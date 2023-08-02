DANBURY, Conn. - The 2023 season for the Vermont Mountaineers ended on Tuesday night with a 15-1 loss to the Danbury Westerners in Game 2 of the NECBL quarterfinals at Rogers Park.
The No. 2 Mountaineers ended the season with a 25-17-1 record after winning the North Division for the second straight season. The No. 7 seed Westerners, who are now 23-22 overall, advanced to the league semifinals again after winning the championship in 2021. Danbury will take on the No. 5 seed Sanford Mainers in the semifinal round.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning, when the Westerners put up six runs. A walk and an error put two runners on base to start the inning. A sacrifice bunt moved both into scoring position and then a double by Bobby Zmarzlak made it a 2-0 contest. A two-out double and a single extended the lead to 4-0. Vermont pitcher Colton Book’s night ended after he gave up a two-out home run against the home team.
Vermont got a run back in the fourth inning. Cameron Santerre reached base on a fielder’s choice and moved to second on a groundout. With two outs, Andre Martinez reached base on an error by the third baseman and advanced to second, while Santerre scored on an error by the left fielder.
That was all Vermont's offense could muster and then Danbury put the game out of reach with six runs over the next three innings to build a 12-1 lead. The home team added three more runs to make it a 15-1 game in the eighth inning.