MONTPELIER — Coach Eric Bagley knew he had a good thing going when 15 returning players showed up for preseason Sept. 8.
The Montpelier boys soccer roster was bursting with so much talent and versatility that it resembled a Central Vermont All-Star team. Blending speed, strength, experience and creativity, the Solons had it all from Day 1.
The big question all season was whether or not they could actualize that potential.
After posting four shutouts and outscoring playoff opponents 9-2, Montpelier silenced the skeptics by bringing home it first title in 24 years. Leo Riby-Williams volleyed a Quinn Mills cross into the back of the net with 66 seconds left to play, sending Milton packing with a 2-1 victory. The top-seeded Yellowjackets outscored opponents 51-4 before meeting their match against the No. 6 Solons.
Saturday’s final outcome gave MHS its second title in program history. The Solons have made a dozen trips to the semifinals, and their 17-0 season in 2012 was spoiled by a 1-0 loss to Burr & Burton in the championship.
Montpelier endured an overtime defeat to GMVS in the 2013 semis and lost to U-32 on penalty kicks in the 2015 quarterfinals. After falling to Lake Region in overtime during the 2016 quarterfinals, MHS suffered penalty-kick losses to Mount Abraham and U-32 the next two years.
Four-year varsity players Brecken Shea and Leo Riby-Williams had never won a playoff game until this season.
Now they’re kings of the Capital City, a longtime soccer town that suddenly has something to show for it.
Here are two keys to Montpelier’s rise in 2020:
CORNERS AND CROSSESThe Solons failed to score on their first 43 corner kicks before Mills set up Leo Riby-Williams with 1:15 remaining to force overtime against U-32 in the last game of the regular season. Mills assisted Ronnie Riby-Williams in double-overtime for the game-winner against the Raiders. A one-time shot by Leo Riby-Williams on a Mills corner kick capped the scoring during a 3-0 playdown victory over Missisquoi.
“Leo makes it easy for me,” Mills said. “I don’t think there’s many kids bigger than Leo in the state. I just have to do my best to find his head. And there’s a solid chance it will go in the back of the net if he gets contact on it.”
Mills did it all by himself in the quarterfinals, bending in a corner from the left side that flew past the goal line for an early lead over Harwood. Shea served up a mouth-watering cross against Lake Region in the semifinals, assisting Ronnie Riby-Williams for the opening goal in a 3-0 victory. Ronnie Riby-Williams assisted Brooks Duprey with a rolling ball into the 6-yard box for the equalizer during the final.
“It was an amazing cross by Ronnie,” Leo Riby-Williams said. “Ronnie is always on for us and I’m glad he’s on our team. It’s amazing to play with my brother.”
Duprey was surprised to receive the cross in such a high-percentage scoring position. With no one around him at the back post, he used his first touch to hammer a shot past Milton keeper Braeden Caragher.
“I was expecting it to go to Sina (Fallahi) or get cleared out or something,” Duprey said. “But when I saw it go through everybody, it was a pretty open goal for me.”
Fans, coaches, officials and players were all gearing up for overtime when the Solons wrote a surprise ending in the 79th minute.
The Yellowjackets attempted to clear a pass by Mills from the right corner, but the ball eventually ended up back in the original spot. Mills took another crack, capitalizing on a chaotic scene inside the penalty area. Leo Riby-Williams took a few long steps toward the top of the 6-yard box, keeping his shoulders down and using his left foot to fire a low volley across the goal line.
“We crossed it in and I’m not sure if Leo got a head on it, but it came right back out to the midfielders,” Mills said. “Brooks gave it to me perfectly and I just knew we had a short time. And I had to curl it in just far (enough) away from the goalie. And Leo was right there and just smashed it home.”
BUILD FROM THE BACKIn 2019 the Solons recorded eight shutouts and never allowed more than two goals in a match. Goalie Max Weinstein and the back line registered six shutouts this season, limiting opponents to one goal on four occasions.
“Max is great to have back there,” Mills said. “The confidence goes way up when you have a keeper like that.”
The Solons held eight-time defending champ Stowe scoreless through regulation in the season opener before the Raiders prevailed in overtime. Montpelier’s back line continued to jel during shutout victories over Lyndon, Paine Mountain, Randolph and eventual D-III champ Peoples Academy.
“We usually play out of the back to get up to the front, because defense is always our strong suit,” Leo Riby-Williams said. “We can do that and we’ve been doing that for years.”
The back line faced a tall task against a balanced Milton offense featuring 12 players who scored this fall. Four Yellowjackets entered the final with at least seven goals, and that list didn’t include midfield maestro Chance Rose.
“We just had in the back of our minds that (Rose) is there,” Mills said. “We didn’t want to change too much because we get away from our game when you start thinking about too much. Our game is lockdown defense and we don’t have to change much. He’s a great player — credit to him — but our defense is amazing.”
Milton built a 1-0 advantage in the 9th minute and almost doubled the lead a few seconds after the ensuing kickoff. Caragher stopped a penalty kick in the 29th minute but wasn’t so fortunate a minute later. The Yellowjackets’ string of five straight shutouts came to a screeching halt when Ronnie Riby-Williams set up Duprey for the equalizer. Duprey played a crucial part in the final goal as well, and he quickly credit his defensive teammates after the victory.
“The defense played a huge role,” he said. “(Milton) got a few chances right at the beginning of the game, but after that they really tightened up and weren’t letting anything in. With it being the championship, everybody was just putting their all into it and just going in for tackles really hard. I think that was the key for us: winning those 50-50 balls in the middle.”
MHS (9-3) will graduate eight seniors: Mills, Shea, Leo Riby-Williams, Patryk Harris, Tyler Ricker, Bela Hughes, Evan Fuller and Bobby Cody. Duprey, Fallahi, Ben Collier and Will Bruzzese headline the junior class. Weinstein, Ronnie Riby-Williams, Tyler Thomas, Noah Samuelson and Olin Duggan power the sophomore crew.
