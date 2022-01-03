Sometimes being consistently just good enough can lead to exceptional results.
Caitlin Patterson proved that over and over Sunday while kicking off the 2022 U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships with another gold medal.
The 2012 University of Vermont graduate was 8.22 seconds off the winning pace in qualifying during the 1.5-kilometer freestyle sprint at Solider Hollow Nordic Center in Utah. It was a sizable gap behind top qualifier Rosie Frankowski, who crossed the line in 3 minutes, 45.29 seconds.
Patterson was 1.29 seconds away from being eliminated in the quarterfinals before claiming second place in the semis by a mere 0.17 seconds. The final also came down to the wire, with Patterson edging runner-up Becca Rorabaugh by four hundredths of a second.
It marked another triumphant showing at nationals for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project athlete, who won all four events at the 2018 U.S. Championships.
The first-place finish also headlined a magnificent day for Vermont athletes of various ages. Harwood Union High School senior Ava Thurston placed fourth in the women’s qualifying, while 2020 Stratton Mountain School graduate Will Koch won the men’s qualifier. Former UVM standout and 2006 Peoples Academy graduate Jennie Bender was 35th in women’s qualifying at the age of 33.
Sydney Palmer-Leger rounded out the women’s podium in 3:43.17, while University of Vermont senior Anna Bizyukova was fourth in 3:44.13. Mariel Pulles (3:44.88) and Frankowski (3:45.12) made sure the final heat was ultra-competitive.
University of Alaska-Anchorage skier James Clinton Schoonmaker won the men’s final in 3:21.05. BSF Pro Team’s Logan Kiekmann (3:21.88) and University of Utah’s Noel Keeffe (3:21.96) also reached the podium. Sun Valley’s Johnny Hagenbuch (3:22.16), University of Colorado’s Magnus Boee (3:23.19) and University of Denver’s Andreas Kirkeng (3:24.52) delivered strong performances as well.
Frankowski was the top women’s qualifier in 3:45.29. She was followed by Pulles (3:45.37) and Middlebury College’s Kate Oldham (3:47.78). Thurston (3:49.92) was right behind Oldham as 163 athletes attempted to crack the top-30 in order to compete in the heats.
Patterson crossed the line in 3:53.51 during qualifying. The 31-year-old represented the U.S. during the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, placing 26th in the 30k mass-start classic race and 34th in the 15k skiathlon.
Patterson was also 14th in the 10k freestyle and 19th in the 15k skiathlon at 2013 world championships. She placed 20th in the 15k pursuit and 26th in the 10k freestyle at 2011 world championships.
Rorabaugh (3:43.67) and Frankowski (3:44.06) triumphed in quarterfinal No. 1. Sun Valley’s Samanth Smith (3:44.37) and Northern Michigan’s Katerina Hyncicova (3:45.65) advanced out of the first quarterfinal as Lucky Losers.
BSF Pro Team’s Hannah Rudd won Quarterfinal 2 in 3:51.99. Bizyukova placed second in 3:52.02, edging University of Colorado athlete Weronika Kaleta (3:52.05). Thurston placed fourth in 3:52.33 and missed out on advancing to the semifinals by three-tenths of a second. Thurston was followed by Olympian Erika Flowers, who crossed the line in 3:53.53 while skiing for BSF Pro. Craftsbury’s Alexandra Lawson placed a close sixth in 3:54.08. Lawson graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2017 before graduating from Middlebury College in 2021.
Recent University of Vermont graduate Evelina Sutra placed second in Quarterfinal 3 in 3:48.91. Palmer-Leger won the heat in 3:48.14 while racing for the University of Utah.
Pulles triumphed during Quarterfinal 4 in 3:48.27 while skiing for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. Patterson was second in 3:48.46. University of Utah’s Abigail Jarzin placed third in 3:49.75, while Jay native and current Dartmouth standout Callie Young finished fourth in 3:51.2.
Advancing out of Quarterfinal 5 were Oldham and University of New Hampshire racer Lucinda Anderson (3:45.4). BSF Pro Team’s Mariah Bredal (3:46.58) narrowly missed out on a Lucky Loser spot. University of Vermont’s Haley Brewster was sixth in 3:48.72.
Palmer-Ledger won Semifinal 1 in 3:38.61 and Bizyukova was second in 3:38.75. The UVM star held off Frankowski (3:38.92) and Rorabaugh, who easily snagged Lucky Loser bids to the final. Pulles won Semifinal 2 in 3:45.25 and Patterson was second in 3:45.25. Sutro (3:45.43), Oldham (3:45.89) and Anderson (3:46.19) were close behind. Patterson put the hammer down in the final to improve her chances for selection on the eight-person U.S. women’s squad for the upcoming Beijing Winter Games.
Koch won the men’s qualifier in 3:07.88, while Schoonmaker was second in 3:08.35. Koch grew up in Peru and is the son of Brattleboro native Bill Koch, who captured the 1982 overall World Cup title. The elder Koch was an Olympic silver medalist at the 1976 Winter Games in Innusbruck and a bronze medalist at the 1982 Olympics in Oslo.
Former North Country football quarterback Jack Young placed 17th in qualifying with a time of 3:16.3 while racing for Colby College. Sweet qualified 22nd in 3:17.08. Montpelier’s Brian Bushey finished 23rd in 3:17.27 while competing for the University of Utah. University of Vermont skier Gregory Burt was 20th in 3:16.75.
Hagenbuch (3:06.09) and Boee (3:06.27) set the pace in Quarterfinal 1. Burt (3:06.58) and Kirkeng (3:06.79) moved past the first quarterfinal as Lucky Losers.
Keeffe won Quarterfinal 2 in 3:15.31. Recent University of Vermont grad Karl Schulz placed second in 3:15.71. Zanden McMullen was third in 3:16.8. Middlebury College’s Peter Wolter was fourth while racing for Sun Valley. Jack Young (3:17.31) wound up fifth, while Stratton Mountain School T2 athlete Ian Torcha was sixth.
University of New Hampshire’s Scott Schulz won Quarterfinal 3 in 3:13.97. APU Nordic’s David Norris placed second in 3:14.41. Former UVM standout Finn O’Connell (3:14.41) was third. His former Catamount teammate, Bill Harmeyer, was sixth in 4:05.5.
Schoonmaker crossed the line in 3:16.83 to win Quarterfinal 4. College of St. Scholastica’s John Schwinghamer was second in 3:17.43. Waterbury’s Finn Sweet placed fourth in 3:18.36 while representing UVM. APU Nordic’s Tyler Kornfield (3:10.99) and BSF Pro Team’s Logan Diekmann (3:11.01) moved on from Quarterfinal 5. Bushey was sixth in 3:41.46.
Keeffe (3:13.16) and Hagenbuch (3:13.27) captured the top two spots in Semifinal 1. Boee (3:13.32) and Kirkeng (3:13.39) were the Lucky Losers after edging Scott Schulz (3:14). Schoonmaker won Semifinal 2 in 3:20.04. Diekmann was second (3:20.2), holding off Norris (3:20.48), Kornfield (3:20.83) and Burt (3:21.31).
Also competing for the University of Vermont during men’s qualifying were Matias Ovrum (34th, 3:20.86), Aidan Burt (38th, 3:21.55) and Jacob Nystedt (70th, 3:26.83). Logan Moore (76th, 3:27.81) and Sam Hodges (82nd, 3:28.87) represented Middlebury College. Racing for Craftsbury were Braden Becker (42nd, 3:22.69), Adam Martin (57th, 3:24.84) and Akeo Maifeld-Carucci (73rd, 3:27.38).
Elvis McIntosh (92nd, 3:30.51) and Joseph Graziadei (166th, 3:43.38) excelled for the Green Mountain Valley School in a field of 216 athletes. Finegan Bailey (35th, 3:21.02), Jack Lange (168th, 3:34.02), Janne Koch (145th, 3:39.25) and Wyatt Teaford (153rd, 3:40.47) toed the line for the Stratton Mountain School. Former U-32 athlete and current Dartmouth competitor Aiden Casey was 139th in 3:37.73.
On the women’s side, Annie McColgan (36th, 4:04.63) and Waverly Gebhardt (49th, 4:07.65) provided depth for UVM during qualifying. Patterson’s Craftsbury teammates included Annika Landis (38th, 4:04.91), Margie Freed (41st, 4:05.58) and Michaela Keller-Miller (42nd, 4:05.9). Middlebury College’s Quincy Massey-Bierman was 57th in 4:10.91, while Stratton Miley Bletzer’s placed 70th in 4:15.59. Former U-32 athlete Rena Schwartz placed 51st in 4:08.39. The Middlesex racer competed for Dartmouth.
Sunday’s event also served as a NCAA competition for Western teams. Action will resume Tuesday with 20k women’s and 30k men’s mass-start freestyle events. Thursday’s 10k women’s and 15k interval-start classic races will be followed by classic sprints Friday.
