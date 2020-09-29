LYNDON CENTER — Starting quarterback Cam Berry threw a trio of touchdown passes and the Lyndon football team used an early lead to dictate the tempo of Tuesday’s 32-18 victory over Spaulding.
The Vikings used a potent 1-2 punch at quarterback to prevail for the first time while playing the new 7-on-7 touch football format. Berry completed 10 of 18 passes for 139 yards, while teammate Zach Hale was 12 of 19 for 141 yards.
Lyndon pulled ahead in the first quarter and protected its lead throughout, using a balanced attack to overwhelm the Crimson Tide. The leading receivers for LI were Parker Mitchell (four catches, 86 yards), Austin Wheeler (four catches, 59 yards), Colby Simpson (four catches, 55 yards) and Chevy Bandy (three catches, 39 yards).
First-year Spaulding quarterback Andrew Trottier completed 18 of 31 passing attempts for 352 yards. Spaulding’s top receivers were Cole Benoit (12 catches, 128 yards), Christian Titus (10 catches, 112 yards) and Ethan Touchette (four catches, 47 yards). Isaiah Terrill (28 yards) and Matt Durgin (22 yards) caught two passes apiece in the loss and teammate Ben Hiscock had a 15-yard reception.
Luneborg picked off a pass toward the end zone with 12:12 left in the first quarter and raced 81 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring. Minutes later, the Vikings stopped the Tide on a fourth-and-10 situation to regain possession. Berry threw a TD pass to Mitchell on their team’s first offensive play, giving LI a 12-0 lead with 7:24 on the clock.
Catches by Titus, Terrill and Touchette helped Spaulding march down to the 1-yard line, setting up a first-and-goal situation. Trottier immediately found Touchette up the middle for a touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt was broken up, leaving the Vikings with a 12-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Trottier intercepted a passing attempt by Berry on the first play of the second quarter. The Raiders gave the ball back to LI on downs and the Vikings scored again with with 8:58 left in the first half. Berry found Wheeler in the end zone to push their team in front 18-6.
Spaulding’s defense stopped LI on a fourth-and-goal opportunity with a minute remaining in the opening half. Spaulding threatened to make it a one-possession game again midway through the third quarter, but an interception by LI stopped the Tide in their tracks. Bandy scored on a 28-yard passing play with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter. The Vikings led 25-6 after Trevor Lussier’s extra point.
Benoit hauled in a touchdown pass from Trottier with 37 seconds left in the third quarter, keeping things close at 25-12. Wheeler sparked the fourth-quarter scoring, giving LI more breathing room with a 20-point cushion. Trottier and Benoit fueled a long drive during the final minutes and joined forces on another scoring play with 2:18 on the clock. Spaulding’s defense attempted to force a turnover at the end, but LI made a few composed plays before time expired.
The Vikings (1-1) opened the season with a 48-34 loss against North Country and will travel to play U-32 at 7 p.m. Friday. Lyndon will face the Falcons again on Oct. 6 and Oct. 20 in addition to making a trip to play Spaulding on Oct. 10.
Spaulding will travel to play perennial Division I power St. Johnsbury at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Tide and Vikings have two games apiece scheduled against the Hilltoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.