Coach Jack Carrier and the Williamstown boys basketball team needed one more victory than normal to reach the Barre Aud this year.
The Blue Devils rose to the occasion on their home court Wednesday and sprinkled in a little payback along the way.
An early deficit didn’t stop No. 6 Williamstown from securing a 51-44 victory over No. 7 Enosburg in the Division III semifinals. The Blue Devils (8-3) will face No. 1 Green Mountain in Sunday’s final at the Barre Aud, which traditionally hosts semifinals as well.
The Chieftains earned a 75-51 semifinal victory over No. 12 Thetford, which entered playoffs as the two-time defending champion. Sunday will mark Green Mountain’s first appearance in a boys basketball title game.
“They’re a good team and they’ve been No. 1 all year,” Carrier said. “It’s one of those teams we have to do a lot of scouting with. They weren’t in our bracket, so we kind of put them aside. And I said, ‘If we ever get to them, we’re going to really have to put some time in.’ So we’ll be looking right through Saturday for anything that we can pick apart. Hopefully we can see where their weaknesses are and where their strengths are. And we’ll make some adjustments defensively as well as offensively and see how we try to beat a very good Division III team.”
Williamstown advances to the championship for the ninth time in 10 years and will seek its ninth overall title. The perennial powers went 11 of 15 from the foul line to avenge last year’s 51-47 quarterfinal loss at Enosburg. Sunday will mark the 10th trip to the finals in a dozen years for Carrier’s squad, which has never lost a semifinal during that span.
“It’s going to be different with no fans,” Carrier said. “But I think it’s going to mean the same to the players if they can pull it off, because the support from the community has been outstanding. And these kids are playing for a community that loves basketball. So there may not be the cheering at the game. But the support that they know that they’re getting from this community has been awesome.”
Enosburg hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep things close. The Blue Devils went 11 of 14 from the foul line down the stretch to seal the deal.
“We knew they’d go on a tear at the end with all the buzzer-beaters they’ve had,” Carrier said. “I was just thankful we were more than four points away from them.”
Michael Murphy scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half for Williamstown. He tallied eight points in the third quarter before going 5 of 6 from the line in the fourth quarter.
“It was an outstanding game from Michael today and it’s the type of game we know he can play,” Carrier said. “He may have surprised some people, but he really didn’t surprise me. Because he has that capability. He’s got the athleticism and the shooting ability. I could see it in his eyes tonight: He had a lot more focus.”
Point guard Thomas Parrott contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils. He worked overtime from start to finish while being guarded by Owen McKinstry.
“Thomas faced one of the best defensive players he’s going to see all year and we knew it would be tough for him,” Carrier said. “He even guarded other players that I watched in scouting and it was just the little things that he does away from the basketball.”
Williamstown’s Riley Cheney scored nine of his 11 points in the second quarter. He finished with 10 rebounds for the second straight game.
“Riley is our only senior and he really wanted it tonight,” Carrier said.
Tavien Rouleau scored eight points for the Blue Devils, while teammate Blake Clark chipped in with six points, five rebounds and four assists. Their team made 15 of 18 attempts from the foul line and drained four 3-pointers. Enosburg was 2 of 6 from the foul line and hit seven 3-pointers.
McKinstry scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a trio of late 3-pointers. Teammate Shea Howrigan (eight points) made a pair of 3-pointers in the final quarter. Devyn Gleason scored all five of his points in the first eight minutes for the Hornets (6-5)
“We switched up our defense a little bit and we made some adjustments in our zone to get after their shooters a little bit more,” Carrier said. “And we also tried to stop the penetration from McKinstry getting into the paint as much. And that helped us a lot. We talked about hitting the boards harder, and we definitely did that in the second half. We know we have to take care of the ball better late in the game. We started to do that and we made a few key mistakes. But we were able to fight through all that.”
Gleason scored after a Blue Devils turnover for a 4-0 lead. Rouleau sliced the deficit to 9-7 midway through the opening quarter and Murphy scored a long 3-pointer to close the gap to 12-10.
Parrott assisted Cheney to help the Blue Devils pull in front 15-14 in the second quarter. Cheney scored in the paint to knot the score at 17 and then buried hit a jumper at the end of the second quarter for a 21-17 advantage.
Williamstown extended its lead to 28-21 with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Two baskets by Murphy and one by Clark pushed the Blue Devils in front 34-21 entering the final three minutes of the first half. Williamstown led 37-26 heading into the final eight minutes and then Parrott kicked off the final quarter with a 3-pointer.
Howrigan closed the gap to 42-35 at the midway point of the fourth. Strong foul shooting kept Williamstown in control, but a McKinstry 3-pointer made it 48-41 with 37 seconds remaining. The Blue Devils entered the double bonus with 35 seconds on the clock and Murphy promptly went 2 of 2 from the stripe to deny the Hornets.
