BURLINGTON — The Vermont men’s lacrosse team won its first NCAA Tournament game in program history by defeating Manhattan, 15-3, during Wednesday’s opening-round action at Virtue Field.
Vermont’s earned its 10th victory in a row and advanced to top-seed Maryland at noon Sunday in a game that will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. The Catamounts will face the Terrapins in the toured for the second straight year after suffering a 17-11 loss last season.
Goalie Ryan Cornell made 13 saves for the Catamounts Wednesday night, tying for the second-most he’s made in a single game this season. In each of Cornell’s postseason games this season he has made 12 or more saves. Vermont’s crowd of 1,611 is a new Virtue Field record for lacrosse.
“Just looking up at the stands and seeing so many local folks cheering for us, it gets our guys really excited,” UVM coach Chris Feifs said. “We’re just really thankful to have a community that loves lacrosse and is willing to come out on a beautiful day in the middle of the week and support us.”
Tommy Burke won 19 of the 21 draws he took against Manhattan. He also gathered a season-high 13 ground balls, pushing his season total to 100. Burke holds the program record with 125 ground balls during the 2021 campaign.
“Tommy was fantastic today and really gave us a chance to settle in and when they did have opportunities,” Feifs said. “I thought Ryan Cornell had a really good day too. Thomas (McConvey) and Mike McCormack both had such good days shooting the ball. You know their goalie is really, really good and I think we started to figure out where to shoot on him. And once we started to see the balls go in the back of the net, it really opened a bit for us especially since they’re a zone defense.
Manahattan’s Kyle Gucwa opened the scoring 1:31 into the contest for the Jaspers but the Catamounts quickly rebounded with a 4-0 run to seize control of the game. Liam Limoges tied the game 57 seconds later and Michael McCormack gave UVM the lead with 8:29 on the clock. Thomas McConvey and McCormack scored 43 seconds apart to cement a three-goal edge for UVM after the first quarter. Vermont’s defense forced three shot-clock violations in the first quarter.
McCormack completed his first-half hat trick 2:08 into the second quarter as part of another 4-0 run by the Catamount that stretched the lead to 8-1. David Closterman’s first goal of the game and a man-up tally from McConvey kept UVM in control. McConvey completed his hat trick with 10:04 left in the half, capping an 8-0 UVM run.
After the Jaspers got back on the board, Liam Limoges closed out the scoring in the second half with 6:54 to go as UVM took a 9-2 lead into halftime. Vermont picked up right where it left off in the third quarter. McConvey scored 37 seconds into the half and McCormack added another minutes later to make it 11-2.
McConvey became the first Catamount in program history to reach 60 goals in a season with his fifth goal of the game with 1:57 left in the third quarter.
Limoges added another 39 seconds later and UVM ended the quarter up 13-3.
McCormack and Charlie Pope closed out the scoring for the Catamounts in the final frame. Vermont is 12-0 this season when scoring 12 or more goals.
