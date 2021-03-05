Waitsfield Alpine skier Ben Ritchie won the gold medal in Friday’s slalom event during junior world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.
“It feels really good,” Ritchie said to the U.S. Ski Team. “A couple of years ago I was in second place. …I wasn’t expecting that result. …And then last year, unfortunately, things got canceled. So I’ve been waiting for a long time and it feels good to come through when the pressure’s on.”
The Green Mountain Valley School graduate became the first U.S. men’s skier to win the title since veteran teammate Steve Nyman accomplished the feat in 2002.
Ritchie was the 2019 silver medalist at 2019 junior worlds. This year he was 13th at world championships.
He had a challenging early season due to a series of disqualifications and DNFs. However, it was only a matter of time before he put together two strong runs.
he claimed first place during a European Cup Slalom event in Switzerland during the week leading up to junior world championships. He carried that momentum into world championships in Italy, where he placed a career-best 13th in the men’s slalom.
“It felt great to get the opportunity to race at the world championships.” Ritchie said. “My goal going was to try to ski my best and let the results take care of themselves. I try to get in the mindset like it’s any other race, to eliminate the nerves.”
He took advantage of fast conditions and was tied with Switzerland’s Fadri Janutin after the first run Friday at junior world championships. The pressure wasn’t a problem for Ritchie, who kept his composure and delivered a strong second run. He crossed the finish line in the lead by seven-tenths of a second over Austria’s Joshua Sturm, who ended up with the bronze medal. Switzerland was up next, but Janutin couldn’t catch Ritchie and crossed the finish line 0.48 seconds behind the Vermonter to settle for the silver medal.
“It was a different feeling for me,” Ritchis said to the USST. “This year I’ve been racing a lot of World Cups and Europa Cups. It’s different being the favorite here vs. not being the favorite at some of those races, so I was really happy to be able to come through and take the win with that. …I just relaxed and tried to pretend it was a training day, which is pretty hard to do sometimes. But I tried to relax and ski it like any other day.”
