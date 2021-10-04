SOUTH BURLINGTON - The Vermont Ravens punched their ticket to the title game by shutting out the Connecticut Reapers, 28-0, in New England Football League semifinal action.
The Ravens improve to 7-2 and will travel to play the Hartford (Conn.) Colts for all the marbles during Saturday's Maritime Conference Championship.
Vermont quarterback Jack Leclerc completed 13 of 25 passes during the semifinal. He recorded 136 passing yards with two touchdown passes and one completion on a two-point conversion attempt. He ran for 49 yards on seven attempts and was not sacked.
Running back Akeem Williams rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Williams also had an 18-yard reception and was a defensive standout while making four tackles and breaking up a pair of passes.
Wide receiver Kenny Phillips II had three catches for 34 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, he recorded four tackles and picked off two passes. He made a 44-yard return after one of his interceptions. Receiver Austin Mayo piled up 29 yards on three catches and scored one touchdown.
Teammate Somer Mackillop had three catches for 37 yards. Mackillop (four tackles) intercepted a pass in the end zone defensively and returned the ball 18 yards. Defensive end Roy Rose had five tackles and deflected a punt. Linebacker George Campbell contributed four solo tackles and forced a fumble. Teammate Alex Dickinson recovered a fumble and made two tackles.
Both offenses struggled at the start of the first quarter and then had promising drives stopped by turnovers. Leclerc found receiver Austin Mayo on the right side for a 10-yard touchdown reception with 47 seconds left in the first quarter. Drew Lamb's extra-point attempt was successful for a 7-0 advantage.
Kenny Phillips II took over on defense while playing linebacker on defense. He leapt into the air to make an interception and took off down the right sideline to return the ball deep into Reaper territory before being driven out of bounds. Three plays later, Leclerc lofted a pass into the arms of a Phillips coming down in the back, left side of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown reception. Lamb's kick flew through the uprights, extending the lead to 14-0.
Later in the half Vermont defensive end Zach Heyer snagged the ball out of the air a few feet from the Reapers quarterback and rambled for a 14-yard return. A few minutes later, with the Reapers threatening to score, Mackillop saved a touchdown with an end-zone interception and return of 19 yards to keep the shutout intact.
The third quarter featured some fireworks, with Williams and the offensive line dominating the visitors while taking time off the clock. Williams used his speed and solid blocking to score twice. He burst in for a 5-yard scoring play up the middle with 9:22 on the clock. The two-point conversion pass from Leclerc to Phillips pushed the lead to 22-0.
Dickinson pounced on a loose ball caused by Campbell for a fumble recovery, setting the stage for a 3-yard touchdown run by Williams. A rushing attempt on the two-point conversion was denied, leaving the Ravens with a 28-0 lead with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Ravens defense stepped up throughout the fourth quarter to give coach Bob Lamb his first playoff victory during his opening season with the team. Standouts on the offensive and defensive lines included Adolphe Lumumba, Tyler Baker, Lloyd White, Mikey John Emmons-Lamell, Paul Dan Winter, Chris Emmons, Izaak Bolduc, Carter Pollard, Heyer, Curtis Christiansen and Michael Fulton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.