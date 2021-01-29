Bubble hockey is working out well for the Connecticut Whale.
The professional women’s team is 2-1 after round-robin play at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y. Barre’s Maggie LaGue has been sharp for the Whale along with Norwich graduates Sarah Schwenzfeier, Amanda Conway and Kaycie Anderson.
The NWHL teams did not play for over 11 months due to the pandemic before arriving in the Empire State to compete during a two-week season in a quarantined environment. The Minnesota Whitecaps (3-0) are still undefeated, while the Toronto Six and Metropolitan Riveters are also 2-1. Boston (1-3) and Buffalo (0-2) round out the field.
The teams were seeded for the upcoming playoffs based on their winning percentage. The Pride and Beauts will begin a best-of-three series Saturday in a battle to secure the fourth seed. Minnesota claimed the top seed, followed by No. 2 Connecticut and No. 3 Toronto.
The top three seeds will face each other to determine the bracket for the Isobel Cup Semifinals. Minnesota will take on Toronto at 6 p.m. Saturday, while Connecticut will face former Middlebury College star Emily Fluke and Toronto at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Whale will clash with Minnesota at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The semifinals will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday. The puck will drop for the final at 7 p.m. Friday. All three games will be broadcast live on NBCSN.
The Whale kicked off the shortened season with a 2-1 victory over the Beauts before suffering a 4-3 loss against the Riveters. Conway and Anderson scored vs. the Riveters, with Schwenzfeier notching one assist.
Connecticut bounced back with perfect timing to secure a 4-1 come-from-behind victory over Boston. The Whale scored four unanswered goals to defeat their Beantown rivals for the first time since 2018. Last year the Pride earned a 2-1 shootout victory over the Whale before eliminating Connecticut during the playoffs.
Boston pulled ahead early during their first meeting of 2021. The Pride outshot the Whale 10-2 in the second period to keep their 1-0 lead intact. Goals by Tori Howran and Katelynn Russ gave Connecticut a 2-1 advantage. Former Pride forward Alyssa Wohlfeiler burned her old team with a glove-side goal. Emma Vlasic tallied assists on her team’s first three goals and capped the scoring during a power play.
Conway registered an assist on the final goal. Anderson had two shots on target against Boston and blocked one shot. LaGue finished the game with a plus-one rating. The U-32 graduate blocked two shots and had one takeaway. The Whale have cashed in on 11% of their power-play chances.
LaGue was a lacrosse standout for U-32 before embarking on a four-year collegiate hockey career at Division I Robert Morris. She became the first Colonials defender to dish out 50 assists. She holds program records for the most assists (79) and points (92) by a defender. The Whale selected LaGue with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 draft.
Anderson graduated from Norwich in 2015 and is suiting up for Connecticut for the fourth season. Last year she tallied a team-high 11 points after recorded a career-high eight assists. Anderson has played in 46 pro games, scoring four goals and notching nine assists for Connecticut. Last season she tied for the team lead with 11 points. Anderson recorded 118 points in 118 games at Norwich, ranking seventh on the Cadets’ all-time scoring list.
Schwenzfeier is a 2018 NU graduate who is just ahead of Anderson with 120 points. She registered 53 goals and 67 assists during 119 games for the Cadets. She contributed six goals and three assists during 29 games for the Whale last winter, burying the game-winner during a shootout against the Riveters.
Three years ago Schwenzfeier and Conway guided the Cadets to a Division III NCAA title under coach Sophie Leclerc. Conway graduated last year after leading the nation in scoring for Division III teams. She piled up 59 points by scoring 32 goals and adding 27 assists during 28 games. Conway closed out her NU career with 188 points following 111 contests. She won the Laura Hurd Award, which is presented to the top player in D-III, before being selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NWHL draft.
