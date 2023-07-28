MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers were recently playing their sharpest baseball of the summer while rattling off seven victories during an eight-game stretch.
But the franchise’s general manager, Brian Gallagher, knows that there’s never a dull moment entering August in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
Gallagher has seen it all during his two decades with the team, so there’s not much that can surprise him at this point in the season. Earlier this week he was briefly entertaining hopes that the Mountaineers could lock up the North Division title by Saturday and then enjoy an off day Sunday if those originally scheduled games weren’t going to impact the seedings for the upcoming playoffs.
However, those plans were quickly scrapped as Vermont (24-14-1) watched its divisional lead over the Sanford Mainers (23-17) shrink to two games. One-run losses Wednesday and Thursday by the Mountaineers allowed the Mainers to surge back into contention for first place in the North as teams prepared for the final three days of the regular season.
“Sanford has been doing a great job and they’ve moved right up into second place,” Gallagher said. “But we’ve still really held our own lately. Even though we’ve been down on numbers, we’ve still found ways to win. And even last year, despite being depleted, we still made it to the finals. So, fingers crossed, hopefully we can do that again this year and things will fall into place. And whoever can keep their players the longest has a chance to win.”
This year’s eight-team playoff format is more inclusive than usual, with the three divisional champs joined by five additional teams that boast the highest winning percentages. The Newport Gulls (30-11-1) already clinched the Coastal Division and are trailed by the Mystic Schooners (26-16).
Vermont only needs a few more victories to clinch home-field advantage for its opening playoff series, but Sanford will be ready to pounce if the Mountaineers struggle down the stretch.
“There’s more teams in the playoffs this year, which I don’t like,” Gallagher said. “I always say, ‘Take the three division winners and one wild card.’ That makes the playoffs go a little bit quicker, but we didn’t win that vote. More teams voted for more teams making the playoffs.”
There are currently five teams with either 17 or 18 victories that are scrambling to sneak into the post-season, and one of those clubs is the North Division’s Upper Valley Nighthawks (18-22). The Mountaineers’ Green Mountain State rival will head to Recreation Field for a crucial Saturday doubleheader that will feature gams at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Those two squads will face off again in Montpelier at 1 p.m. Sunday before Vermont returns to action later that day with a 6:30 p.m. contest against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (17-22-1).
The Valley Blue Sox (22-17-2) and Danbury Westerners (21-20) are in a dogfight for top honors in the West Division, while the Bristol Blues (18-18-4) are lurking close behind. Two other teams eyeing playoff bids are the Ocean State Waves (18-22-1) and North Shore Navigators (18-24) out of the Coastal Division.
With so much at stake during the next few days, it’s likely that most teams will put their top pitchers on the mound to maximize their chances of victory. That could result in some tired arms due to the quick turnaround before playoffs, but it’s simply the price of doing business this time of year in the NECBL.
Fans shouldn’t be shocked to see various infielders and outfielders take over pitching duties at times, so some late-season clashes may start to resemble the Home Run Derby.
Managers could also insert some of their less-skilled pitchers into games where there’s nothing on the line, and many teams’ rotations have taken a big hit the past few weeks as athletes headed home for the summer.
“We felt like we prepared better this year and we had more guys sign ahead of time,” Gallagher said. “But we still lost guys and got kind of decimated. But I looked at Keene’s pitching staff and they now have 10 pitchers left, which is small. And North Adams had around 13 pitchers left, so it’s happening everywhere and it’s also happening in the Cape (Cod League). In fact, the Cape is trying to contact all the teams and trying to get players as well.”
Shortstop Tyler Cox made his third pitching appearance for Vermont on Wednesday, scattering two hits over three-plus innings during a 3-2 loss at Sanford.
Cox is a second-year Mountaineer who has proven his loyalty to the team while playing in 27 games this summer. Another 2022 returner, Santino Rosso, has a .263 batting average after playing in 33 games so far. Vermont outfielder Marshall Toole owns a .297 batting average and has competed in a team-high 37 games for the Mountaineers.
“The guys that stay for the whole summer, we really respect that a lot and we speak very highly of them to their coaches,” Gallagher said. “And if scouts ask later, we say, ‘Yeah, this guy stuck it out for the whole summer.’ And we’re going to give him a great recommendation. I think that goes a long ways and hopefully we have more guys that stay.”