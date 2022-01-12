Vermont’s high school basketball season is nearing the midway point and once again a Williamstown team is near the top of the Division III standings.
The big surprise this winter is that it’s the Blue Devils girls — not the boys — boasting a perfect record.
Coach Sid Sweet’s team will carry an 8-0 mark into Thursday’s contest at Richford (3-3) after outscoring opponents by an average of 27 points. The Blue Devils are are a few victories away from locking up their first winning campaign in five years, and only two of their remaining opponents currently have winning records.
Sweet has been pleasantly surprised by the early success, though it’s not a complete shock after the program made steady gains the past few seasons. Last winter the Blue Devils earned a 48-45 upset victory over Thetford in the playoffs, spoiling the Panthers’ bid for a 10th straight trip to the semifinals.
“It dates back to last year,” Sweet said. “With the pandemic we spent all that time in the gym together, not even knowing if we would play a game — or just practice. And we only graduated two seniors. So seven of the eight have varsity experience. We had four freshmen last year and three juniors. And now it’s three seniors and four sophomores. They spent all that time together and the seniors have a lot of leadership and it’s a wicked tight bond. So it was a huge breakthrough at Thetford last year, because it had been many years of them sending us home in playoffs.”
Senior sharpshooter Brianna McLaughlin helps run the show along with classmate Fasika Parrott, who alternates between a shooting guard and a point guard. Small forward Aliza Dwinell is another senior who’s made massive contributions at both ends of the floor.
“We talked about developing a bond and turning things around to where it should be for Williamstown basketball,” Sweet said. “And not even just wins and losses, but just the quality of play. Brianna, Fasika, Aliza — and the four sophomores — just buy into everything. Brianna is a vocal leader and a person that picks you up at all times. Fasika is a quiet leader. She does things people don’t see if you’re not looking. And Aliza wears everything on her sleeve every game. She’s 5-2 and she plays like she’s 6-foot. She works hard and she’s our leader who shows it by her play: She leads by example on the court. And similar to Windsor, those three girls have played together on every youth sports team, every AAU team. They’ve always played together.”
Sophomore point guard Destiny Campbell is also a capable forward, while 5-foot-10 classmate Paige Dwinell starts at center. Courtney Townsend is a sophomore who plays both the small forward and guard positions. Power forward Meliah Hutchinson rounds out the sophomore class, while 5-foot-10 center Natalie Beliveau is the lone freshman on the eight-player roster.
“The group together, even though they’re two years apart, has really bonded,” Sweet said. “Paige brings a dynamic that we haven’t had since Kimmy Gilbert: that big, powerful force. And she doesn’t wear. She doesn’t get faster as the game goes on, but she doesn’t drop off with her conditioning. She’s very strong and she’s very consistent. And Destiny is a natural competitor. Her intensity that she plays at is at a level that none of these girls are used to. She’s a big spark in the turnaround for us in finishing games. Defensive rebounds, offensive rebounds, getting a stop on defense — she seems to put herself wherever she needs to be. When it comes down to it, she gets it done. She jumps 2 feet for rebounds.”
The Blue Devils kicked off a wildly successful run a decade ago, though the program has still never captured a championship. A 19-5 campaign in 2013 was followed by back-to-back undefeated regular seasons. Sweet’s team finished 22-1 in 2014 after falling to Thetford, 90-84, in the Division III final. The Blue Devils wound up with the same record in 2015 after suffering a 78-50 semifinal loss to Richford. An 18-5 campaign in 2016 ended with a 44-30 semifinal loss to Thetford. Williamstown’s last winning season concluded with a 15-7 record in 2017.
“It’s a pretty special thing if you get to go to Barre,” Sweet said. “There are 12 girls teams in Vermont that get to go there. I’ve been fortunate enough to lead five different teams there. And that’s always the goal. One of my freshman, Shayna Guild, got to go there every year. I said to her, ‘Nobody gets to do that, unless you’re West Rutland or one of those teams.’”
Sweet’s 2018 squad struggled during a 3-18 season, while the 2019 team posted a 4-16 record. The Blue Devils went 5-16 in 2020 before piecing together a 5-6 record during a Covid-shortened schedule last winter. Despite enduring a losing season for the fourth straight year, Sweet identified lots of untapped potential during a 2021 showdown with eventual champ Lake Region.
“We went to Lake Region and we were trying to keep it tight, within 20 points,” Sweet said. “We were leading after the first quarter and we gassed out. The emotional roller-coaster for the freshmen was tough. We had a phenomenal first quarter and a pretty good second quarter. But what I noticed is once Lake Region got the lead, the game didn’t change. I would have loved to have a rematch with them instead of going to Windsor. That group had been together and they were one of the four champions from the year before. They had everyone back and we were a new group. From that day, I thought, ‘We are going to be O.K.’”
The team’s current winning streak started with two straight blowout victories over Randolph last month. Williamstown won the opener 54-14 before routing the Galloping Ghosts, 66-13, in the rematch. A 65-26 win over Montpelier gave the Blue Devils more confidence before they took down defending D-III runner-up Vergennes, 46-31.
“We don’t worry about the score and just try to play every quarter individually,” Sweet said. “When I talk about this year, it all started last year. It’s never ended actually. That’s the cool thing. I knew when we went to Vergennes that it would be the measuring stick for where we are and where we need to get to. It was 17-17 at the half with them and then we took control.”
A late-December contest at Danville was also still up the air entering halftime, with Sweet’s team leading 14-12. The Blue Devils opened up a 10-point advantage in the third quarter and held the Bears scoreless throughout most of the fourth to wrap up a 40-22 victory.
A shorthanded Williamstown side trailed 20-17 at halftime against Northfield before Eliza Dwinell stepped up defensively in the second half to spark a 39-32 victory. An 18-point performance by McLaughlin set the tone for Saturday’s 56-38 win over Blue Mountain, which advanced to the Barre Aud in 2018, 2019 and 2020. McLaughlin (19 points) almost singlehandedly outscored Twinfield during Monday’s 43-21 rout.
“We try to push the pace,” Sweet said. “We’re very young and we talk about, ‘Let’s run at our pace.’ And the biggest thing is, defensively, we never let our opponent rest until they’re on offense. So by the third or fourth quarter, they’re tired and they lose focus. And Paige is steady, especially for being a big, strong presence. Most of the time, as the game wears on, you slow down. And she doesn’t. She doesn’t stop running and she doesn’t stop jumping. And she’s picking up rebounds.”
The Blue Devils still have two games on tap against a rebuilding Craftsbury squad that is 0-5. Williamstown is also likely to be the favorite heading into showdowns with Hazen (3-3), Danville (3-5), Milton (1-5), BFA-Fairfax (1-3), Twinfield (1-4), Stowe (0-4) and Winooski (0-5). Two of the toughest tests will be rematches at home vs. Northfield (3-2) and Blue Mountain (6-2).
“We’re going to be great at what we do and we’ll figure out what the other teams do as the game goes on and try to take it away from them,” Sweet said. “And as much as we’re scoring, I’d say 70% of our game comes off defense. We’re talking about buying in on defense, and it’s easy to buy in when you get the reward. We scrimmaged Spaulding early and they played at the speed we wanted to play at. They didn’t have Sage (MacAuley), but they showed us that this is the speed we need to be at.” With the Williamstown boys off to a 5-1 start, there’s already some buzz around town about the potential for two Blue Devil teams making the 7-mile trek to the Barre Aud in March. Coach Jack Carrier’s boys program won the 2010 championship before making eight consecutive trips to the final from 2012 to 2019. The Blue Devils recorded a four-peat by capturing crowns in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 before adding more hardware in 2017. Carrier’s team suffered a 52-51 overtime loss to Green Mountain during last year’s title game.
“There’s no jealousy or any of that,” Sweet said. “When the boys are doing well, the girls are there and can’t wait to support them. But we’re definitely blazing our own trail. We’re not worrying about their footprint. Fasika’s brother is Thomas (Parrott). And at the end of the boys game, everyone knows who’s getting the ball. And he’s still going to get the ball because he will not be denied. And we want five players on the floor that feel that way. We learn from watching them, and this year Fasika is as good as anyone we’ve seen. She dissects every defense and she’s really grown. She’s as big a reason as any why we’ve done this well. Anyone who scores, most of the time it comes off Fasika’s hands.”
The D-III girls playoffs could feature plenty of mystery for the Blue Devils, whose Mountain Division schedule leaves out lots of the perennial powerhouses. A trio of Capital Division teams — Oxbow (3-4), Thetford (4-2) and Peoples (7-1) — are quickly gaining momentum and statewide respect. Thetford recently handed the Wolves their first loss with a hard-fought 33-27 victory.
The school that’s stood out the most so far is 8-1 Windsor, which coasted to a 65-35 victory over Thetford. The Yellow Jackets blew out D-II contender Fair Haven, 62-37, and suffered their lone loss at the hands of D-I Brattleboro, falling 41-35.
“People ask you how your season is going,” Sweet said. “And you want to be able to tell them you won your last game. I remember when Jack’s team was on a roll and they lost to the Woodsville (N.H.) boys. They had won probably 10 games and they ended up having that one loss that season. I do get nervous. If we get complacent, then a loss is OK. But if we do everything we’re supposed to do, the scoreboard should take care of itself. Windsor is a house. And I think Lake Region, by the end, they’ll be in the top five. They play big schools and they’re not going anywhere. They sent their JV B team down to play us. And that’s a D-III school that has two JV teams. And we’re fielding 15 kids for the whole program. Good for them. Right now, I think it’s an eight-horse race. Winsdor is a few steps ahead, but there’re beatable. They have five varsity players and seven swings to manage the JV, so they’re on as thin of ice as anybody. And then you have teams like Thetford, Oxbow, Vergennes and Peoples that are all strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.