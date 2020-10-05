DUXBURY — Lyndon’s Sadie Bora scored with two minutes remaining to force overtime and teammate Jamie Fenoff delivered the game-winner Monday.
“Allie Brooks, Cadance Hammond, Anna Kudriavetz and Merry Smith played defense for us,” Harwood coach Sophia Tretiak said. “They communicated well today. Allie and Cadance were consistent and reliable. Merry took the majority of our free hits and did a phenomenal job. Anna’s speed and aggressive play helped us throughout the game.”
Maggie Aiken scored in the third quarter for Harwood. She was assisted by Rachel Goodwin and Izzy Hubble.
Harwood goalie Kaylee and classmates Gwyneth Clough and Charlotte Cook were honored on Senior Day. Clough and Cook both played in the midfield and helped the Highlanders maintain possession and move the ball up the field. Cameron finished with five saves.
Emma Newland made three saves for Lyndon. Harwood earned one offensive corner in the first quarter. Lyndon had four total corners.
“It was a hard-fought game from both teams,” Harwood coach Sophia Tretiak said. “(We) looked much stronger today than in our first game and we look forward to continuing to grow this season.”
The Highlanders will travel to play St. Johnsbury on Thursday.
