England champ La Salle (162 points) and St. Raphael (191 points).
There were 259 female athletes who crossed the line at last year’s New England meet, and this time around the field is likely to be even more packed on a flatter course.
“We have to get out really fast and controlled because it seems like it will tighten up quickly,” Allison said. “And then we need to stay confident with where we find ourselves in the race. It’s a fast, competitive field. We need to keep our wits about us and remember that every point counts, and make strategic moves when the opportunities present themselves. Opportunities will present themselves, and we will be prepared to capitalize on them. …The course appears to have terrain that will keep my girls on their feet with lots of changes and different running surfaces — including a covered bridge. We plan to go out fast in micro packs — with our top three in the top 30 — and then settle into a rhythm through the woods. The forecast is calling for lots of rain. We are planning to race in mud and it just so happens that we love to run in mud. So, we’re feeling like the conditions will play to our strengths.”
