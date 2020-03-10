BURLINGTON — Nothing was easy for the University of Vermont men’s basketball team Tuesday.
But the Catamounts got the job done during a 81-74 victory over UMBC in the semifinals of the America East Tournament.
Vermont held a 39-34 lead at the break before a power outage one minute into the second half forced both teams to regroup while waiting for the lights to turn back on again at Patrick Gym. The Retrievers refused to let the Catamounts pull away down the stretch, making it a two-possession game during the final minutes.
Vermont’s Antony Lamb knocked down two foul shots during a 1-and-1 situation with 1:11 remaining before UMBC’s R.J. Eytle-Rock answered with a jumper, closing the gap to 79-74. Everett Duncan followed with two free throws and Eytle-Rock missed a 3-point attempt at the end.
Top-seeded Vermont (26-7) will host No. 3 Hartford (18-15) in Saturday’s America East title game, with an automatic bid to the NCAA tourney on the line. The Hawks secured a 64-58 semifinal victory at No. 2 Stony Brook. Fourth-seeded UMBC ends the season at 16-17.
Vermont’s Everett Duncan (26 points) was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 8 of 9 from the foul line. Guard Stef Smith scored a team-high 20 points points for UVM and grabbed eight rebounds. Teammate Anthony Lamb (19 points) also reached double figures. Burlington product Ben Shungu eight points for UVM. The Catamounts were 16 of 19 from the foul line. UMBC made 17 of 24 attempts from the line.
Eytle-Rock finished with 28 points in the loss. Teammates Brandon Horvath (19 points, eight rebounds), L.J. Owens (13 points) and K.J. Jackson (10 points, five assists) also reached double figures. UMBC outrebounded UVM 31-30. The Retrievers turned the ball over nine times, compared to eight turnovers by UVM.
Vermont made its 11th consecutive appearance in the America East semifinals. The Catamounts and Retrievers met in the America East Tournament for the eighth time and UVM holds a 6-2 edge. Vermont coach John Becker earned his 19th America East tournament victory to tie Albany’s Will Brown for the second-most in conference history.
Vermont 81, UMBC 74
UMBC (16-17)
Akin 1-2 1-2 3, Horvath 7-8 4-6 19, Eytle-Rock 8-17 9-9 28, Jackson 3-14 1-4 10, Owens 5-10 1-1 13, Spasojevic 0-2 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0, Council 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-54 17-24 74.
VERMONT (26-7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.