NORWICH, Conn. — The Vermont Mountaineers extended their winning streak to five games by defeating the Mystic Schooners, 4-3, in 10 innings at Dodd Stadium in a New England Collegiate Baseball League cross-divisional contest.
The Mountaineers improve to 13-1 and maintain their substantial lead in the Northern Division. The Schooners fall to 5-5 and moved from first to third in the Coastal Division.
After a scoreless first inning, Vermont scored a pair of runs in the second inning. Connor Hujsak hit a pitch over the wall for a 1-0 lead, recording his second home run of the summer. Stephen DiTomaso followed that with a triple before scoring on a Jack Cone sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.
Mystic responded with three runs in the third inning to take a 3-2 lead. Troy McGirt led off the frame with a single before moving to third on a base hit by Jackson DeJohn. Anthony Donofrio singled to drive in McGirt before DeJohn scored on a hit by the next batter. Donofrio crossed home on a sacrifice fly to push the Schooners in front.
Vermont evened things up in the top of the fourth. DiTomaso reached base on a fielder’s choice, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a Tyler Cox single. Cone recorded his second RBI of the game with a single.
The teams went scoreless through the ninth frame and needed extra innings to decide a winner. Ben Williamson reached base on an obstruction call and advanced to second before moving to third on a passed ball. He crossed home plate on a wild pitch for the game-winning run.
The game ended with some fireworks. The Schooners loaded the bases with no outs before Donofrio struck out a batter. A 4-6-3 double play ended the contest, as Matthew Scibilio held on for his first win of the season.
Pitcher Joseph Kosowsky started for Vermont, giving up three runs and striking out three batters over four innings. Teammate Jake Simon pitched four innings of relief and fanned three hitters. Josh O’Neill made the start for the Schooners and went five innings in the no-decision effort. Ben Gorski took the loss for Mystic, going two innings and surrendering the go-ahead run in the 10th inning.
DiTomaso and Hujsak were both 2-for-5, while Cone was 2-for-3. Vermont sits atop the Northern Division heap in front of the Keene Swamp Bats (7-6), Winnipesaukee Muskrats (6-7), Upper Valley Nighthawks (6-7) and Sanford Mainers (5-9).
