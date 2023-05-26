BRANDON- The Montpelier boys lacrosse team was all business during Friday's first half against Otter Valley, but the Solons kept things light and never took themselves too seriously down the stretch.
The two-time defending Division III champs relaxed after the break, shuffled up the lineup and provided a glimpse of how future MHS may appear while closing out the regular season with a 14-1 victory. The two-time defending champs built a 10-1 during the first two quarters and had no problem stretching their winning streak to seven games.
Dylan Hood (three goals, two assists), Brendan Tedeschi (four goals, one assist) and AJ Moore (two goals, two assists) paced Montpelier's attack. Joseph Tucker, Preston Scribner, Jake Aldrich, Kayden Anderson-Hall and Bodi Hollister also scored for the 8-4 Solons. Teammates Quinn Taylor and Cal Davis combined to make four saves in front of the cage.
"The first half we played all of our starters and we worked on some plays from practice," Montpelier coach John Grasso said. "Today was more about getting the younger guys in. And in the second half we had all underclassmen in there on attack and it was a fun game. We had some defensive guys like Henry (Lumbra) and Duncan (Mathies) playing offense, and Cal went to middie. We didn't want to blow out a team - that's not who we are. We don't need to have a 25-1 score and we respect the team we're playing. Some other teams want to pile up the points and we don't need to do that. Tae (Rossmassler) played as a long-pole defenseman and he was unselfish. He has over 30 goals for the season, but he wasn't going after stats. We wanted to make sure everyone was safe today and there were no injuries - that was our No. 1 priority. When all is said and done, I want the kids to say they liked playing lacrosse at Montpelier."
Ben McGuigan scored on a Tommy Politano assist for Otter Valley (0-12). Angus Kurts won five face-offs for Montpelier, which committed five of its six penalties in a span of less than 10 minutes during the second quarter. The Solons have been battling penalty issues all season, and those infractions were especially costly during an 8-7 loss at Mount Abraham and a 9-8 defeat against Spaulding.
"We're just getting into those little slumps where we're not thinking," Grasso said. "But then we can talk to the player and we can snap out of it. We have to use our heads. It seems like we're stuck at 6-8 penalties a game for some reason. Today in the first quarter we were great - and then we get in that little rut. If you look back at all of our scorebooks, we're in that window of 6-8 penalties - and it's unacceptable. But now is the time we really have to play our best lacrosse - starting today. We have seven consecutive wins and it has to end at 10. There's no losing one and then you come back at this point in the season. We have to end with 10 in a row - and then we win the championship."
GIRLS LACROSSE
Harwood 6, Stowe 5
STOWE - The Highlanders continued their late-season surge Friday by locking up their fourth victory in five games. Harwood improves to 4-7, while Stowe falls to 3-10.
Sadie Nordle recorded a hat trick for the Highlanders and tallied the go-ahead goal with 5:39 left to play. Lindsey Boyden opened the scoring for Harwood and teammate Cammy Rocheleau scored twice in addition to winning a handful of draws. Highlanders goalie Abi Leighty finished with nine saves, while Milla Smith stopped 11 shots for Stowe. Ella Hazard and Laruen Paredes contributed two goals apiece for the Raiders.
"This team always plays with so much heart and hustle," Harwood coach Hillary Wheeler said of her squad. "They recognize what needs to be done and we have been working on this during our practices. We look forward to continuing that next week."
BASEBALL
Harwood 6, North Country 5
DUXBURY - The Highlanders captured their third victory in five days Saturday to close out the regular season with some swagger. Harwood improves to 5-10 and finishes ahead of Mount Abraham, Lake Region and Lamoille in the Division II standings. North Country will carry a 7-9 record into the D-I tourney.
SOFTBALL
Oxbow 23, U-32 0
Oxbow 17, U-32 1
BRADFORD - The Olympians outhit the Raiders by a total of 39-6 during Friday's doubleheader and only committed two defensive errors to close out the regular season with a perfect record for the third time in program history.
The two-time defending Division III champs used a 12-run third inning to open the floodgates during Game 1. Oxbow (16-0) took advantage of six errors by the Raiders and leaned on a balanced offense featuring six players with multiple hits.
Anastase Bourgeois was one of those stars at the plate in the opener and also earned the complete-game victory on the mound. She allowed four hits and recorded four strikeouts in addition to connecting for two singles and a double. Teammate Hadlee Allen contributed three hits, including a home run. Mazie Bourgeois punished the Raiders with three singles and a triple to set the tone for the afternoon. Lily Lahaye added a double and a triple in the first game, while teammates Faith Eastman and Naomi Rosa both finished with two hits. Caroline Flynn took the loss on the mound after allowing 16 hits and issuing two walks over three innings.
Rosa took over pitching duties for Game 2 and was virtually unstoppable during five innings of work. She scattered two hits, registered eight strikeouts and issued two walks. She helped her cause by serving up two singles and a triple at the plate. Oxbow led 1-0 after two innings before scoring six runs in the third and four in the fourth. Flynn pitched four innings for the Raiders, surrendering 11 hits while striking out one batter and issuing one walk.
The top hitters for the Olympians were Rosa (two singles, one triple), Eastman (triple), Mazie Bourgeois (single, double), Makenna Simmons (two singles) and Maggi Ellsworth (two doubles). Leading the way for U-32 (9-7) at the plate were Flynn (one-run double) and Kaydence Smith (single).
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 4, Rice 3
Montpelier 7, Middlebury 0
The Montpelier girls tennis team hit the road on back-to-back days and walked away with a pair of momentum-boosting victories to close out the regular season.
Sophie Sevi turned things around in a hurt at No. 2 singles and triumphed during Saturday's third-set tiebreaker to help the two-time defending Division II champs lock up one of the top seeds for the upcoming post-season tournament by beating Rice.
Sevi had her hands full in the opening set before bouncing back to defeat Lily Collins 1-6, 6-3, 10-5. Allegra Muller gave MHS another crucial point at No. 4 singles by cruising past Maty Sultzbaugh 6-2, 6-3.
Solons Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner beat Lucy McLaughlin and Gabby Sneddon, 7-5, 6-2, at No. 1 doubles. Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey capped a doubles sweep for the visitors by overpowering Grace Nigolian and Anna Marsella 6-1, 6-1. Montpelier improves to 11-3, while Rice falls to 5-8.
Three victories in second-set tiebreakers lifted the Solons past Middlebury on Friday, proving how tight this year's Division II field is with just a few days remaining before the start of the postseason.
"Middlebury is vastly improved and it was good for us that we saw a little adversity," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "Everybody had to play hard. I've been working day in and day out for the last few weeks working on playing more of an attack-style tennis. A lot of teams we face get into these moon-ball rallies with us. And anything we identify as a short ball, we're trying to come into the net and put balls away. And that's what they're all doing now."
Montpelier capped a regular-season sweep over Middlebury (2-10), but the shutout victory was anything but a blowout. Nearly every match was closely contested, with the Solons winning a handful of crucial deuce points and peaking at the right time when push came to shove during tiebreakers.
Solons veteran Rachana Cherian was barely tested in the first set of her No. 1 singles match. However, Middlebury's Maeve Roche came back with a solid game plan in the second set and pushed Cherian to the limit before suffering a 6-0, 7-6(3) defeat. Sevi also had to work hard for every point at the No. 2 spot, earning a 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over Audrey Carpenter.
Ruby McElwain could have easily thrown up the white flag at No. 3 singles, but she rebounded quickly in the second set and rallied to a 1-6, 6-4, 10-6 victory over Paige Hescock. Muller faced a similar situation as Cherian at No. 4 singles, easily securing a victory in the first set before wrapping up a 6-1, 7-6(6) win over Caroline Nicolai. Emily Tringe triumphed by the most lopsided margin of any competitor by defeating Clara Chant, 6-3, 6-1, at the No. 5 position.
"It was a beautiful day for tennis and Emily played probably the best match of her life today," coach Lassner said. "The Middlebury girls serve's weren't that deep in the box and Emily tried to play them like a short ball. Emily was just taking serves and hitting them down the line and going in and volleying."
Allen and Lassner beat Amelia Coburn and Piper Farnsworth, 6-2, 7-6(6), at the No. 1 spot. Montpelier's Somerset Pierce and Jarian Jayadzinska beat Maryana Khan and Anna Wolosinksi, 6-3, 6-4, at the No. 2 position.
