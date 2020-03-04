BURLINGTON — Vermont honored seniors Everett Duncan, Daniel Giddens, Anthony Lamb, and Josh Speidel prior to the Catamonts’ final regular-season men’s basketball game.
The group of upperclassmen did not disappoint.
Tuesday’s one-of-a-kind night at Patrick Gym ended with an 85-62 victory over Albany, and members of UVM’s Class of 2020 set the America East record with their 107th career victory.
Albany won the opening tip-off and scored the first basket of the game. Vermont’s Josh Speidel tied the game with a layup — his first points as a college player. Speidel’s layup was assisted by his former AAU teammate Everett Duncan.
Speidel was the victim of a 2015 car crash that left him with a traumatic brain injury. The NCAA has granted a waiver allowing him to participate with the Cats this season and not use a year of eligibility. Before the crash, Speidel was one of the top high school basketball players in Indiana for Columbus North High School. He joined the Catamounts several times last season, experiencing Patrick Gym for the first time in January for a contest against Stony Brook. He also sat on the bench for games at Purdue and Florida.
“What a special evening tonight was from start to finish,” said UVM coach John Becker. “I want to thank everyone involved in making tonight happen. I’d like to thank the University of Albany, Will Brown and UAlbany’s team for helping to make this special moment for Josh. Thanks to our fans, it was an unbelievable environment and made it really special for everyone down on the court.”
The conference foes went back and forth in the first eight minutes. The Catamounts extended their lead to 17-12 by the 12-minute media timeout after Aaron Deloney hit a tough runner in the lane and Bailey Patella tipped in an offensive rebound.
The Great Danes trimmed the margin to 17-15, but the Cats used a 19-7 run over the last 10 minutes to pull ahead 39-22 by the break.
Albany used the long ball to climb back into the game with a 12-6 spree, fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from Antonio Rizzuto that closed the gap to 45-34. The Green and Gold outscored the Purple and Gold 19-10 during the following three minutes for a 61-41 lead with 12:46 left to play. With 1:10 left, Albany native Isaiah Powell drilled a 3-pointer for the Cats’ final basket.
Duncan paced Vermont’s offense with a career-high 22 points. He was 6 of 6 from long range, which was also a career best. The redshirt senior also recorded five rebounds and one block.
Anthony Lamb scored 15 points for UVM. The 6-foot-6 forward pulled down four rebounds, dished out four assists and swatted away two shots. Stef Smith added 14 points from off the bench. He made 5 of 10 attempts from the floor and grabbed a season-high seven rebounds
Top-seeded Vermont will host eighth-seeded Maine in the quarterfinal round of the America East Tournament on Saturday at 7 p.m. Ticket sales for the general public will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m., with in-person purchases available at the Patrick Gym Box Office and online at UVMathletics.com/Tickets. Phone orders will not be taken until all in-person customers have been assisted.
Vermont 85, Albany (NY) 62
ALBANY (NY) (14-17)
Hank 1-2 0-0 2, Hansen 3-3 2-2 9, Clark 8-17 0-0 19, Fruscio 1-1 0-0 2, Rizzuto 4-10 0-0 12, Hutcheson 2-8 1-2 6, Healy 1-7 2-2 5, De Sousa 0-2 2-4 2, Lauderdale 2-6 1-2 5, French 0-0 0-0 0, Shafer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 8-12 62.
VERMONT (24-7)
