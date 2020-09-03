East Montpelier’s Clara Wilson and Montpelier’s Will Bruzzese captured state titles last weekend during the Vermont waterski championships at Wrightsville Reservoir.
Wilson competes in the girls 14-and-under division and reached a top boat speed of 32 mph during competition. Bruzzese triumphed in the boys U18 division and boasts a top boat speed of 36 mph. Both up-and-coming athletes compete in slalom tournaments throughout the year, traveling with their families across the Northeast. Bruzzese’s younger brother Carter is a standout at the U14 level. Their father Bill is a multi-time state champ as a masters racer.
“Living in Vermont can be viewed as a disadvantage because the waterski season here is far shorter than most,” Bill Bruzzese said. “Many of the top competitors have the advantage of living in the South, where they can train year-round on private lakes. However, Will and Carter don’t view it that way. Both enjoy the change of seasons and time away from the water when they play basketball and soccer for their Montpelier school teams.”
Earlier in the summer Will Bruzzese and Wilson qualified for the national championships, which were held Aug. 4-8. Neither racer attended the event due to the pandemic and travel advisories.
Will Bruzzese is a junior at Montpelier High School and was a standout guard for the Solons’ runner-up basketball team last winter. He started waterskiing competitively as a 10-year-old and won this year’s Eastern Regional Championships on July 23 in Avon, Conn. During the past year he ranked ninth in the nation in a field of 76 Boys 5 competitors. He is currently fifth in the standings for the new season and his younger brother is 32nd.
Wilson is an eighth-grader at U-32 who plays soccer and basketball for the Raiders. She is ranked third in the Girls 3 division and wound up 11th in the 2020 final waterski standings. Wilson has ranked sixth out of 43 competitors during the past 12-month window.
The Vermont championships featured one ski boat and one driver for all of the competitors, along with judges, scorers and safety officers. After each completed pass on the slalom course, athletes shorten the rope and attempt to get around as many buoys as possible.
The 2021 nationals will take place Aug. 8-14 in Illinois, and both Bruzzese brothers and Wilson are attempting to lock up qualifying berths. During some tournaments each skier only gets one shot at a pass, so the pressure can be high.
The socially-distant nature of the sport has allowed most competitions to take place in spite of the pandemic, though a handful of changes were put in place for regional tournaments this summer. The new guidelines include grouping skiers by family or region, requiring masks while on shore and in the boat, limiting spectators and having participants change their own ski handles.
