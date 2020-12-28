Approaches to the winter sports season are as unique as snowflakes in the Green Mountain State.
Gov. Phil Scott announced last Tuesday that teams could begin training as early as Saturday, leaving the decisions up to each school.
Hazen, Twinfeld and Danville were among the Central Vermont teams that kicked off practices Monday with individual skill building and strength and conditioning drills. Lake Region and Mount Mansfield players also hit the gym for no-contact training sessions, with physical distancing and facial coverings mandatory for everyone. Southern Vermont gyms were buzzing at places like Rutland, West Rutland, MSJ, Proctor and Brattleboro.
Spaulding and U-32 are in a different boat while holding off until Jan. 18. Teams shooting for Jan. 11 as Day 1 include Randolph, Essex, Mount Anthony, Mill River, Otter Valley and Green Mountain. Springfield will not have its gym open during the holiday break and plans to start first official practices Jan. 11.
Thetford will begin after-school physical conditioning sessions on Jan. 4. A decision on team practice schedules for the Panthers will be made Jan. 8. Harwood AD Chris Langevin is working with an administrative team to determine the best plan.
Montpelier, Northfield, Williamstown and St. Johnsbury will begin Jan. 4 along with Fair Haven, North Country, Peoples Academy, Stowe, Lamoille, Windsor and Middlebury. Mount Abraham (Jan. 5) and Enosburg (Jan. 6) will be close behind.
Twinfield boys coach Chris Hudson reported that numbers were slightly lower than expected Monday, but every other takeaway was positive. Hudson was an assistant coach at U-32 during Division II title campaigns in 2003, 2004 and 2010 before leading the Trojans to D-IV title appearances in 2016 and 2017. Last year Twinfield (14-6)) earned the No. 5 seed for the post-season, and this winter the nine-time champs will seek their sixth straight winning season.
Twinfield will move to the Mountain Division next year, while Hazen shifts to the Capital Division. Hudson answered 10 questions Monday as a lot of moving parts begin to slowly fall into place.
TA: What’s the lead-up been like the last month here?
Hudson: “We’ve been on hold. A lot of us have been talking back and forth and didn’t think we would start until Jan. 1 anyway. So it’s not a huge surprise to us. We were getting a little nervous because of the way things have been going. But it’s good we’re starting with this type of start because the kids are going to have to get used to wearing masks. They’re going to have to get used to some things that are a little different. They’ve been off for two months, which is unusual for them. So they’re going to have to get back in shape, and we’re hoping we can do this for maybe a couple weeks. And then a couple weeks of contact and then play games. It’s exciting for the kids — just for their mental health and everything — to be out on the floor. To be able to play is the big thing right now. And we just have to do things right and hopefully hold our breath over these next couple weeks as far as the (COVID) numbers are concerned. And then we should be good to go.”
TA: Did it feel like a lot of the players and families were ready to finally have this happen today?
Hudson: “I think we as coaches were probably more realistic than they were as far as when things were going to happen. They wanted it to happen immediately, which we understand. I’ve had many of my guys texting me every two or three days to find out what was going on. And they’re ready to go — they want to play. I know there’s some kids who are around the area who are not going to play because of COVID. But the majority of kids are ready to go. They want to be out there and they want to be on the floor.”
TA: Do you think being a relatively smaller school makes it easier? Rutland started (Monday), but some of the bigger schools are taking a more cautious approach.
Hudson: “I’m sure if you’re a Division I or II school, you’re going to have 35-40 kids out — maybe more. And getting that in one gym to start with is crazy, where we may have 15 or 20 or whatever it comes to be. And we can spread those out in our gym pretty easily and make sure that everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing. So it’s probably good from a sense as far as we’re concerned. And we’ve got some seniors that really want to play and they’re excited now. Hopefully we can keep everything straight and hopefully the state can keep going in the right direction and we’ll be able to play.”
TA: Is there a little bit of an inverse relationship between people’s enthusiasm and their actual fitness level right now?
Hudson: “Oh yeah. It showed that people hadn’t been doing much over the last few months. There’s some guys where it’s definitely going to take awhile to get them in shape, but it was good. The kids were upbeat and ready to go. They really wanted to participate and did everything we asked of them. It’s going to take awhile to get back to some semblance of normal as far as being in shape, that’s for sure.”
TA: Technically these are not tryouts. Would they be considered one of the 10 practices that you have to get in for a game?
Hudson: “They do count as practices. We’re going to do this for a certain amount of time — two weeks or so — and then we’ll go to full-contact practicing and then go to playing games from there.”
TA: From the kids’ perspective, is it similar to when they’re inside for Phys. Ed. class with the physical distancing?
Hudson: “We try to keep them with their own ball and spaced out as much as possible. A lot of running drills, a lot of ball-handling drills with their own balls. And there’s some shooting in there that we did. But the big key is to keep them with as much space as we can. We made sure that they Purell their hands before they play. After they play, they do that. We make sure they bring their own water bottle and they keep all their stuff separate from each other.”
TA: A bunch of the Vermont coaches are talking to each other, but are some states taking cues from other states? Are people going on YouTube or Google trying to come up with drills that work, given the limitations?
Hudson: “We used a lot of drills from what we’ve done before, starting the season. Obviously we took out the ones that required contact. And you learn some of that from talking to some people about what they’re playing to do. These are pretty simple drills that we probably do the first week-and-a-half of a normal season. We dialed back some stuff. But we don’t do much contact in the beginning of a season, so this is something we’re used to. And I’ve been talking to coaches in Maine who I know up there, because they’re doing the same thing. You have to research it and make sure you’re keeping everybody as safe as possible.”
TA: I know some hockey teams could have trouble reserving ice time with the quick turnaround. Do you feel fortunate to have a gym to play in and to have the AD working with you?
Hudson: “I told the kids at the beginning of practice tonight, ‘You guys have to be thankful that we’re actually in here. So you guys have to do everything right, you have to do your due diligence and you have to be vigilant about what you’re doing.’ I told everyone that I’m more concerned about them being out of school or out of practice than I am in practice. Because I will make sure they’re doing the right things in practice. Once they leave the gym, I don’t have any control over them. But I’ve got some good kids. They understand what the situation is and they want to play. They don’t want to put other people in jeopardy. And they don’t want to not be able to play. I think they understand that and most other teams understand that too. You have to sacrifice to be able to play, that’s the big thing. So you have to get that across to them and make sure they’re doing the right things.”
TA: Field hockey added quarters instead of just halves this year so players could take more breaks. Are the masks something you think basketball coaches are going to have to adjust to?
Hudson: “I think you’re going to have to play more kids. You’re going to have to take more timeouts for breaks, instead of taking timeouts for strategy, and be creative with how you sub. Just watching tonight, it’s a little different playing with a mask outside than it is playing inside. It’s so hot in here and it’s going to be a different animal. I have a couple guys who are in really good shape, and they were pretty tired when they left tonight. They’re going to get used to it eventually, and it’s going to be something they’re going to have to get used to. But it’s still not going to be something that’s ideal.”
TA: U-32 and Spaulding are shooting for Jan. 18 to start practices. Do you think it will be a little strange with so many Vermont schools on different schedules of three-plus weeks?
Hudson: “I don’t know how they’re going to work that. Because if (Gov. Scott) comes back and says we can have contact for two weeks — say on Jan. 1 — and then he says two weeks after that you can have games, guys who are starting now are going to start playing around Jan. 18. And those other guys are going to start practicing then, so they’re not going to be able to go for another three weeks or so. So they’re not going to be able to play as many games as us, or they’re going to have to fill it out on the back end. And that could hurt us if we get all our games in, and then we have to wait two or three weeks for them to get games in. It’s definitely going to throw a monkey wrench into things.
“Some of these games are going to have to get pushed back anyway. But if some teams are starting now and then other ones aren’t starting until the middle of January, you’re going to have some serious lag issues. We’re figuring 15 games this year, and some teams may not be able to get to that. You can only play two games a week for about eight weeks, and that’s with no snow days. It’s going to be trial by error. Everybody is going to have to be able to figure it out, and then just go from there. It’s going to be a different year. The good part is just getting everybody out there and having the seniors be able to play. Because it would be awful if they wouldn’t be able to do anything for their senior year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.