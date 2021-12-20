The 12th Annual New Year’s Bash at South Carolina’s Dillon Motor Speedway will have a familiar face for Central Vermont racing fans.
Waterbury Center’s Tanner Woodard will be making the trek south for the 100-lap, $2,500-to-win Street Stock Nationals on Jan. 7-9.
It will be the maiden voyage at the 4/10-mile oval for the Tanner Woodard Racing team. They’ll be competing in a flagship event on the Dillon Motor Speedway, Mid-Atlantic Street Stock Series and Southeast stock car racing schedules.
The New Year’s Bash will be live-streamed on Racing America powered by Speed51.TV and later broadcast as part of MAVTV’s “Short Track America” series, giving fans two chances to see the Woodard’s J&S Sales and Service No. 68 car in action. It was the 2021 live stream that first inspired Woodard to make the trip.
“I’m excited to try a new track that I never have seen before,” Woodard said. “It’s a Street Stock National Race that will be televised live with lots of competition — potentially 60 or more cars trying to qualify for 32 starting spots. Last year there wasn’t much going on with the COVID-19 lockdown, so we watched the 11th annual New Year's Bash at Dillion. And we were hooked to find a car for this year’s race.”
The 17-year-old Woodard, the son of four-time Thunder Road Flying Tiger champion Jason Woodard, has already become an accomplished racer in his own right. In 2021, he won the Flying Tiger Rookie of the Year Award at both Vermont’s Thunder Road and New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. He captured five feature wins along the way.
Late in the season, the team purchased a championship-winning 8-cylinder Street Stock. In two starts with the car, Woodard finished third at Thunder Road’s Milk Bowl Friday, then took ninth at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park’s World Series of Speedway Racing.
New Hampshire driver Alby Ovitt, a multi-time 8-cylinder Street Stock winner with four previous starts at Dillon, will serve as Woodard’s crew chief. Ovitt is also a Late Model winner at White Mountain, where he and Woodard first connected this summer. It was Ovitt who recommended the Street Stock vehicle that Tanner Woodard Racing purchased.
Other TWR team members include Tanner’s mom and dad, sister and fellow Flying Tiger racer Kelsea, Steve Guptil, Shane Cannon and Eric Austin. With Woodard’s first laps at Dillon on tap during the open practice Jan. 7, help from his team will be crucial.
“I’m very much looking forward to working with Tanner because he is a young, respectful and very talented driver,” Ovitt said. “He listens very well and takes very good care of his equipment. It will be a different experience working with him from the pits rather than driving myself. However, I feel it will be beneficial to all of us far as results on race day.”
Woodard will carry lots of momentum into the 2022 racing season after finishing 10th overall in the 2021 Flying Tiger point standings at Thunder Road. He raced in 15 events the Barre Town track and posted 10 finishes in the top-10.
“I’ll really be leaning on my team and Alby,” Woodard said. “My team has spent countless hours preparing the car and updating parts so I can have the best piece possible. Then we have Alby, who has lots of experience at Dillion and is extremely good at mentoring. The experience he brings to the table is so important for me to cut down my learning curve at a big race. I can’t wait to hit the track.”
Woodard is competing at one of the country’s best-known short tracks. Dillon Motor Speedway opened in 1966 as a dirt oval. Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ron Barfield Jr. purchased the track in 2006 and paved it. The Dillon Motor Speedway schedule includes visits from the CARS Late Model Stock Tour, SMART Modified Tour and USAC Eastern Midget Championship.
“Racing at Dillion is very different,” Ovitt said. “The track is very tricky, the surface is abrasive and it’s a long race with many different situations thrown your way throughout the day. I feel my experience having raced the New Year’s Bash previously will benefit Tanner and the TWR team by quickening the track learning curve and race procedures, tire management, etc. on race day. Hopefully all that results in a very competitive car and better results.”
For the New Year’s Bash, the Street Stocks have single-car time trials on Jan. 8 to determine the top-20 starters. A 25-lap B-Feature on Jan. 9 will set the rest of the field, with the main event to follow.
“Our goal is honestly to hopefully qualify — whatever happens after that is a bonus,” Woodard said. “If we run well at Dillion, we plan to attend the second Street Stock National race in March. I feel every different track I run at helps me tremendously as a driver because no two tracks are the same. It makes you dig deep as a team, figure it out as a team. And whatever obstacle you come up against, work even harder to deal with it.”
