Second-year Vermont Mountaineers manager Mitchell Holmes knows that life - and baseball - can sometimes be unpredictable.
Certain random occurrences like injuries, an umpire's call at home plate or curveballs from Mother Nature can have major impacts on his team.
But Holmes has learned to expect the unexpected every summer. And right now the Mountaineers are in control of their own destiny as they attempt win the North Division and earn an automatic bid to the NECBL playoffs.
Vermont (23-12-1) will close out the regular season by packing in seven games during a five-day stretch this week. Holmes' squad has a four-game lead over Sanford (20-17) at the top of the division and sits seven games in front of third-place Upper Valley (17-20). The Mountaineers are preparing for high-stakes clashes with the Mainers on Wednesday and Friday before facing off against the Nighthawks three times during a 24-hour span Saturday and Sunday.
Vermont will also visit Keene for a game Thursday and will host Martha's Vineyard on Sunday evening in a rematch of last year's championship series. A lot can change before the postseason arrives, but the Mountaineers' recent string of success has provided plenty of encouraging signs that a title run could be imminent.
The Montpelier-based team has won six of its last seven games, including an 18-1 romp over North Adams last week. Vermont has also delivered the goods in clutch situations, securing a pair of narrow victories Monday to significantly boost its playoff chances. The Mountaineers closed out a 5-4 win over the Nighthawks and then rallied to a 6-5 victory over the Valley Blue Sox during the nightcap despite facing deficits of 4-0 and 5-1.
Vermont has prevailed by a single run seven times this season, and a few more wins during the upcoming days could give some of the top pitchers a chance to rest up prior to playoffs. Meanwhile, the front-runners in the West Division will have to be at their best all week in order to keep their championship hopes alive. The tight three-way battle for supremacy in the Wild West features the Valley Blue Sox (20-17-2), Danbury Westerners (20-18) and Bristol Blues (17-16-4).
The Newport Gulls (28-9-1) are six games ahead of the Mystic Schooners (22-15) in the Coastal Division. The North Shore Navigators (18-20), Ocean State Waves (17-21-1) and Martha's Vineyard Sharks (15-21-1) round out the Coastal crew.
The Mountaineers will attempt to pick up the pieces after the recent departure of speedster Evan Fox and All-Star sluggers T.J. Williams and Brandon Butterworth. The team's jam-packed schedule this week is partially the result of massive flooding to the region two weeks ago, resulting in three straight games that were postponed.
The arrival of a handful of newcomers may be just what the doctor ordered entering the homestretch, giving Holmes plenty of optimism as his team attempts to lock up home-field advantage for the playoffs. Here are a dozen questions for the Mountaineers manager prior to some of the biggest games of the season:
TA: With a guy like Evan Fox, it was a known thing right from the start that he was putting in his time and leaving early. Was it nice to have that predictability?
Holmes: "Yeah, of course. When the players are coming in and out, as long as we understand it and we know what the plan is, we're completely OK with it. With Fox, he was with us last summer, he's an A-plus kid and we loved having him. And his coach just felt it was best to train in the second half of the summer and get a little stronger. He's a little bit of a smaller guy, so we were completely understanding of that. We miss him, but we completely understood."
TA: With the other returners, what would you say about players like Tyler Cox and Santino Rosso who have really had a lot of at-bats this summer?
Holmes: "They've been tremendous - they're just such great kids. They were with us last year, so they were a part of some of the things we were working on last summer and they carried on that environment and they've been playing well. Tyler plays all over the field and he's been hitting and getting on base at a high rate. And (Rosso's) power has really come on this year - he's slugging a lot more than he did last year. I couldn't speak more highly of those two guys as players and as people."
TA: Are there a couple guys who are going to be likely starters once it gets to crunch time here?
Holmes: "Yeah, there are some guys who have definitely been standing out. George Rosales had a little bit of an injury where he was out for about a week and a half. But, other than that, he's been tremendously at the catching position. And Marshall Toole has been playing really good baseball. He's a high-level base-runner and a great defender. And then a newcomer, Cam Santeree, has also been playing really well so far. He's only gotten about 25 plate appearances, but he has the same kind of style as a lot of our other guys: He's a really good base-runner, he gets on base a lot and is a good defender - which is what we like to have."
TA: As far as newcomers go, are there still some moving parts?
Holmes: "(Monday) was the last day to sign people. And we just got a new guy - Connor Bertsch -who's actually an old guy: He was with us two summers ago. He's a tremendous Dartmouth player, so he's relatively local. And we just wanted to get a little bit more depth in our infield. And we also have a couple pitchers coming as well. We just wanted to add a couple more guys to make sure we're in a good spot for the stretch run. We're in a much better spot than we were last year in terms of having enough players. Last year, as everyone in the community knows, it got thin quick. But this year we've got about 18 or 19 pitchers and we're hopefully ready to make another deep run."
TA: What do you think the importance is of going into the final few games of the regular season and knowing that it's not a must-win scenario?
Holmes: "It's just helpful because it allows you to line up your pitching accordingly. Obviously we are still a long ways away from that. But we've been playing good baseball and we just need to continue to do so."
TA: Last year you had that historic start and then had a little stumble during the end of the regular season. So how does it feel right now compared to this time last year?
Holmes: "Last year it was just such a good start that it's tough to match what we did at the beginning. But it seems as if we're poised to be a little bit stronger going toward the end, just because we have a little bit more depth than we did last year. I made it a priority this off-season and throughout the summer to make sure we had arms and position players coming in - anticipating that we were going to lose some players. And, as a result, it's put us in a little bit more of a position where we have some depth. So hopefully we should be in a little bit better spot than we were last year at the end."
TA: Aside from Nolan Sparks, are there one or two other pitchers who you feel like you can really count on if it comes to a big playoff game?
Holmes: "Sparks is obviously the guy: He's an All-Star game starter and a tremendous pitcher. And then we also have Aidan Tucker, who's been pitching really well. Colton Book got roughed up a little bit (Monday), but he's been really solid for us this year as well. He's a Stony Brook guy who's really been coming into his own. He was a confident starter as a freshman last year and had some injury issues this past year at school, so this is kind of his first summer fully playing in about a year."
TA: With guys on the base path, are there a handful of players who just have the green light to steal a base any time?
Holmes: "Yeah. Our joke is that everyone has the green light, but some guys' lights are a little bit more green than other guys'. Marshall Toole and Cam Santerre are definitely leading that. And we've got Aaron Whitley and a lot of other guys who can really run the bases well."
TA: When other teams are scouting you guys, if you had to guess, are there one or two things they're really thinking about to hone in on?
Holmes: "We definitely play a lot of small ball, and that's not necessarily because I'm calling anything. We don't even have signs and we don't even put bunts on, but we have a lot of guys that fit that style. So I think when teams are playing us, they're definitely ready for aggressive base-running and aggressive baseball. And trying to put pressure on the defense is how we've been playing."
TA: Some teams are really going to have to overachieve to get into the playoffs. During this final stretch of games, are you scouting out potential playoff previews with certain opponents?
Holmes: "We're still not at that point yet. We hope we can get to that point, but we just have to keep winning more baseball games to make sure we're at that spot. I've been happy with how we've been playing as of late and we just need to continue to do so."
TA: If you do make the playoffs, what do you think about the grind with potentially some really long bus rides?
Holmes: "It's definitely a factor. Obviously it would be great to play a team that's not super far away - I think both teams would appreciate that. But it's the nature of it and the guys know that they're in the home stretch anyway, so the bus rides are a little bit not as long when you know you only have a couple more left. Hopefully we don't have an opponent that's really far away. And right now we're just hoping we can get to the playoffs."
TA: Now that it's been about two weeks since the flood, what would you say about how everyone involved with the organization dealt with situation and the camaraderie since then?
Holmes: "It's just been tremendous and I'm so fortunate to be able to call this home in the summertime. I love the community that we're in and our guys have been helping out in town a little bit and Brian Gallagher, our general manager, has done a great job with organizing some stuff for that. And hopefully the community continues to do a little better. I know that downtown right now is in a tough spot. And a lot of those are sponsors and people in the community that we know, so we're wishing the best for all of them. And hopefully we can do our part in having a good end of the summer to give them something to get excited about."