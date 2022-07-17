MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers earned a doubleheader sweep of the Sanford Mainers on Sunday at Montpelier Recreation Field in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
Coach Mitchell Holmes' squad prevailed 3-2 in the first game before earning a 12-5 victory in the nightcap. Vermont walked away victorious in Game 1 after a walk-off hit by Santino Rosso. The Mountaineers newcomer took a big swing and blasted a shot off Sanford pitcher’s Brady Afthim’s glove. The ball bounced by the third baseman and into left field, allowing Tyler Cox to score the winning run.
The Mountaineers’ offense put up 10 runs in the fifth and six innings en route to a lopsided victory in the second game. Vermont improves to 28-6, while the Mainers fall to 16-19.
GAME 1
The Mainers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Quinn McDaniels blasted the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall just inside the foul pole.
After Vermont starter Christopher Kahler settled down with a quick second inning, the Mountaineers tied the game in the bottom of the second frame. Nic Notarangelo doubled off the left-field wall with one out. Rosso put runners on the corners with an infield single to first. Stephen DiTomaso grounded a slow roller through the left side to drive in Notarangelo.
After Vermont was unable to take advantage of a pair of runners in scoring position in the fourth, the Mainers regained the lead on a solo shot by Calvin Hewett to left field in the fifth.
The Mountaineers evened the game again in the fifth frame. Fox ripped a line drive through the left side, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Tom Josten put runners on the corners after being hit by a pitch. Adam Retzbach tied the game with a single through the left side to drive in Fox.
Vermont loaded the bases and in the seventh, but a lineout with the bases loaded led to a double play at second and sent the game into extra innings.
Sanford had runners on the corners in the eighth and attempted a double steal, but Vermont tagged the base-runner between home and third. Vermont walked it off in the home half of the frame as Rosso ripped a hard liner off Brady Afthiim’s glove and the ball bounced all the way to left field, allowing Cox to score the winning run.
Luke Carpenter earned the win for Vermont to improve to 2-0. Kahler finished a stellar outing on the hill, going eight innings while allowing two runs on three hits and striking out 11 batters. Brady Afthim suffered the loss for Sanford. His brother Bryce got the no decision in the start.
GAME 2
Vermont struck first in the second game. Mark Trotta started the second inning off with a walk before stealing second. He scored on a two-out single by Jack Cone, who drove one in through the right side.
After three scoreless innings from Brendan Pattermann, the Mainers finally got to the Vermont starter in the fourth and took the lead. Hewett started the inning with a double down the left-field line, before coming around to score on a McDaniel single to tie the game at 1. Sanford took the lead on a two-run blast from Aiden Kane to right field, making it 3-1.
Vermont’s best chance to get back into the game was in the bottom of the fourth. A walk to Rosso and a single by Trotta put runners on base with no outs. Two batters later, Cone loaded the bases with a two-out walk. Shane Lussier worked a two-out walk to get a run back and make it 3-2 Sanford. However, a flyout to left ended the threat.
After a shutdown inning by Matthew Scibilio, Vermont regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. The first big hit was a one-out double by Trotta that drove in Retzbach and Josten. A few minutes later, Josten came around again with two outs and the bases loaded. He blasted one off the wall to make it 8-3, but the third runner was gunned down at the plate.
The Mainers threatened again by loading the bases in the top of the sixth. Howver, Mitchell Pascarella recorded a huge strikeout to keep Vermont ahead 8-3.
Vermont added four more runs in the sixth to blow the game wide open. Scibillio got the win in two innings of work. Pattermann started for Vermont but did not get the decision. He worked three innings and had four strikeouts. Zachary Rodgers took the loss for Sanford.
Vermont will host the North Adams SteepleCatsat at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
