Vermont and Alaska are separated by over 4,000 miles but their ties run deep on the newly announced U.S. Cross Country Ski Team.
Nine skiers with Alaskan connections are teaming up with eight athletes who either hail from or train in the Green Mountain State, making up the lion’s share of the 23-person squad.
Waterbury’s Ava Thurston and Montpelier’s Brian Bushey were promoted to the development team for the first time in their careers. Peru’s Will Koch and Landgrove’s Ben Ogden give the roster a solid Southern Vermont infusion, with Ogden joined by fellow University of Vermont racer Haley Brewster.
Both Koch and Ogden represent the Stratton Mountain School, which has served as a major pipeline to the World Cup circuit. Three-time Olympian Jessie Diggins is another Stratton Mountain School racer on the U.S. Ski Team along with Sydney Palmer-Leger and Julia Kern.
The contingent of Anchorage-based skiers features James Schoonmaker, Luke Jager, Zanden McMullen, Scott Patterson, Gus Schumacher, Michael Earnhart, Derek Richardson and Rosie Brennan. Novie McCabe is another rising star from the West Coast whose club team is the Alaska Pacific University.
Bushey was a youth skier for Onion River Nordic and follows in the path of several other Capital City natives who represented the U.S. at the Winter Olympics. Laura Wilson competed at the 1994 and 1998 Olympics in Nordic skiing, while fellow Montpelier product Marc Gilbertson joined Wilson on the cross country ski roster for the 1998 Olympics. In 2018 former Montpelier High School and University of Vermont star Amanda Pelkey helped Team USA capture the women’s hockey gold medal. East Montpelier’s Liz Stephen was a three-time Nordic skiing Olympian who raced at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Winer Games.
After excelling as a middle-school racer, Bushey enrolled at the Green Mountain Valley School in Fayston and competed for the Gumbies throughout high school. He was accepted to the University of Utah several years ago and competed in eight events as a freshman, earning five top-10 results for the Utes.
Currently a sophomore, Bushey recently completed his sophomore campaign and helped Utah record another dominant performance from start to finish. The Utes won their fourth straight NCAA crown last winter, pushing the program total to 16 national championships. Utah finished with 526 points and was followed by Colorado (491.5), Denver (416.5), Vermont (343) and Dartmouth (335.5) in the 22-team field. McCabe, Sydney Palmer-Leger and former Middlebury College racer Sophia Laukli are also U.S. Ski Team members who were standouts this past winter for the Utes.
“Brian was painfully close to qualifying objectively last year, so it was very satisfying watching him take another step forward to qualify for the team,” U.S. Ski Team Head Coach Matt Whitcomb said. “As a Green Mountain Valley School graduate, Brian has years of hard training under his belt. His coach, Colin Rodgers, is also a Vermonter who has put a lot of work into this guy. Brian opened our eyes to his grit when he skied the second leg for our World Junior team in 2022, when they finished third. He’s a great classic skier and can also lay down a quick sprint qualifier. So he brings a quiver of strengths to the team.”
Thurston is a 2022 Harwood Union High School graduate who earned Gatorade Runner of the Year honors after leading the Highlanders to their 11th championship in 13 years. She was an eight-time Nordic state champ after sweeping the classic and freestyle races during every year of her varsity career.
She placed seventh in the 20-kilometer classic event and was 10th in the 5K freestyle during the 2023 NCAA championships while competing for Dartmouth College. She became the latest Big Green skier to earn top-10 results in both disciplines, following in the footsteps of Katherine Ogden, Susan Dunklee, Brennan, Sophie Caldwell and Annie Hart. Thurston earned top-10 results in all of 10 of her NCAA races this past winter and reached the podium seven times.
“Ava is a product of the Mansfield Nordic Club, coached by Adam Terko,” Whitcomb said. “So much like Brian, Ava spent her junior years in a stimulating, professionally run, fun program. There’s no real secret, other than to do that. Ava can be strong in any race, but what really stands out is her strength as a double-poler. I won’t make any predictions as to what she’ll be great at, but it will not surprise me if she becomes one of the strongest double-polers in the world.”
Koch’s name is familiar one in the ski world, and many regard his family as Nordic royalty. His father Bill became the first U.S. skier to win an Olympic cross country medal by capturing silver during the 1976 Winter Games in Innsbruck. Bill Koch also won the 1982 overall World Cup title and claimed a bronze medal the same year at world championships in Oslo.
Three years ago Will Koch graduated as the valedictorian at the Stratton Mountain School before enrolling at the University of Colorado. He earned a seventh-place result in the classic race at the 2021 NCAA Championships and is a two-time Second Team All-American selection. Koch earned four top-10 finishes as a freshman and was a top-10 skier in all but one event as a sophomore. Koch has made two podium appearances in the past few years for CU. He was sixth in the freestyle sprint, nine in the classic sprint and 10th in the 15k classic race at the 2022 national championships. He was also a bronze medalist on the relay team with Bushey at 2022 junior world championships.
“While I mostly know Will’s father through stories I heard as a kid, it’s clear that Will hasn’t fallen far from the tree,” Whitcomb said. “He is the most creative skier I’ve ever met, as he puts a lot of thought and consideration into every element of his training. Will earned his first World Cup starts this winter and is showing early strength as a sprinter. However, because of his smooth technique and impressive power, I have no doubt he will develop into a strong international distance skier as well.”
Ogden recently wrapped up his career at UVM and finished the winter as the eighth-ranked skier in the World Cup points, marking the best overall ranking for a male U.S. skier in decades. Brewster is fresh off a stellar sophomore season with the Catamounts and qualified for the U.S. Ski Team by earning at top-10 finish at junior world championships.
Kern is a Massachusetts native who graduated from Dartmouth and has trained with the Stratton team for many years. The sprint specialist captured the bronze medal at 2023 world championships. She and Palmer-Leger compete on the Stratton team with Diggins, who has won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Olympics.
Here are a few questions for Whitcomb as his entire team gets down to business during a training camp in Oregon:
TA: Does it seem as though there is a changing of the guard with so many new NCAA athletes joining the U.S. Ski Team?
Whitcomb: “In my 17-year career with the U.S. Ski Team, I’ve been a part of two polar-opposed philosophies when it comes to NCAA skiing and the U.S. Ski Team. Between 2008 and 2010, we created a hard line: If you wanted to be on the U.S. Ski Team, you could not compete full-time in college, too. We demanded commitment one way or the other. This fractured our community, and did more harm than good. After the Vancouver Olympics in 2010 we changed our approach, which focused on tolerance for athletes to be a part of both the NCAA system and the U.S. Ski Team. This change in philosophy allowed U.S. skiing to make a jump. I don’t regret our failed experiment, but of course I admit we were wrong. However, now it’s time for NCAA programs to make a change and incorporate sprinting in its programing. There is tremendous opportunity for our NCAA programs to be a primary development system for internationally successful sprinters. But until the athletes put their feet down and make noise, this won’t happen. Not enough college coaches are comfortable with change, and we badly need them to move out of the way. No sprinting in NCAA programming is causing talented U.S. would-be sprint athletes to suffer. It’s not fair to them. A comparison for understanding how peculiar this situation is could be likened to high school baseball not recognizing the three outfielders as important to the sport. In fact, they cancel the outfield and leave it wide open. College baseball teams would start from scratch, and that’s we we have to do in many instances. And for reference, sprinting has been a part of the highest levels of racing since the late 90’s.”
TA: A few decades ago a top-30 World Cup result was huge for any U.S. skier. But now does it seem like there’s been a night-and-day change in the standards and expectations for your athletes?
Whtitcomb: “It’s about a few things. Belief is one, and it’s brilliant to watch that belief spark the moment an athlete hits the top-30. A new door opens, and soon it becomes a regular thing for that skier. Then, top-20. Then, top-10. Another thing is that we have more athletes training professionally in the United States. Clubs have increased in numbers, and athletes are gravitating to these professional teams during and after college. We have recruiting battles between clubs, rather than having a club in the east and a club in Alaska. Lastly, our coaches are developing with the athletes, and dozens of coaches have gained international experience. We have many coaches who are now equipped with the knowledge to take an athlete from success in the junior ranks, and onto an Olympic team.”
TA: For members of the development team, are World Cup starts potentially in the cards for next winter?
Whitcomb: “Some of our D-Team athletes will likely see World Cup starts, but it has nothing to do with them being on the U.S. Ski Team. World Cup starts are chosen by a World Cup Selection working group of approximately 15 coaches throughout the U.S., and then those recommendations are stamped by the selection committee.”
TA: How do members of the A and B teams work and train with the development team members to help their development?
Whitcomb: “We do our best to create opportunities at training camps — like our May camp in Bend, Oregon — where athletes will live and train together, regardless of their team designation. Whether A, B or D, all 23 athletes are a part of the same team. We want Ava to learn from Jessie, and to see that the baton is cleanly passed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.