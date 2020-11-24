HARDWICK — An 0-5 start and a 14-player roster were just two of the hurdles that Hazen overcame during its journey to the Division IV title game.
Ten Wildcats earned Mountain Division All-Star awards for their contributions and perseverance, putting a cherry on top of a wildly successful campaign.
After dropping the first five matches, coach Harry Besett and his players turned a corner with regular-season victories over Winooski, Richford and Danville. Sixth-seeded Hazen opened the playoffs with a renewed sense of optimism, coasting to a 5-0 playdown victory over Sharon Following a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Twin Valley, the Wildcats went to a penalty-kick shootout at No. 2 Danville.
Goalie Alleigh Gabaree was elected to take one of the first penalty kicks for Hazen and she buried the opportunity. Moments later Gabaree denied the next Danville attempt, swinging all the momentum in her team’s direction. The Wildcats walked away with a 3-1 victory in the shootout after neither team scored in regulation or overtime.
Making its first title appearance since 1987, Hazen fell behind by a pair of goals against undefeated Proctor but quickly rallied to knot the score at 2. The Phantoms pulled away late to earn a 4-2 victory, but Besett’s crew still surprised many fans who expected a Proctor blowout. The Southern Vermont League powerhouse had outscored opponents 77-3 leading up to the final, recording nine shutouts. The Phantoms (13-0) made their 10th straight trip to the championship and faced all they could handle until the final whistle at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
Hazen competed in D-III from 1985-2018 before dropping down to D-IV last fall. According to senior midfielder Macy Molleur, the move gave the Wildcats a huge psychological boost before playoffs.
“Switching to D-IV made it easier to stay positive,” Molleur said. “Because getting beat so hard is disappointing. Division III has some of the best teams in the state. And we still play some D-III teams like Enosburg that are pretty good.”
Enosburg senior Sophie Burns was named Mountain Division Player of the Year after finishing with 19 goals this season and 45 for her career. Rodney Burns and Renee Pattee shared Coach of the Year honors after leading Enosburg (9-1) to the D-III semifinals.
Molleur was runner-up for top individual honors after depositing 16 goals this season, pushing her career total to 40 goals. Gabaree (164 saves) and Winooski’s Kiara Mack (108 saves) were selected as Goalies of the Year.
Molleur and Gararee were joined on the First Team by fellow Wildcat Madison Bartlett. Teammates Lily Castle and Natalie Geoffroy made the Second Team. Alexis Christensen, Beth Conway, Gabby Stanciu, Maverick Murphy and Baylie Christensen were Honorable Mention selections for Hazen, which had no juniors and competed with three reserves.
“Having a small group means less subs, but that means more playing time,” Molleur say.d “ And that gives you more time to practice and build your skills in a game. It’s much different than in practice, and it’s the best way to get used to playing at the varsity level.”
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STARS
COACHES OF THE YEAR
Rodney Burns, Enosburg Renee Pattee, Enosburg
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sophie Burns, Enosburg
GOALIES OF THE YEAR
Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen Kiara Mack, Hazen
FIRST TEAM
Ava Marshia, Danville Liza Morse, Danville Zoe Crocker, Danville Sophie Burns, Enosburg Megan Severance, Enosburg Emily Adams, Enosburg Zoe McGee, Enosburg Ruby Ly, Winooski Kiara Mack, Winooski Emily Graham, MVU Ava Hubbard, MVU Alex Brouillette, MVU Macy Molleur, Hazen Madison Bartlett, Hazen Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen Nikki Cunningham, Richford Emma Parkin, Oxbow Emma DeGoosh, Oxbow Jaycee Douglas, Fairfax Kali Wooster, Fairfax
SECOND TEAM
