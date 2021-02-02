LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Connecticut Whale forfeited Monday’s game against the Minnesota Whitecaps and withdrew from the Isobel Cup playoffs in National Women’s Hockey League action.
Barre’s Maggie LaGue competes for the Whale along with Norwich graduates Sarah Schwenzfeier, Amanda Conway and Kaycie Anderson. Six teams entered the two-week season in a quarantined environment at the Herb Brooks Arena. Last week the Metropolitan Riveters pulled out of the tourney due to a COVID-19 outbreak around the squad. The Whale did not report a positive COVID test results from members of the team.
The Toronto Six will face the Buffalo Beauts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before the Boston Pride take on the Minnesota Whitecaps at 8:30 p.m. The puck will drop for the final at 7 p.m. Friday. All three games will be broadcast live on NBCSN.
WINTER SPORTS
No update for athletes
Gov. Phil Scott did not give the go-ahead for indoor winter sports competition during his Tuesday press conference, but said he expects there to be an update in Friday’s address.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine gave an update of where state officials are in terms of reviewing the data they have.
“We’re just now at the 14-day mark since opening Phase II,” Levine said. “Our epi-team is in the process of preparing analysis of cases, both before we opened Phase II and since. We will look at both team cases, impactive cases on teams and impactive cases on schools.”
Teams have been allowed to practice since Dec. 26 and were given the go-ahead for limited contact practices Jan. 18.
Outdoor snow sports have been allowed to have competition for multiple weeks now. Alpine and Nordic ski teams have made the most of the recent snow along with snowboarding squads.
NFHS releases study
The National Federation of State High School Associations Sports Medicine Advisory Committee released updated information on the risk of COVID-19 during high school sports.
The SMAC suggests that state associations and other stakeholders consider five factors in assessing potential for COVID-19 transmission in high school sports.
Two of those factors are that prevailing community infection rates appear to be the strongest predictor for high school athletes being infected, and proven cases of direct COVID-19 transmission during athletics remain relatively rare.
The other recommended factors to consider are that participants in non-contact sports show lower rates of COVID-19 infection than those in contact sports, participants in outdoor sports show lower rates of infection than those in indoor sports, and using face masks for indoor sports results in similar COVID-19 transmission rates to those seen in outdoor sports.
The final factor for consideration moving forward is based on accumulating evidence that the majority of sports-related spread of COVID-19 appears to occur from social contact, not during sports participation.
The committee noted that preventing spread of the virus from social contact remains paramount to the continuation of sports during the pandemic. As a result, social distancing, use of masks, staying home when ill and proper hygiene must continue to be emphasized in the locker room, on the field and court and while traveling and interacting in the community.
The NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, a 15-member advisory committee, includes medical doctors, certified athletic trainers, high school coaches and officials, research specialists and state high school association executives. The committee regularly develops position statements related to medical aspects of conducting high school athletics.
