BURLINGTON – Vermont nearly erased a two-goal deficit in the second half, but the Catamounts ran out of time during Friday’s 2-1 loss to No. 11 New Hampshire (6-0-1) at Virtue Field.
The regular-season finale was Senior Night for Cats. With the team’s first loss of the season, UVM (4-1-1) will be the No. 2 seed in the America East Tournament.
Paul Mayer scored for the Wildcats in the 23rd minute for a 1-0 lead. The forward collected a pass off his chest and quickly booted the ball into the lower-left corner of the net. Victor Menudier assisted on Mayer’s team-leading fifth goal of the season.
New Hampshire’s lead doubled in the 55th minute on a goal by Bilal Kamal. The sophomore cashed in on a cross by Mayer from just outside the six for his third goal of the season.
Vermont countered with Bjarni Adalsteinsson’s first collegiate goal. Hans Oeftger sent a pass to Adalsteinsson, who beat goalie Alejandro Robles on the lower-left side. Jojo Moulton-Condiotti notched the assist.
Catamounts goalie Nate Silveira registered four saves, including a stop from point-blank range to keep the Catamounts within a goal in the 78th minute.
Vermont’s Jonathan Bryant recorded a game-high three shots, which included a shot on goal in the 73rd minute. Alex Nagy fired off two shots. Evan Rouleau and Zach Barrett also registered shots on goal for the Catamounts.
Second-seeded Vermont will face third-seeded NJIT in the America East Semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday. The match will be played at Wildcat Stadium in Durham, N.H.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UVM player honored
HELSINKI, Finland — University of Vermont junior Sini Karjalainen has been named to the Finland National Team for the upcoming IIHF Women’s World Championships as the Finnish national program announced their roster on Wednesday.
The 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championships will take place in Truro and Halifax, Nova Scotia on the east coast of Canada from May 6-16.
Finland will be competing in Group A with the United States, Canada, Russia and Switzerland.
This year’s tournament will be Karjalainen’s first World Championship although she was selected to the team last spring before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the event.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
VT Fusion schedule
MANCHESTER — The Women’s Premier Soccer League announced the schedule for the Metropolitan Conference North Division, which includes the Vermont Fusion, on Friday.
The Fusion, who will play their home games at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium, open the season on the road on May 22 against the New York Shockers at Afrim’s Sports Park.
The Fusion’s home opener at Applejack is on June 6 against Westchester United F.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.