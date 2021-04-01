BURLINGTON — Two goals in the first half were the difference as Binghamton bested the University of Vermont, 2-0, in Thursday’s America East women’s soccer action.
Both Bearcats goals came in quick succession. Ivana Pjetri scored on an assist from Olivia McNight in the 27th minute. Thirty-six seconds later, Stefania Piantadosi scored off an assist from Nicole Scudero.
Binghamton controlled the run of play, outshooting UVM 11-4 and holding the Catamounts without a corner kick. Alexa Mihale fired off three of UVM’s four shots.
Catamounts goalie Lydia Kessell made four saves. UVM (1-3) will travel to play the University of Maine at noon Sunday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Norwich 19, Rivier 8
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University received at least four goals from three different players and outshot Rivier University 54-20 in its 19-8 Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) victory on a wet Wednesday evening at Sabine Field.
Norwich (3-1, 2-0 GNAC) remains unbeaten in GNAC play to open its conference slate.
Rivier took early command of the game scoring the first two goals through the 6:30 mark of the opening quarter. Norwich responded with the final three goals of the period to take a slim 3-2 lead into the second frame.
After giving one back to the Raiders to knot the game at 3-3, the Cadets put up a five-spot over the next eight minutes capped by senior Russell Gilligan’s third goal of the game to take an 8-3 lead.
Senior Dylan McSparren and freshman Connor Eck would pair up to bring the Raiders to within 8-5 before the Cadets’ freshman Mitchell McKay scored with just 24 clicks left on the clock to send the hosts into the break with a 9-5 lead.
Norwich extended its lead in the third quarter by outscoring Rivier 4-2 to make it 13-7 heading into the final stanza. From there, the hosts tacked on six more goals to leave no doubt and secure their third win of the season.
Leading the scoring for Norwich was Gilligan who scored a career-high five goals. McKay had his best offensive showing to date with four goals and was joined by senior Payden Masaracchia who also scored four while adding an assist. Getting the win in goal for Norwich was senior Nick Kandra who made six saves in net. His starting counterpart senior Ben Fitzpatrick stopped 13 shots before being replaced late by freshman Sawyer Gagnon who turned away a pair of shots on goal.
Norwich will return to action Saturday when it travels to St. Joseph (Conn.) for another GNAC showdown with game time set for 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Norwich 7, Castleton 2
The Castleton University men’s tennis team returned to action Wednesday and fell short against the Cadets in non-conference play at the Grand Slam Tennis Center.
The Spartans (0-2) started slow as the Cadets (1-0) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after doubles action. Levi Williams and Rowan Kidder dropped an 8-3 decision to Alexi Gilmore and Tim Santy at the first flight while Alijah Seymour and Rafael Robles had a similar fate at third doubles, falling 8-3 to William Flowers and Jack Lepage.
Connor Davis and Jason Lipscomb held strong throughout but a late push from Abbie Barker and Brandon Sichak saw the Cadets grab an 8-7 (8-6) win at the second doubles flight.
Two Spartans came out victorious during singles play as Kidder earned a 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 win over Sichak at fourth singles. Alijah Seymour also earned a win, a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 three set decision against Flowers at fifth singles.
Gilmore was also dominant at No. 1 singles, defeating Williams 6-1, 6-2. Santy beat Lipscomb, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 2 singles. Barker earned an 8-3 pro-set victory over Davis at the No. 3 position.
Norwich will host NVU-Lyndon at 4 p.m. Thursday in Shapiro Field House. Castleton will host Southern in Little East Conference play at 1 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.