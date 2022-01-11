The University of Vermont men’s basketball team will carry a three-game winning streak into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. America East contest against Stony Brook at Patrick Gym.
Burlington’s Ben Shungu is the reigning America East Co-Player of the Week after recording a career-high 29 points to open conference play against New Hampshire. The Catamounts standout scored a career-high 29 points after making four 3-pointers. He was 11 of 16 from the floor and earned the weekly league honor for the second time this season.
Vermont big man Ryan Davis has converted 78.6% of his 3-point attempts since Dec. 1. He has gone 9 of 11 from long distance during the last three games combined, including a 4-of-4 effort from deep against Brown. The poet forward is 17 of 46 this season from 3-point range to pace the Cats.
Coach John Becker’s 9-4 team is 5-0 at home this season. The Cats have been on the road for eight of their 13 games. The program is 62-8 in front of Patrick Gym fans and 69-12 for all home games since the start of the 2016-17 season. Vermont has outscored opponents by an average of 16.6 games during its home meetings.
The squad ranks fourth in the country in fewest turnovers and is sixth in the country in turnovers per game, while again sitting as the league’s best scoring defense. The Cats have allowed an average of 60.7 points per game, which ranks 25th nationally.
The Seawolves opened league play on Saturday with an 80-72 victory over Maine. Tykei Greene and Elijah Olaniyi led five scorers in double figures for Stony Brook, totaling 16 apiece. Anthony Roberts added 15 for the Seawolves, who led by 21 points near the midway point of the second half before holding off the Black Bear attack down the stretch. Their team has won six of their last seven games and eight of the last 10, dating back to Nov. 28.
Stony Brook rounded out non-conference play on Dec. 29 with an 87-57 victory over local foe Farmingdale State out of the Division III Skyline Conference. The Seawolves jumped out to a 25-point halftime lead and coasted to the finish after shooing 61.3% from the field and 38.5% from deep in the first 20 minutes. Greene led three Seawolves in double figures, recording his second double-double of the campaign with 20 points and 12 boards. Jahlil Jenkins and Jaden Sayles added 15 and 13 points, respectively.
The Seawolves’ final Division I non-conference contest went the way of Florida on Wednesday, as the host Gators knocked off Stony Brook 87-62 in Gainesville, Fla. Sayles led the way with a team-high 16 points, his first time leading the team in scoring this season
For the first time since the 2015-16 campaign, the Seawolves were selected No. 1 in the America East preseason poll. Holding five of the 10 first-place votes, head coach Geno Ford’s club finished ahead of Vermont by three points heading into the year.
The Seawolves have made three semifinal appearances since that 2015-16 campaign and are looking to get back to the final for the first time since that championship season.
Vermont has won nine of the last 10 meetings with Stony Brook, including six of the last seven at Patrick Gym. Vermont and Stony Brook are No. 1 and 2 for most America East wins since 2011-12. Vermont has controlled the all-time series 32-12, holding a 19-4 advantage in Burlington.
The Seawolves earned an 81-77 victory at Patrick Gym in 2020. Olaniyi had a game-high 28 points with 11 rebounds. After being out 10 games due to injury, Olaniyi made his return to the floor Saturday. The 2019-20 First Team All-Conference and NABC AllDistrict selection posted a season high in scoring against the Black Bears and is currently one of four Seawolves averaging double figures in points.
