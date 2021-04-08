The University of Vermont men's soccer team will host nationally ranked New Hampshire in a battle for the America East Regular Season title at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats are 5-0-1 overall and 4-0-1 in league play, while the Cats (4-0-1) are also unbeaten. New Hampshire is ranked 11th in Division I and boasts the top-scoring offense in the conference. The Wildcats average 2.67 goals per game, ranking fifth in the nation.
Paul Mayer leads the offense with four goals, while teammates Victor Menudier and Linus Fallberg have both scored three goals. Goalkeeper Alejandro Robles has played in all six games this season and has the second-best goals-against average (.519) in the conference.
The Catamounts and Wildcats sit atop Pod A in the America East standings. With a win, Vermont would earn the regular season title and the top overall seed in the America East Tournament. UVM would be the second seed in the conference tournament with a loss or a tie. New Hampshire owns the tiebreaker over Vermont with a plus-four goal differential in pod games this season.
Vermont's .191 goals-against average leads the America East. That defensive effort ranks third in the country behind Rider (.000) and Loyola Marymount (.134). The Catamounts' save percentage of .938 is also the best in the league and third-best in the nation.
UVM recorded shutouts in four of its five games this season, with Nate Silveira owning three of those clean sheets. Edgar Vargas posted a shutout in his debut against UMass Lowell on March 26.
The Catamounts and Wildcats played to a scoreless draw during their season opener March 12 in the Granite State. Silveira finished with a five-save shutout for his third career clean sheet. Brian Son tallied three shots in his collegiate debut for UVM, while teammate Zach Barrett recorded two shots.
Vermont received votes in the latest edition of the United Soccer Coaches weekly poll. In total, UVM garnered seven votes. The Cats are ranked second in the Northeast regional poll behind UNH.
UVM will honor its senior class of Davis Auth, Jonathan Bryant, Nolan Jimmo, Luke Magnier, Joe Parento, Nate Silveira and Noah Stracqualursi on Friday. The Class of 2021 has amassed 36 wins and has contributed to a pair of America East Regular Season Titles in 2017 and 2019.
Fans can watch the match live on ESPN3.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
No finale for UVM
The final regular-season match for the UVM women was cancelled due to Covid protocols
Vermont was originally scheduled to take on UMass-Lowell at 2 p.m. Saturday, with a potential berth to the America East playoffs on the line.
The Catamounts will finish third overall in the league's Division A with a record of 1-2-1. The top two teams from each division will advance to the America East Semifinals on April 15. Saturday was slated to be Senior Day, but now the program will honor the five seniors later this spring.
The women's soccer program and all teams within UVM Athletics are following state, local and university public health guidelines to ensure the safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and members of the campus and surrounding community.
FIELD HOCKEY
Albany 1, UVM 0
BURLINGTON — The University Vermont field hockey team grabbed its first win last Saturday, but couldn't make it two in a row, falling to the University of Albany on Thursday.
There wasn't a ton of scoring chances in the first quarter. UVM's Kate Hall put a shot on goal with 13:23 left in the quarter, but it was stopped by Albany goalie Sheridan Messier.
The Catamounts got a penalty corner midway though the first, but couldn't capitalize on it.
The Great Danes found a rhythm in the second quarter with a trio of shots in quick succession. The third shot came from Charlotte Triggs and she scored to put Albany ahead with 8:06 left in the half, as the Danes went into the locker room up one.
UVM put a ton of pressure on Messier out of the break, with four shots in the opening seven minutes that Messier turned away. Albany evened the shots as the quarter when on and hung onto its lead heading into the fourth.
The teams got off just one shot apiece in the fourth as the Great Danes held on.
Only two regular season games remain for the Catamounts. On Thursday, UVM travels to Lowell, Massachusetts to take on UC Davis and then the regular season wraps up at home next Sunday against California.
