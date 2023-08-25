BURLINGTON — The 12th-ranked University of Vermont men’s soccer opened the 2023 season with a 2-0 victory over Western Michigan on a rainy Thursday night at Virtue Field.
Carter Johnson and Yaniv Bazini each tallied a game-high three points for the Catamounts, who advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament last fall.
“I think we realized pretty quick in the game that it wasn’t going to be comfortable,” Vermont coach Rob Dow said. “In the match we got a really physical opponent that felt very America East-like, which took some time to make adjustments with tracking their wide backs. In the second half, it gave us space to counter. I really like to see that this team continues to be a second-half team.”
The Catamounts outshot the Broncos 20-9. Vermont held Western Michigan to one shot on goal. Goalie Owen Jack recorded a clean sheet in his first game as a Catamount. Johnson also made his UVM debut in the win. The graduate student fired two of his three shots on goal.
Bazini’s goal marked the second straight season that he’s tallied the Catamounts’ first goal at Virtue Field. The forward struck first in Vermont’s 1-1 tie against eventual national champ Syracuse last year.
Mujtaba Mirhasan nearly netted Vermont’s first goal in the second minute when he blasted a shot past the right post from inside the 18-yard box. The Broncos almost found the back of the net in the 19th minute when Jonathan Robinson’s shot sailed through traffic and narrowly missed crossing the goal line near the far post.
Max Murray was close to breaking the scoreless tie in the 41st minute after he pressured WMU’s goalkeeper, Ethan Brandt (seven saves). The senior forced a turnover from outside the 18-yard box, but Murray’s deflected shot missed bounced left of the target.
Vermont kept attacking the Western Michigan net in the second half and almost pulled ahead on a rocket from long range by Adrian Schulze Solano that was denied by Brandt in the 57th minute.
Bazini finally pulled head in the 59th minute. The Catamounts attacked with numbers and Johnson found Bazini inside the 18-yard box. Bazini paused and hen directed a shot the flew into the lower-right corner for a 1-0 advantage.
Vermont doubled its lead in 78th minute. Jacob Vitale found Johnson in the midfield, sending him on a sprint toward the WMU net. Johnson finished his shot with a defender on his back to put Vermont up 2-0. Bazini was credited with a secondary assist on the insurance goal.
Western Michigan entered Thursday’s matchup after receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. The Broncos pieced together a 16-3-2 mark last season, claimed the Mid-American Conference title and won two NCAA Tournament games by earning a 2-1 win at Louisville and a 1-0 win at Lipscomb. The Broncos were eliminated during a 1-0 loss to Portland in the third round of the tourney. Moving to the Missouri Valley Conference this season, the Broncos were picked No. 2 in the league’s preseason poll.
The Catamounts and Broncos met for the second time in series history. Vermont battled Western Michigan to a 1-1 draw in Burlington in 2008. UVM associate head coach Brad Cole faced the Broncos last season as a member of the Portland staff.
Vermont’s national ranking marks the first time that the Catamounts kicked off the season in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. The Catamounts have been ranked in 10 consecutive polls, dating back to Sept. 20, 2022. Vermont has spent the last four polls in the top 15, including a program-best No. 4 ranking in the final poll of 2022.
The Catamounts were ranked No. 2 in the America East Preseason Poll by the league’s coaches. Vermont received three first-place votes, and a total of 45 points. New Hampshire edged out UVM with four first-place votes and a total of 46 points.
Last year the Catamounts advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the second time in program history. UVM finished with a 16-4-2 record following an impressive NCAA Tournament run, beginning with a thrilling 3-2 double-overtime victory over Quinnipiac in the first round. Vermont traveled to No. 11 SMU for its next match and scored three goals in the final 25 minutes to earn a 3-2 victory. Vermont returned home to defeat UCLA, 3-0, before falling to Syracuse in the quarterfinals.
Vermont returns three members of the America East All-Conference Team from a season ago. Murray scored a team-high 10 goals in 2022, and received First Team honors. Bazini ranked No. 3 on the Catamounts with five goals and was named to the Second Team along with Schulze Solano and defender Zach Barrett, who was recently named to the United Soccer Coaches Division I Players to Watch list.
UVM graduate student Tucker Paron was surprised with a spot on the 2023 roster Tuesday afternoon in a team film session. Serving as a student manager for the Catamounts as an undergraduate student, Paron was playing for the UVM men’s club soccer team.
Cole returns to the UVM staff for the first time since 2019 and was also a former captain of the Catamounts in 2014. Rory Twomey returned to the staff after a season at Saint Lawrence. The assistant coach was previously a member of the Vermont staff during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. UVM also added 2012 America East Goalkeeper of the Year Conor Leland as Director of Operations.
Vermont returns to action on Monday when it visits No. 22 Akron at Lee R. Jackson Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the match will broadcast live on ESPN+. The Catamounts will host No. 20 Cornell on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.