BURLINGTON — Vermont Green Football Club announced four additions to the technical staff ahead of the Club’s inaugural 2022 season. Kate Harney (athletic trainer), Chris Taylor and Staige Davis (assistant coaches) and Joey Cippichio (goalkeeper coach) bring a wealth of experience in the Vermont soccer landscape to Head Coach and Sporting Director Adam Pfeifer’s staff.
Harney joins the club while pursuing her Ph.D in Health and Human Performance at Concordia University Chicago. She brings immense experience in the field, having worked alongside Pfeifer at Norwich University as well as in the Stowe school district.
Taylor, a native of Liverpool, United Kingdom has been the head coach of Plattsburgh State’s men’s soccer program since 2018. He is an alum of the Liverpool FC Academy. Davis, of Montpelier, was a student assistant coach to Pfeifer at Norwich in 2018-19 and became the First Assistant last season. He is a Director of Coaching and multi-team head coach with local club Far Post SC.
Cipicchio joins as goalkeeper coach, having held the same role under Pfiefer at Norwich University. Cipicchio is originally from Columbus, Ohio and played collegiate soccer at Brown University. He is also a coach at Far Post SC.
The club’s roster is headlined by former University of Vermont goalie Nate Silveira. The other goalies are Nathan Schnur and Williston’s Owen Greene. Defenders include Miguel Ventura, Hanry Hylbert, Owen O’Malley, Jake Ashford, Garrett Lillie, Montpelier’s Dashiell Vermilya and Burlington’s Ekrem Hadzic.
Leading the way in midfield will be Rodrigo Vaza, Nathan Messer, Diba Nwegbo, Daniel Pacella, Jack Cloherty, Bilal Kamal, Joe Morrison, Mark O’Neill, , Norwich’s Charlie Adams, Charlotte’s Chace Therrien, Shelburne’s Nolan Jimmo and Burlington’s Rida Kari and Ndayisenga VanDame. The forwards are Brage Aasen, Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Matthew Goncalves and Willison’s Oliver Martin.
Vermont Green Football Club is a men’s soccer club in Burlington that announced its entry into USL League Two last fall. The club plans to kick off its inaugural season in May and will play home matches at the University of Vermont’s Virtue Field.
In addition to supporting the development of soccer in the state, the club is embarking on an ambitious mission to build a club that embeds environmental justice in its competitive strategy, operational processes and culture. Vermont Green Football Club joins Black Rock FC, based in Manchester, as the second Vermont-based club in USL League Two.
