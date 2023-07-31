MONTPELIER - The No. 2 Vermont Mountaineers were held to one hit all game and dropped Game 1 of the 2023 NECBL quarterfinals against the No. 7 Danbury Westerners, falling 8-2 on Monday night at Recreation Field.
The Westerners jumped out to a quick lead during the quarterfinals of the New England Collegiate Baseball League best-of-three series. Vermont starter Nolan Sparks ran into some early trouble after allowing a leadoff single and issuing a walk. A single by Bobby Zmarzlak up the middle drove in the first run of the game. With two Westerners in scoring position, Sparks recorded a pair of strikeouts to strand the runners.
Vermont put the tying and go-ahead runners on as George Rosales doubled to right center with one out and then Nate Stocum reached base on a walk. Rosales stole third to put runners on the corners. Danbury's Braden Quinn had a similar start to his counterpart, as he struc out the final two batters of the inning to keep his team's 1-0 lead intact.
Danbury's Billy Gerlott doubled to start the second frame and scored on a triple by Aidan Jolly to make it 2-0. Jolly was stranded at third, as Sparks induced a pop-up, recorded a strikeout and got out of the jam by firing in a pitch that led to soft contact and a groundout to end the inning.
After a quick inning for Quinn on the mound, Danbury added another run on a one-out error in the top of the third for a 3-0 lead. The Westerners scored again when Jakobi Davis led off the fourth frame with a solo shot to right field. Danbury added four more runs to take a 7-0 lead. After three scoreless innings, Danbury added another home run off the bat of Drew Wyers for an 8-0 lead in the eighth.
Vermont refused to be shut out, as a two-run blast with two outs to deep left center by Aaron Whitley made it 8-2 in the eighth inning. That was all the Mountaineers offense could muster as Danbury easily held on for the victory.