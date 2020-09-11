HARDWICK — Finding the sweet spot with numbers could be a challenge this year for Hazen athletics.
Fourteen players tried out for the Wildcats’ girls soccer team, so coach Harry Besett will have to be creative with positions and substitutes. Coach Talan Bryant’s boys squad is filled with 22 players, but that’s also a tricky figure if there’s going to be a JV team. Cross-country running coach Netdahe Stoddard needs one more athlete to field a complete girls roster.
Hazen has yet to win a championship in any fall sport, but the Wildcats have certainly enjoyed their share of success. In 1970, during the school’s first boys soccer season, Hazen beat South Burlington, North Country and Mount Mansfield to begin the Division I post-season. The Wildcats lost to CVU during a penalty-kick shootout in the championship.
“We’ve had a long tradition here and we’ve had great soccer players who have come through Hazen and then given back to the community and kept teaching people in the area and all the surrounding areas,” Besset said. “The biggest and easiest example is Mike Clark, who is a Hazen graduate and former Hazen player. And unfortunately this year, because of COVID, we missed the 40th year of Big Hosmer Soccer Camp. But we’re looking forward to it next year.”
Besset will lead a girls program that has earned 10 semifinal appearances. Hazen was a powerhouse in the 1980s, making it all the way to the title game in 1985, 1986 and 1987. The Wildcats finished 4-11 last year after suffering a 4-0 loss at Twin Valley in the Division IV playdowns. This year Besset’s team will play Danville twice in addition to facing Enosburg, BFA-Fairfax, Missisquoi, Oxbow, Winooski and RIchford.
The Hazen boys have blazed a path to the semifinals 13 times. After the 1970 run, Hazen returned to the championship in 1981, 1983 and 2014. The Wildcats have finished with winning records during six of the past seven years, going 12-4 last year. The 2019 season ended with a 2-1 loss to Peoples Academy following an overtime penalty kick in the Division III quarterfinals.
This year Bryant’s side will take on Winooski in back-to-back games. The Wildcats will host the Spartans on Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. before traveling to Chittenden County on Oct. 20. Hazen will also face Richford, Danville, Oxbow, Enosburg and BFA-Fairfax.
The XC runners are scheduled to begin their season at the U-32 Invitational on Sept. 26. The Wildcats will race at the Lake Region Relays on Oct. 7 before heading to the Harwood Invitational on Oct. 10. Meets at Lamoille and Enosburg will lead up to NVAC Mountain Division Championships at Craftsbury on Oct. 24.
Here are five questions for Hazen Athletic Director John Sperry following the first week of practice:
TA: Girls soccer has been short on subs the last few years. How does coach Besset deal with that?
Sperry: “We are just low in numbers with girl athletes, so there are always freshmen that have to play. But Harry is great. He just stays positive and keeps trying to get them to do the right things. So he’s handled it pretty well.”
TA: Can you describe the last four days of the new world here with school and practice?
Sperry: “We had seventh graders there on Tuesday for a half day, eighth-graders on Wednesday for a half day, freshmen and sophomores yesterday for a half day and then juniors today for a half day. So they decided that they were doing a really soft opening. And I don’t think there was a class held. It was just about getting back and used to being at school.”
TA: And can that be tough because once kids leave school, they can’t re-enter the building? So the kids go home and then come back for practice?
Sperry: “Yeah, they have to come back to practice. We lock the school when they leave, because the custodians have to clean. And if somebody goes back in, then they have to go back in and re-clean. And for the rest of the month of September they’re getting out at 1:35 instead of 2:35. So it can be tough on parents.”
TA: Have things gone pretty much according to plan the last week?
Sperry: “Yeah, we’ve been OK. You get what you get and I haven’t be stressed out. I’m not getting too excited until the governor tells me what I can and cannot do. He makes the decisions. We just have to follow them. So they’re wearing masks when they’re in practices unless a social distance apart. And so far nobody has not come back, so they’re surviving it. One of the tough parts is going to be kids trying to play 20 minutes at a time or 40 minutes at a time without taking that mask off.”
TA: Boys soccer has had six winning seasons in seven years. Even though there have been a couple different coaches, does it feel like they’re having some pretty steady success right now?
Sperry: “Yeah, we have some seniors right now who are solid. They’re very good players with good attitudes. And that’s been the case for the last few years. Until we end up with a group of seniors that aren’t that way, we should be alright.”
