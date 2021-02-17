WILLIAMSTOWN — The graduation of a 1,000-point scorer combined with the unexpected exodus of three upperclassmen would usually be a crushing blow to any basketball program.
But Williamstown is not your typical team and boys coach Jack Carrier is still setting his sights on the Barre Aud.
Although the Blue Devils have some voids to fill, Carrier predicts it could be a rebuilding season and a championship campaign all at once.
A nine-player junior class is one big reason why Williamstown could be a title threat when the Division III tournament begins in a month.
Guard Thomas Parrott is the most seasoned of the 11th-graders, while classmate Blake Clark is another highly capable ball-handler and shooter. Center Tavien Rouleau is also a likely starter along with fellow junior James DeForge. They’re joined by classmates Quinn Higgins, Thomas Blake, Gabe Dexter, Michael Murphy and Greer Peloquin
Senior Riley Cheney is another top contender to make the starting lineup. Brady Donahue is the lone sophomore, while freshman Thomas Ducharme will split time between JV and varsity.
Suiting up for the eight-time champs is a dream come true for many of the Blue Devils, though it can be daunting at times. The drive to carry on a winning tradition still burns strong in the Devil Dome, especially after a quarterfinal exit in Enosburg last winter. The Blue Devils started last year with six straight losses before finishing the regular season at 11-9, good enough for a No. 5 seed in the tourney.
Following a 70-42 victory over Winooski, Williamstown visited the Hornets and nearly prevailed in regulation. Enosburg’s Shea Howrigan hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation, forcing overtime. Williamstown led by three points entering the final 12 seconds, but Tommy Benoit made another 3-pointer for the Hornets and Carrier accidentally called a timeout when his team had none remaining.
Enosburg went 4 of 4 from the foul line to cap a 51-47 victory, spoiling the Blue Devils’ bid to earn semifinal berth for the ninth straight year. Parrott (16 points) and Jacob Tassie (19 points) were the only Williamstown players who scored more than two points in the loss.
The Blue Devils opened their 2021 schedule with a 39-38 loss against Lake Region. The top performers for Carrier’s side were Parrott (12 points, seven rebounds, five steals), Cheney (12 points, nine rebounds) and Rouleau (eight points, eight rebounds).
Williamstown has captured seven titles during the last 12 years, claiming three runner-up trophies in the same span. The Blue Devils won their first championship in 1986 before going all the way in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The team fell short during the finals in 1983, 1985, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Here are a handful of questions for Carrier as his team prepares for Saturday’s 2:30 game at Lamoille:
Carrier: “We’ve got about seven guys who are competing for the starting five. And it will rotate a little bit, depending on who we’re playing. With the masks, we’ve been trying to condition and we’re doing everything we can. But it seems like kids are still wearing down just a little bit quicker than normal. So if we start a little bit bigger lineup, I’ve got to get one of those bigs out. We’ve got about four guys that rotate in the forward-center spots, so it works out really nice. Thomas Parrott anchors us as far as being the most stable, all-around player that we have right now. He’s our ball-handler and our floor leader. And Blake Clark is a solid guard. He played mainly last JV last year, but I pulled him up to varsity for playoffs. And he actually stood out. He hit a couple good shots against Winooski when we had them at home. And I started him at Enosburg in the quarterfinal. He can put the ball in the hole.”
TA: Of all the guys, who has the most experience with varsity minutes?
Carrier: “Thomas (Parrott) has the most minutes on the floor. We lost four guys from last year’s team and that kind of hit us. Jacob Tassie graduated, Cole Banks went to St. J, Andrew Trottier went back to Spaulding and Wyatt Pion decided to try hockey at Northfield this year. So we took a bigger hit than we thought we were going to. But Thomas is still probably the most experienced kid on the floor and he’s one of my best passers in my last 12 years of coaching. He’s right up there along with some of the other point guards I’ve had as passers, like Garrett Poulin or Brandon (Carrier). He’s just a really good ball-management person. And he can score. He’s got a stocky build and he’s very explosive defensively and offensively. I think he’s going to open some eyes this year. He’ll be the guy that people will look at a lot.”
TA: Who are some of the other guys you’ve been impressed by?
Carrier: “Tavien Rouleau is the strongest kid I know of in Division III. And Quinn Higgins came into preseason in shape. Michael Murphy played with us last year and he competes for a starting position too. He’s one of those guys who can start or come off the bench. He gives us a lot of energy in different ways. He’s good at pushing the ball up the floor and he doesn’t tire out. And Brady Donahue has really been stepping up for us right now. He came off the JV squad last year and he’s worked on his game. He’s grown and stretched out a little bit length-wise and he’s a great shooter, so he’s going to help us a lot. Once he gets warmed up, he’s going to do good things for us. Gabe Dexter will come off the bench for us and he’s a good vocal leader.”
TA: Is there a positive spin to the trial-by-fire experience that a lot of these guys are going through?
Carrier: “I think they learned a lot their first game. We had a pretty solid practice (Monday) and it was interesting how open they were in talking about things they needed to work on. I think it’s going to take a few games. Lamoille will be big test Saturday. Can we stop (Jackson) Stanton and can we stop (Matt) Selby and can we stop (Shane) Royer? That three-headed monster: They’re good and they’re big this year. That’s going to be a challenge. And that’s where I really want to see how Blake and Thomas deal with two guards like that. And I want to see how Tavien deals with Selby inside. They’re going to have athleticism that they need to match up against. And we play them back-to-back — Saturday and Tuesday — which is crazy. So it’s going to be a true test how we play Saturday. And then to turn around and see them again Tuesday, to see what they learned in a short turnaround like that.”
TA: In terms of the expectations for the guys and the program, is there a sense that you can play more freely because there isn’t as much pressure necessarily?
Carrier: “Historically, Williamstown has been doing pretty well lately. And the kids put more pressure on themselves than they need to about trying to live up to what past teams have done. I’m a lot more relaxed coaching this year and I think my coaching staff is too because the expectations aren’t quite as high. Is the potential there? Yes. This team could really turn it on at the end. But I’m more relaxed approaching these games thinking, ‘Hey, these are learning experiences for these guys.’ If we get our nine games in, and if we get to game 10 and we actually have playoffs, these guys could be really ready. And what we’re hoping for is, during these first five or six games, to tune them up and make mistakes and learn. I just tell them that each year is different and you match up with different teams. You have to see what they have and play your best games and see what happens.”
TA: Last year you had an 0-6 start, so has that been a lesson for the guys to know that you have to grind like that?
Carrier: “One of the things the guys brought up after Saturday was that we lost a game that we should have won. In the big picture, losing a game is OK. But at the end of the season when we had to go up to Enosburg and travel that route, if we win one of those games earlier on, we’re not traveling. We’re facing a home game. So that was the biggest learning experience: trying to grab the wins when you can. You’re not going to win every game. But grab the ones that you can, because it could make a difference in who you see in the playoffs and how things sugar off if you get a low seed and have to go to a really challenging situation.”
TA: Are there a handful of teams in D-III that you’re worried about?
Carrier: “Hazen brings back a really good team, with Isaiah Baker leading their show. He’s a senior, and having a short season, he’s going to really want to push. He’s got some young guys with him that are pretty talented, so I would put Hazen in that top group. I watched Windsor beat Brattleboro and they’ve got some talented players and strong athletes. I watched it on TV, so I couldn’t truly tell their size. But Windsor has some weapons and they definitely have to be in that top group. They attack the hoop well, they play a pretty strong man-to-man defense and they like to run. And there are a lot of other teams. Northfield in a half-court game is one of those teams people will be surprised with. They dealt Hazen a pretty good three-quarter game until Hazen’s press got them at the end. A lot of people would leave them out of that top-5, but size-wise they’re a tough matchup for a lot of teams. Winooski has three guys coming back who were as tough to stop as anybody. Peoples lost Joe (Buonanno), but they have most of their roster back. And they had some great ball movement and chemistry going at the end of last year. Thetford plays solid defense and they’ve won a couple championships as of late, so they have some momentum. (Eli) Dunnet is going to be a physically strong kid underneath. And I know they have (Jacob) Gilman, the sophomore guard who came out of Chelsea.”
