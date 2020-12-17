Vermont ski areas dropped ropes like microphones Thursday from first chair until last.
Okemo reported more than 40 inches of new snow, while Bromley received 33 inches. There was a 25-inch dump at Mount Snow, while Magic Mountain collected 20 inches before opening for the season.
Stratton was blanketed with 24 inches of fresh powder, with Killington picking up 25 inches. Conditions also improved farther north, though the gains were modest. Sugarbush, Stowe, Bolton and Smuggler’s Notch took advantage of 3-inch accumulations, padding the base depth before the holidays.
Prospect Mountain Ski Area could begin cross-country operations soon, thanks to a snow total of 18 inches. Rikert Nordic Center has 5 kilometers of groomed trails after receiving 6 new inches, while Craftsbury enjoyed a solid 4-inch dusting and has 2k of tracked terrain.
It wasn’t the first snowstorm for Adam White, Director of Communications for the Vermont Ski Areas Association. He’s seen a full range of weather patterns over the years and he’s not surprised by much.
White is feeling better about things after a late start to winter, but he knows it could be a bumpy ride as the state fights the spread of COVID-19. Resorts are doing their part to promote social distancing by requiring reservations and facial coverings while limiting time spent inside. Parking passes must be purchased at some areas and out-of-state visitors have to quarantine before hitting the slopes.
With a holiday blitz on the horizon, White shared his thoughts about skiing and riding this winter before he set off to make some turns himself:
TA: Was this a surprise storm? What has the reaction been?
White: “As usual with New England weather, the early forecast showed one thing and then it started to change. It looked like maybe the storm would shift further south. So we didn’t really know. We knew there was some snow coming. But we never knew exactly how much or where, which seems to be the trend with recent storms.”
TA: What have you heard from some of the Southern Vermont areas?
White: “They are buried. The final numbers are going to be very impressive. Magic Mountain, Stratton, Bromley — they all had between 20 and 24 inches by 8 a.m. And it was still coming down really hard. So the storm is overperforming for Southern Vermont, which is always exactly what we want.”
TA: With bigger-picture stuff, especially after this storm, is it starting to feel like somewhat of a normal winter for Vermont? At least for 2020 with that asterisk?
White: “The snow certainly does help make it feel like a more typical ski season and get us in that spirit. It helps with the enthusiasm and the stoke. Obviously this is not a regular ski season due to the pandemic and the response and the regulations and safety procedures that have been put into place. But I’ve been saying all along that once we get on snow, it’s going to feel a lot more normal than it has. So this is certainly helping. The first big powder day of the year is like a holiday here in Vermont. And so it’s very much welcome. As long as we can navigate safely as far as people still adhering to the protocols and the guidelines and doing what they have to do to keep people safe, it’s going to be a great few days. And probably a great weekend too.”
TA: Without the traditional Thanksgiving or Christmas, are you getting any feedback that skiing is one of the few things people can actually do together right now? Maybe it helps people just find their rhythm or not go stir-crazy?
White: “Very much so. I’ve talked to countless people who need that mental head space that skiing and riding puts you in more than ever. They need to feel that freedom and that exhilaration. So many other aspects of their life have been stifled — understandably — due to the pandemic. So people need this now more than ever. And they are super excited for it.”
TA: Killington has been open for almost a month, so what’s been the early feedback — either positive or negative? What is the majority of the stuff you’ve been hearing so far?
White: “It’s been going very well. At the beginning we had some understandable adjustments that needed to be made, as far as some of these procedures. We knew coming in this was an unprecedented situation as far as a lot of the safety guidelines that would need to be followed and things like that. So there have been a few wrinkles that have been ironed out involving parking reservations and things of that nature. As the process has continued to be streamlined, it worked better and better. And it’s been very, very successful.”
TA: It’s not like you guys had much writing on the wall before things shut down last spring. But in the summertime were many resorts doing soft openings with mountain biking and other stuff, just trying to get a sense of how this new setup might work?
White: “The summertime did give us a really nice litmus test for how some of these procedures would look. It’s easy to put things down in black and white and say, ‘Yeah, in theory this is the way things are going to run.’ But until you put that on its feet and see what it really looks like, it’s hard to tell exactly how those logistics are going to play out. And in summertime, mountain biking is more popular than ever — especially at places such as Killington. So that gave us a nice testing ground for some of these procedures. And it definitely put us in a better position come winter to know what we were going to be dealing with and what it was going to look like.”
TA: Rolling back the clock a little bit, what was going on with Vermont skiing during those first few weeks of March? Some resorts were shutting down and a couple held out. And even when everything shut down, the backcountry scene was really popular, right?
White: “The shutdown was more or less universal, and it was nationwide. Right around March 15 you saw pretty much all the dominos fall rather quickly. And so once that happened, hiking to ski was still in play — whether on the ski areas or the backcountry or the sidecountry. But what happened is you were seeing some congregation in parking lots and things of that nature. So the ski areas did what was right and they moved pretty quickly to say, ‘Let’s shut all this down and hunker down and do what we have to do in order to get this pandemic under control. Or at least not have it become as much of an issue here in Vermont.’ I think it was the right thing to do. And as difficult as it was, it ended up being important. Because we did avoid widespread outbreaks here in Vermont, especially early on. And it set us up for success later on. Were things to have spiraled out of control then, who’s to say we would even have a season now?”
TA: More Vermont areas are in these collaborative situations now, so have either resorts or you guys at Ski Vermont been taking leads from places like Colorado? Are some of the New England states trying to be in synch with the ski and ride protocols?
White: “Vermont is the standard for this stuff. We have the strictest regulations, really of anywhere in the country. When it comes to interstate travel, mandatory self quarantines, the amount of safety protocols that are put into place throughout the process, we are at the top. So we don’t really take our cues from other states. I think things are much more lax in other states. Vermont is being held up nationally as the gold standard for how to deal with the pandemic. We’ve done the best job of just about any state in the country at containing this thing.
“And that extends through all facets of our society and into the ski industry as well. So it’s been a pretty tight ship. As a result, there’s been talk of how these very strict regulations are going to impact us — versus how the more lax regulations are impacting ski areas in other states. It’s about doing what’s right for the people here and the workers here at these ski areas. They have to be protected. And it’s something we can proud of as a state for setting this example for, ‘This is how it’s done. And this is how you keep everyone as safe as possible.’”
TA: In terms of the reservation system, are there a couple positive or negative elements? It might be helpful for keeping track of everyone with any lost skiers. But maybe some people aren’t as good with the new technology and have difficulty with making a reservation on a computer?
White: “We don’t get individual complaints about stuff like that. The silver lining of this whole situation has been that it’s forced more implementation of technology at a faster rate than would have normally happened. And that’s going to be something that is going to benefit the industry moving forward too. You’re seeing more advanced technologies for online bookings and things like that being implemented in a more widespread way and faster than they normally would have. Because they have to be. So moving forward, once we have this return to normalcy that’s expected, things are going to be more streamlined. The process is going to be easier and it’s going to be more online.
“Yes, there has been an adjustment period. One of the things we’ve been telling people all along is, ‘You’ve got to do research.’ A lot of these skiers, they’re experts on these processes. They’ve been skiing infinite times and they say, ‘Oh, I know what to do. I just drive up and buy my lift ticket and ride this lift and go skiing.’ And it’s like, ‘No, a lot of rules have changed.’ So now you have to go online and look at what the very latest policies are. Because things have been changing so much on a day-to-day basis with this pandemic situation. So you have to continue to educate yourself and know before you go. It’s really important.”
TA: And is that a cultural shift? A lot of Vermonters may expect to see some updated signs, but now the onus is on the skiers to educate themselves before they go.
White: “The ski areas are doing everything they can. Their social media messaging has been on point. Typically you’d see very informational messaging. But now almost every post there’s some reference to, ‘Go to the web site. Do the research first.’ It has to be a two-way street. The ski areas can put out as much information as possible. But you can’t have people assuming, ‘Oh, I know what to do. I’ve done this a million times.’ If you haven’t done it this season, it looks different.”
TA: With the general trends for Vermont ski tourism, are you usually relying on those three big weeks close to New Year’s, Martin Luther King Day and Presidents Day?
White: “Yeah, the triple crown of skiing is typically the Christmas holiday period and then Martin Luther King and Presidents week. And so this storm is a blessing in that regard because it’s going to set up fantastic conditions for Christmas. We’ve been easing into this and you’ve seen some later openings than usual. And Mother Nature has really cooperated with us. We just recently got a nice sustained stretch of cold weather where ski areas could make snow. And now we’ve got this beautiful refresher right in time for the weekend before Christmas. So things are definitely looking up in that regard. Magic Mountain’s opening day was today and they’re trying to dig out from under 2 feet of snow.”
TA: Some areas are making sure there’s top to bottom skiing as a precautionary measure to promote social distancing. Are there other limitations for things like a gondola or lift lines?
White: “If you haven’t been, you would be surprised at the degree to which things are regulated: masks and distancing in the lines and limited use of indoor spaces. You boot up at your car. And people are really seeing it as a ‘We’re all in this together’ situation. And they’re embracing the role that they have to play in order for this work, and that’s what’s needed to happen. It can’t just be directives coming from the ski areas. It has to be an acceptance of that responsibility on the part of customers as well.”
TA: Any other thoughts just to ease people’s minds about the situation?
White: “This snow is phenomenal. And once you do safely navigate all these guidelines and procedures and you get snow under your skis or board, things are going to feel a lot more normal for you than they have in a long time. So get out there and do it.”
