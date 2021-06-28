NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard reigned once again over the Flying Tiger division with his third straight victory and fourth of the year at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Woodard followed his son Tanner across the finish line in the first 25-lap segment. A caution flag with three laps to go gave the elder Woodard a shot at the lead, but Tanner responded with a burst of speed to beat his father, Ryan Ware and Matthew Potter at the finish line.
The younger Woodard struggled to get through the pack in the second 25-lap segment after the invert, but Jason Woodard had no such troubles. Even without a yellow flag to help him catch up, Jason Woodard slashed his way to the front. He sped past Ware to take over second place with three laps to go, finishing in the shadow of segment 2 winner Colin Cornell. Woodard’s combined score of four points gave him the overall victory.
East Burke’s Cornell combined his segment 2 victory with a fifth-place result in segment 1 to earn runner-up honors following a tiebreaker over Ware, who came third in both segments. Tanner Woodard and Potter completed the overall top-five.
Jamie Swallow Jr. stole the lead from Stacy Cahoon on a restart with nine laps remaining to triumph in a 50-lap Late Model feature. Cahoon, the reigning track champion, wound up second. Barre’s Mike Bailey (fifth), East Montpelier’s Joey Laquerre (seventh) and Graniteville’s John Donahue (eighth) were also in contention for a podium finish. Waterbury’s Peyton Lanphear (ninth) and Reilly Lanphear (15th) were close behind.
Swallow flew from 16th on the starting grid and erased some tough early-season luck while beating some of the region’s top racers. Rookie Laci Potter started on the pole and held the lead through the first caution on lap nine. The second restart a lap later after Brockton Davis’ spin was Potter’s undoing, as she got tangled up with veteran Oren Remick. Cahoon ended up as the new leader, with Laquerre, Alby Ovitt, two-time winner Jimmy Renfrew Jr., and Bailey in pursuit.
The next 30 laps featured the type of close-quarters racing that White Mountain is known for, with Ovit leading for two circuits following Reilly Lanphear’s lap-17 spin. Cahoon regained the lead and then Ovitt, Bailey and Swallow.
A fifth yellow with 13 laps to go for Potter’s spin gave Swallow the opportunity he was looking for. Cahoon choose the outside groove for the restart and Swallow followed him past Ovitt for the No. 2 spot. When the final caution flew on lap 41 for fluid on the track, Cahoon switched things up and went with the inside line. The move backfired, as Swallow rode the rim into the lead. Cahoon was hot on Swallow’s tail the rest of the way but could not get back around him.
Ovitt finished third for record his fifth podium result of the season. Ovitt also took over the points lead from fourth-place Renfrew, thanks to a strong qualifying effort.
Luke LeBrun continued his domination of the Legends Tour with an authoritative victory in the 30-lap feature. LeBrun started sixth on the 17-car grid and quickly got to the bumper of pole-sitter Renfrew Jr., who was pulling double-duty with his Late Model effort.
After LeBrun stalked Renfrew for a few laps, the leader bobbled on lap 11. The miscue allowed LeBrun to swing past him for the lead. Trevor Krouse and Joshua Parsons followed LeBrun around Renfrew but could not catch the new leader. LeBrun sailed to his sixth victory of the year during the caution-free event.
Donnie Baumgardner secured his first career Strictly Stock Mini victory during the 25-lap main event. The rookie started on the outside pole after a crash the previous week and immediately grabbed the lead from fellow first-year racer Chris Moulton.
Four laps into the event, rookie sensation Luke Shannon and reigning champion Brett Jackson spun while battling for the ninth position. That sent both to the rear and eliminated two of Baumgardner’s closest challengers from serious contention.
Still, Baumgardner had his hands full. Former points leader Tyler Thompson threatened to pass Baumgarnder during most of the race. Thompson caught up to the leader in a final bid to steal his thunder. Baumgardner nipped Thompson by 0.037 seconds for the victory. Donnie’s daughter Jillian finished third, making it a family night on the podium.
St. Johnsbury’s Logan Farnsworth was the first-time winner of an exciting Kids Truck feature. Farnsworth started on the pole and spent the entire 15-lap distance dueling with Barton’s Damion Sicard, Thomas Smithers VI and McKenna Merchant. All three gave Farnsworth everything he could handle, but neither fierce competition nor stray cones could stop Farnsworth from carrying the checkered flag. Sicard and Smithers came home second and third, respectively.
White Mountain Motorsports Park will celebrates Independence Day with a 6 p.m. event Saturday.The Late Models and Flying Tigers have twin 76-lap holiday features. The Tiger main event is Round 2 of the Triple Crown Series. The Strictly Stock Mini’s, Kids Trucks, and a fireworks display by Northstar Fireworks round out the program. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $30 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
WHITE MOUNTAIN MOTORSPORTS PARK
OFFICIAL RESULTS
LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Jamie Swallow Jr. ( 4nh) Stark, NH 2. Stacy Cahoon ( 83vt) St. Johnsbury, VT 3. Alby Ovitt ( 35nh) Raymond, NH 4. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. ( 00nh) Candia, NH 5. Mike Bailey ( 1me) S. Barre, VT 6. Quinten Welch ( 78nh) Groveton, NH 7. Joey Laquerre ( 15vt) E. Montpelier, VT 8. John Donahue ( 26vt) Graniteville, VT 9. Peyton Lanphear ( 22vt) Waterbury, VT 10. Oren Remick ( 21nh) Monroe, NH 11. Matthew Morrill ( 9nh) Moultonborough, NH 12. Shawn Swallow ( 04nh) Lancaster, NH 13. Mike Jurkowski ( 42nh) Claremont, NH 14. #Dennis L. Dumas ( 15nh) Raymond, NH 15. Reilly Lanphear ( 21vt) Waterbury, VT 16. Brockton Davis ( 47nh) Whitefield, NH 17. #Laci Potter ( 55nh) West Danville, VT 18. Mark Patten ( 07nh) Belmont, NH 19. #Kasey Beattie ( 45nh) St. Johnsbury, VT 20. Jeff Marshall ( 32nh) Gilman, VT
