Thirteen-time champion West Rutland punched its ticket to the Division IV final for the first time in eight years by rolling past Twinfield, 58-46, during Wednesday’s semifinal in Marshfield.
Tyler Serrani (18 points), Timothy Blanchard (14 points) and Levi Petit (nine points) paced the No. 7 Golden Horde (9-3). West Rutland will face No. 5 Proctor (9-2) in Sunday’s championship. The Phantoms claimed their 18th title last winter.
“West Rutland works the ball around, they’re athletic, they can jump and they were tougher than us tonight,” Trojans coach Chris Hudson said. “And we’re a team that prides itself on toughness, so I don’t say that often. I will be glad when Covid is over when we can actually go scout teams. The size of them when you’re watching them on TV does not do them justice. I didn’t realize they were that big and that threw us off a little bit. But a lot of it comes with age. You’re going to be quicker as a senior and it’s just a matter of body development. And tonight West Rutland’s seniors kept getting rebounds off their misses and put it in the paint.”
Cutler Gladding (11 points) and Henry LoRe (nine points) paced the Trojans. Teammate Kerrick Medose added seven points, while Brody Moran and Lucas Roberts scored six points apiece in the loss.
Twinfield ends the season at 6-3 after making its fourth semifinal run in seven years under Hudson. The Trojans competed without double-double master Gavin Fowler, who was sidelined by an injury in the regular season.
“We didn’t rebound well tonight,” Hudson said. “Gavin cleaned up a lot of messes for us before he went down with an injury and he was averaging 17 rebounds. In Vermont Division IV, you just can’t manufacture that. Tonight was the biggest we missed him all season, but I’m proud of how the kids came together. They didn’t hang their heads or cry about anything. We were just outgunned and there is no doubt that the better team won tonight.”
Serrani gave the Golden Horde a 2-0 lead before Roberts put the Trojans on the scoreboard. The Trojans pulled ahead 4-3, only to watch Blanchard help the Golden Horde surge in front 7-4. Serrani’s runner in the lane and another bucket from Blanchard allowed the visitors to close out the first quarter with a 13-7 lead.
Gladding scored in the paint at the start of the second quarter. Roberts crashed the glass off his own miss and converted the putback, trimming the deficit to 13-11. Serrani and Medose traded baskets before Blancard and Mac Perry scored two quick baskets for a 19-13 advantage. Medose assisted Gladding inside to make it 20-15.
A Blanchard putback was followed by a pair of foul shots by LoRe. Patrick Smith answered with a jumper for West Rutland. Petit grabbed a defensive rebound and dribbled the length of the floor for a 28-17 halftime lead.
The Golden Horde opened the third quarter with five unanswered points before Gladding’s putback made it 33-19.
A Serrani layup and a 3-pointer by Blanchard gave West Rutland a 38-19 cushion. Cushing and Gladding scored at the other end, and LoRe scored four quick points to slice the deficit to 43-28. A Michael Goodenough basket gave West Rutland a 45-28 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Petit pushed the lead to 47-28 at the start of the final quarter. Medose and Gladding kept things interesting, but Goodenough scored at the other end to keep his team’s double-digit lead intact. Moran made two late 3-pointers before the Trojans ran out of time.
“We have a great group coming back and we’re only going to get older and stronger,” Hudson said. “The positives are immense for the future. You don’t see many teams that have five freshmen and an eight-grader playing in a semifinal and have a chance to play for the final. It just doesn’t happen. They got a huge learning experience tonight. And you could tell the difference that West Rutland had with a senior-laden team playing against guys that hadn’t been there before. But my guys did the best they could.”
The Golden Horde suffered a 61-47 loss against Proctor at the start of the regular season.
“It was a hard-fought (semifinal),” West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar said. “We came out with a lot of intensity early and (Twinfield) handled it. We picked it up in the second and played really well. …This is the first time going to Barre for these guys. It just so happens to be our rivals. The guys are beyond pumped.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.