Montpelier field hockey coach Sarah Wells knows that the best things are worth the wait.
A three-victory season was not an earth-shattering accomplishment this fall. But Wells is happy about her team’s 3-4 campaign, especially in light of the 2020 circumstances.
Most importantly, the trajectory is promising for a program that could not field a team in 2017 or 2018.
Last year MHS earned its first regular-season victory since 2014 and finished with a 3-12-1 record. It was Wells’ first year in the Capital City after graduating from Castleton University. Two years ago she recorded 23 goals and 20 assists for the Spartans as a senior.
Montpelier competed with zero subs in some 2019 games and began this year with five reserves. Following a delayed start to the season, the Solons quickly moved up in the Division III rankings with a 3-1 start. They kicked things off with a 5-0 victory over Milton before closing out a 3-2 win over Missisquoi and 2-0 victory over North Country.
Wells’ squad showcased a fighting spirit during 3-2 losses against Stowe and U-32 at the end of the regular season. There were only two subs for a quarterfinal date with Missisquoi, prompting Wells to make some last-minute changes with positions. The Solons kept things tight behind a pair of goals from Eli Muller-Moore while seeking their first semifinal berth since 2010. The Thunderbirds tightened up defensively at the end, advancing with a 4-2 win.
Montpelier will graduate six seniors: Sadie Chase-Tatko, Erin Kelley, Alex Smart, Mae Dunham and co-captains Cece Curtin and Zoie Masure. The emergence of six freshmen this year will help to offset that loss. Fraya Hubbard, Maggie Kords, Somerset Pierce, Maaika Samsom, Emery Richardson and Ella Averbeck got up to speed quickly as ninth-graders. Juniors Andi Dates and Gretchen Mills will also be back for 2021 along with sophomores Hanna Grasso, Isabel Jackson and Muller-Moore.
Wells is expecting her first baby in April, and it’s clear that she’s in it for the long haul at Montpelier. The Solons were the gold standard for field hockey excellence 25 years ago, capturing championships in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993 and 1995.
A decade ago Wells was part of another budding dynasty at Bellows Falls. She tallied 23 goals and 20 assists as a senior, helping the Terriers go a combined 40-6-1 her last three seasons. Bellows Falls won 58 straight games after she graduated, claiming titles in all three divisions. Now Wells is stealing a page from the Terriers’ playbook by making plans to organize a youth program in Montpelier next year.
There have been many dramatic turnarounds by Central Vermont teams the last few decades, and it could be Montpelier’s turn soon. U-32 football was winless for years before piecing together a 37-game winning streak from 2000-2002. Williamstown boys basketball didn’t earn a playoff victory from 2000-2005, but the Blue Devils won five titles while going to the finals every year from 2012-2019. Harwood girls basketball didn’t qualify for the post-season in 2016 and 2017 before snagging its first crown last winter.
For now, Montpelier field hockey is still in search of that winning formula. The Solons finally have a foundation to build on again, and a bigger turnout next fall could allow the team to hold inter-squad scrimmages. Having extra subs and athletes with playoff experience will also be big advantages for Wells in 2021.
Here are some questions for the MHS coach after another solid season:
TA: How did it play out with your team following all the COVID protocols? Would you rate it as mostly a success this fall?
Wells: “The school did a really good job of putting the protocols into place, and I followed them. I’m glad I’m not the one making any of the decisions because I’m certainly not qualified. But the team and I took it very seriously and it went the best that it could have.”
TA: Because you guys had a short bench, were the masks especially difficult sometimes? It probably helped that games were split into quarters this year, but was it tough sometimes to have girls stop and take a breather?
Wells: “The team could have benefitted from more numbers. I think the masks probably did limit us some, and also the fact that we didn’t have preseason. So I couldn’t necessarily control how we prepared conditioning-wise for the season. I think all of those things factored into it.”
TA: How did it go playing with only two subs in the quarterfinal? A 4-2 game is pretty respectable against Missisquoi, but I know you beat them earlier.
Wells: “It was a struggle. When you have limited numbers like we have, when you’re missing one or two players, you then have to rearrange the whole lineup. And then there’s players who are in positions that they don’t normally play in. So that definitely affected us in the quarterfinals. But they tried hard and they gave it their best shot. And the last time we were at Missisquoi last season they beat us something like 10-0 or 10-1. It was not our finest moment. So it was nice for the team to redeem themselves in that aspect: to go to a field that they remember leaving and feeling devastated, and being able to come off of a closer game this time. And also considering all we had going against us at that time.”
TA: Did you guys view yourselves as underdogs, even though you had players like Eli and Cece and Zoie? Other teams like Spaulding have full JV teams, and some of the programs are just so much bigger and more established than your team.
Wells: “We do still view ourselves as underdogs. But we knew what we were capable of doing. I think that part of having a small squad that’s really limiting is you can’t spend a lot of time in practice going over certain game situations. Because you can’t have a set of defense during a play and also have the offensive team. So it’s hard to have that mental preparation of, ‘OK, in this exact situation, this is where I’m going to be. This is what I’m going to do.’ You can’t have scrimmages and you can’t go over actual game play. You can go over little things here and there, but it can’t be the full picture. I can talk about the full picture with them. But if they don’t actually practice it, it’s hard to put it into game play. So that’s the most limiting factor of having such a small squad.”
TA: You lost to Stowe and U-32 by just one goal, and then you beat Milton, Missisquoi and North Country. Even though it was a small squad, do you think the girls were surprised by how well they did?
Wells: “They know our limitations, so they were a little surprised. But I think it was mostly excitement that we were finally putting our words into play. We kept saying to ourselves, ‘We have potential. We can beat this team.’ And it was nice for them to actually believe in themselves a little. And not just say those things, but actually put them into action.”
TA: You can’t just snap your fingers and become a program like Bellows Falls overnight. But do you see some baby steps toward more of a field hockey culture in Montpelier?
Wells: “That’s my goal. I was around for Bellows Falls’ progression. And I was there for the days that the coach, Bethany (Coursen), started the youth program — I was obviously very little. So the first baby step would be to start a youth program. We were going to do it this last season, but because of COVID we could not. Youth sports is just about developing a community, and future people who are going live in this community. And hopefully we can develop some good characteristics and get them into a sport that is really great and that I love. So I’d be happy for that. I don’t really know what the future looks like for the youth program, other than I want to do it.”
TA: Any thoughts on next year’s season? Even though you graduate those six seniors, do things look pretty good?
Wells: “It will be an adjustment. But with people leaving, usually what happens is other people will step up and other people will be able to have that spotlight. So hopefully that’s what happens.”
