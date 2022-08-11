Resting on any laurels is not part of Max Weinstein’s vocabulary.
Thinking ahead, staying positive and moving on to the next play is what makes the Montpelier native tick.
Weinstein could have easily been a big fish in a small pond after leading the Solons to victory in the 2020 Division II boys soccer championship. But the prospect of bigger things on the horizon led the goalkeeper down a winding road to Foxborough, Mass., where he’s excelled for the New England Revolution Academy team the past two years.
The 18-year-old made steady improvements with the Revs’ under-19 squad before he and his teammates hit the jackpot last month. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound keeper played all but 45 minutes of the MLS NEXT Cup tournament and helped his side claim top honors in the nation after a thrilling ride.
Weinstein conceded one penalty-kick goal during a 2-1 semifinal victory over FC Dallas and recorded a shutout in a 1-0 victory over the San Francisco Glens, giving New England its first crown in team history. Weinstein was named the tournament’s top goaltender after the final.
The former Solon backed up his reputation as a talented shot blocker and vocal teammate throughout the tourney and proved he’s not afraid to come off his line. After the head-turning performance, it’s wasn’t a shock when the Capital City native was promoted to the Revolution Second Team a few weeks ago.
Weinstein made his professional debut with the Revs II during a 2-0 loss vs. Toronto FC II on July 31 at Gillette Stadium. He stopped five shots during the match, which featured 10 yellow cards and one red card. Three days after making his pro debut, Weinstein trained with the Revs’ First Team.
Weinstein played again for the Second Team earlier this week during a 4-2 loss to Inter Miami II. Eight yellow cards were handed out in that match. The Revolution II will host the Chicago Fire FC II at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Here are 12 questions for Weinstein, who committed to play at the University of Vermont for the fall of 2023:
TA: After your sophomore season with the championship against Milton, did it feel like you went out on top with your career at Montpelier? A lot of people expected Milton to roll over pretty much everyone that year.
Weinstein: “Yeah. Winning a state championship and then going to a higher level definitely felt pretty good… That year me and my teammates all knew that we should win it with the talent that we had and the coaches that we had. And I think that we all felt like we were the best team the whole season, no matter what other people said or no matter what other games we played told other people about us. We were always positive no matter what and we were really never scared of anyone.”
TA: In terms of your transition from Montpelier, can you give the quick version of how you ended up moving over to the Revolution Academy?
Weinstein: “At first they saw some film of me playing at Montpelier and they really liked it. And we figured out living arrangements with the residency here. I came over here, started playing in the Academy and it was really good. I was doing well and got bumped up to the Second Team — and ever since then it’s been going really well.”
TA: You’ve talked a lot about the value of being a hard worker. What do you think some of your other big strengths are that helped elevate your game and take you this far?
Weinstein: “Definitely just always being positive — no matter what the situation is. When I first came I actually got hurt a few months in and I was out for about two months. But I think I was always positive about my injury. And just enjoying it is something that I would tell all our players to tap into. Because I feel like some people think you can’t have fun and you’ve got to be serious all the time. But I think if you’re not having fun then you’re not going to go anywhere with it. So I’d say enjoying it and staying positive are two of my biggest characteristics.”
TA: After that injury, have there been some really scary or painful moments when you got hit with a super hard shot or when you collided with another player?
Weinstein: “Not really that I can think of. That injury happened when I hit a goal kick and all of sudden I felt something in my hip pop or something. And then I ended up straining my lower back — I think the two muscles connected there just split apart.”
TA: With the adjustment process the last few years, are there a few challenges that you can single out that you’ve had to overcome?
Weinstein: “Definitely. First, joining the academy, my technique wasn’t really there and I just kind of relied on my athleticism. So my technique improved, getting used to the ball moving faster. And then moving up to the Second Team, just the decision making and physicality of the players is way higher than the academy. So it’s always a jump, which is good. And then I trained with the First Team around two weeks ago and I’d say the biggest difference was that the decision-making is just 100% on point every time.”
TA: Can you give a quick recap of the whole championship run in the MLS Next Tournament?
Weinstein: “It started off with us not winning our group in Maryland. So then we had to win the rest of our league games to qualify. I remember we had to win nine games in a row — including the tournament — to win the whole thing. It started off when we played Seacoast and we beat them 2-1 — and that punched our ticket to Dallas. From Dallas, I think we knew going into it we were going to be the best team there talent-wise and we just needed to make sure we put all the pieces together. In the first round we played IMG from Florida and we ended up beating them 3-1. And then in the second round we played Real Colorado and they were huge — they were all over 6 feet. We ended up beating them 2-1, but they were a pretty hard team to play against. In the third round we played the team that was expected to win it all — because they were in the final last year. The were from New Jersey and called PDA. They were a good team and we beat them 3-2. And then in the semis we played FC Dallas and that was a really fun game to play in. Beating them on their own field and getting to play in their own stadium was pretty cool — it doesn’t get much better than that. And we beat them 2-1. And then in the final we played the San Francisco Glens and we ended up beating them 1-nil.”
TA: After that tourney, what was the reaction back home from your family and your friends?
Weinstein: “My family was super proud of me. Moving away from home, I was 16 when I did it. And that kind of showed that everything is paying off with my move away. Living away from home has not been easy, but that definitely helped it out a lot and showed that it’s all worth it. They were just really happy: They were beyond excited for me. And I think it opened a lot of new doors for me.”
TA: Living away from home, can you describe how you balance all the academic stuff and what an average day of training looks like for you?
Weinstein: “Right now, for an average day of training, I wake up around 8 and I go to the training facility around 9 and I usually eat breakfast there. And then after that I get ready for training, do activation, we usually have film and then we go out and train. And we either lift before or after training a few times a week. After training, maybe we’ll do a little extra lifting and then do a little recovery, take an ice bath, get some treatments done, shower and go back home. And right when I get home I usually eat lunch and then I’ll do some school work for a few hours and get my work done for the day. Usually I’ll call my parents twice a day and then after that I’ll talk to my friends from home, relax, play some video games. And then do it again.”
TA: In the last two weeks, have there been some big differences between playing on the U19 squad and then now on the Revolution II?
Weinstein: “Nothing too crazy, to be honest. But I’d say the speed of play is a little bit faster than it is in the academy. It’s not a crazy jump, but the ball definitely does move faster.”
TA: There were 18 combined yellow cards and one red in the last two matches. How tense and heated were things out on the field?
Weinstein: “It got pretty bad. In my pro debut, we played against Toronto and there were 11 cards. …At the end of the day, I think it’s just soccer and I try not to look at it too broadly.”
TA: Do you have any thoughts on the next month for the rest of the season?
Weinstein: “My goals for the end of this season are to just keep playing and to qualify for that playoff spot with the Second Team. And to keep working my way up in the club.”
TA: What do you think right now about the future of UVM soccer and Vermont soccer in general with the Green FC coming on so strong?
Weinstein: “What Adam (Pfeifer) has done at Vermont Green is really good and it’s brought the soccer community of Vermont together a lot. I’m really excited to play at UVM and going back home. That’s why I chose it: so I could play in Vermont and show everyone what Vermont’s about. I think Vermont has been getting a lot better in the past two years and people are starting to realize that Vermont has some good players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.