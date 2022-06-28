Summer ball at Recreation Field is known for its low-key, family-friendly vibe.
The 2022 Vermont Mountaineers are continuing that trend while piling up victories at a record-setting pace.
First-year manager Mitchell Holmes and his team are off to the best start in franchise history with a 17-2 record in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The Mountaineers lead the second-place Upper Valley Nighthawks by 6.5 games in the North Division nearing the midway point of the regular season.
A nine-game winning streak finally ended Monday, but sprits are still sky high in the dugout and players remain grounded with a focus on Wednesday’s showdown at the Valley Blue Sox. The roster is surprisingly stable in a league renowned for non-stop turnover and it’s clear that star players from across the country have shed any ego and set their sights on what’s best for the team.
Twenty-two games are penciled in for July and Holmes is aware that his team’s hot streak could be fleeting. But he’s also planned for the long haul, weighing every game-day decision carefully and placing an emphasis on longevity over short-term success.
Here are three takeaways from the early-season accomplishments:
PITCHING PARITYNineteen Mountaineers have joined forces on the mound, recording a combined 2.10 ERA. Six Vermont pitchers saw action in a season-opening 10-1 victory over the Newport Gulls, establishing a theme that’s carried on for the past three weeks.
“With so many games that we have, almost every pitcher has gotten an opportunity to get out there,” right-hander Carlos Torres said. “Everybody likes each other and we’re just excited to get out there and play.”
Vermont’s pitchers have baffled opposing batters with 181 strikeouts while issuing 73 walks. The by-committee approach has ensured that every starter, middle-reliever and closer gets plenty of rest between outings and is ready to go at a moment’s notice.
“So far it’s been pretty equal spreading some time around,” pitcher Trevor Anibal said. “We have a lot of good arms and I think everyone has been throwing really well. It’s been cool to be able to use two, three, four pitchers in a game and have everyone be successful. The pitching staff has been great and our bats show up, so hopefully we can keep it going.”
Seven Vermont pitchers still have a perfect ERA: Anibal Jackson Harrigan, Dillon Ryan, Brendan McFall, Anthony FeFabbia, Jak Pletter and Luke Carpenter. McFall is 4-0 after nine-plus innings of work. He’s appeared in six games, strikings out 11 batters, issuing three walks and allowing five hits.
Maxwell Parker is 3-0 after playing in three games. He’s been on the mound for 18 innings, serving up 15 strikeouts, issuing four walks and allowing 10 hits. Nick Durgin has thrown 15-plus innings with 20 strikeouts, six walks and six hits. Carpenter has been on the mound for eight innings. He’s struck out 11 batters, issued seven walks and allowed two hits.
Christorpher Kahler and Matthew Scibilio have both fanned 15 batters. The team’s strikeout leaders also include Jack Metzger (14), Joseph Kosowsky (12) and Jake Simon (10). Mitchell Pasceralla and Jack Cone have nine strikeouts apiece, while James McDowell (1.50 ERA) and Zach Byron (2.45 ERA) have also been sharp.
“Nick Durgin is really good and Max Parker has also had a really good season so far,” Torres said. “Jack Metzger has also done really well, so those guys have really helped us a lot.”
Metzger (3.00 ERA) has appeared on the mound in a team-high eight games but has only thrown a total of 12 inning. No Mountaineers pitcher has been played more than 18 innings, allowing Holmes to keep his options open during the next five weeks.
“Our coach has been really good about saving people and not really overusing them,” Torres said. “We’ve gone through weeks where we have seven straight games and we’ve done great. So I feel like he knows how to manage our pitchers very well and we won’t really have a problem with that. I’m excited, for sure.”
SUCCESS BREEDS SUCCESS
Three weeks ago the Mountaineers were kicking off their season in Montpelier as a pair of players were just winding down their NCAA campaigns. Anibal made a run to the Division II College World Series with Southern New Hampshire University, while shortstop Connor Hujsak led Virginia Commonwealth University to the Regional FInal in Division I.
“It was an unreal experience and something that everyone dreams about,” Hujsak said. “I wish I could go back and change things, but it was an unreal atmosphere and being down there was awesome.”
Hujsak is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete who was named to the All-Region First Team. He started 61 games for VCU (42-20) and had a .289 batting average while contributing 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 55 RBIs and 39 runs scored.
The Rams earned their second straight Atlantic 10 Tournament crown after knocking off top-seeded Davidson in the semifinals. Virginia Commonwealth eliminated Georgia in the NCAA Regional Tournament before losing a best-of-three series vs. North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional Final.
Hujsak was the starting shortstop during two games against eventual NCAA champ Ole Miss and recorded a hit agains the Rebels. He committed to play for the Mountaineers halfway through his collegiate schedule but wasn’t sure when he’d land in Vermont after the Rams won their conference tourney.
“My dad always updated me saying how (the Mountaineers) hadn’t lost a game yet, so I was hoping they’d kept it that way when I got here,” Hujsak said.
Hujsak (.273) has gone 9-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs and six runs scored for Vermont. The transition from metal to wooden bats has been as smooth as his swing.
“Obviously its a little different with bats that you don’t have a lot of leeway with,” he said. “But it’s still a bat and a baseball, so nothing really changes there.”
The VCU star said that the NECBL victories haven’t gone to players’ heads. Even though winning by big margins is a routine occurrence, Hujsak and his teammates don’t take anything for granted.
“We’re just having fun and going out there and not really thinking about it too much,” he said. “It’s a good time and everyone has been swinging it well. If people get their off days, other people step up when they’re playing and it’s fun to watch.”
Anibal is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Bedford, N.H., who made 16 appearances and went 6-0 with a 1.83 ERA for Southern New Hampshire. He recorded 52 strikeouts, issued 13 walks and allowed 20 hits over 39-plus innings. He helped the Penmen (46-12) win the NE10 Championship by defeating Assumption before his team ousted Molloy in the NCAA Super Regional. Anibal enjoyed about four days of rest after the CWS before returning to action for the Mountaineers.
“Obviously the team was having a lot of success and it was nice to be able to come in and be a part of another winning team,” he said. “All the guys were awesome.”
With MLB scouts keeping close tabs on the summer league stars, it could be tempting for players to concentrate on padding their individual stats. But the Mountaineers have been happy to share playing time if it means celebrating together at the end of each game.
“We’re all just showing up and playing baseball — that’s the biggest thing,” Anibal said. “I don’t think anyone is really worried about how many games we’ve won or anything like that. We’re just trying to go out there and play our game.”
OVERPOWERING OFFENSEVermont’s batters are making a habit of driving in lots of early runs while also coming through in clutch late-game situations. The Mountaineers have pounded 23 doubles, two triples and nine home runs, led by a big crew of consistent threats.
No one has been more productive than center fielder Gerry Siracusa, who has a .414 average after going 24-for-58 at the plate. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound slugger has four doubles, one homer, nine RBIs and 13 runs scored. He’s recorded a hit in all 14 games that’s he’s played.
“We have a lot of good players on the team and I think you can throw out any lineup and we have a good chance to win,” Mountaineers catcher Adam Retzbach said. “There are definitely some guys like Gerry who are really going off this year and it’s awesome to see. But each guy, when they’re given their opportunity, they’re taking it and doing well themselves. And that’s why I think that we’re in the position we are record-wise. Everyone is stepping up and doing their thing when given the shot.”
Retzbach belted two extra-base hits and drove in four runs during Saturday’s 8-5 victory over the Keene Swamp Bats. He was one of the few members of last year’s Mountaineers squad who was invited back for another season, joining 5-foot-11, 190-pound left-handed pitcher Matthew Sciblio and 5-foot-11, 180-pound infielder Keagan Calero.
“I really liked it last year and I got comfortable,” Retzbach said. “Summer ball can be a little anxious because you’re meeting a lot of new guys and living in a new area and living with a host family. It can all be a lot. So being able to come back here and know I’d be able to have the same facilities and the same kind of coaches that I had last year, it’s just a lot easier to adjust. And I could just come out and play.”
The 2021 Mountaineers wound up on the losing end of a slew of one-run games, but this year’s squad has figured out how to pull through in those back-and-forth contests.
“We lost a lot of close games last year where it was just the flip of a coin and it didn’t really go our way,” Retzbach said. “And this year I think our team is really excited to be here. All nine innings, we’re locked in. And at the end of the day, we actually really do want to win and aren’t just here to get our reps in. We compete at the end a lot and we’ve been able to win all those games.”
Another catcher, Matthew Venuto, has gone 11-for-35 for Vermont and owns a .314 average. He has two doubles, one home run, seven RBIs and eight runs scored. Third baseman Ben Williamson has a .303 average and has gone 20-for-66 offensively. He’s connected for one triple while driving in 14 runs and scoring 10 times.
Infielder Evan Fox has provided a steady presence during 18 games, hitting at a .268 clip by going 19-for-71. Outfielder Stephen DiTomaso has a .263 average after going 15-for-57 with one double, one triple and one home run.
While the cast of characters could be drastically different in a month, Retzbach is confident that the high-end results will stay the same.
“In summer ball some guys are on innings limits or played a lot of games in the spring and their coaches don’t want them to get hurt,” he said. “It’s part of the game and it happens in summer ball. So whoever stays and whoever leaves, there’s no bad blood. The guys that are here, we’re going to go out there and give it our all and try to win these games — and have some fun doing it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.