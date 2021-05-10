The University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team will take on Big 10 Champion Maryland after the Catamounts earned their first NCAA Tournament berth in program history.
Vermont will face the Terrapins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday during first-round action that will be broadcast on ESPNU. Maryland is the No. 3 overall seed in the tourney and claimed its third NCAA title in 2017. Vermont locked up a spot in the Big Dance by using a six-goal run to defeat Albany, 15-10, in the America East title game.
“We’re still very hungry,” Catamounts head coach Chris Feifs said. “We still have a lot of work to do in our program and we’re not satisfied with just a conference championship.”
Catamounts head coach Chris Feifs and assistant coach Jake Bernhardt are no strangers to College Park. Both competed for the Terrapins and reached the national semifinals during their playing days. The matchup has added intrigue for Bernhardt, whose younger brothers Jesse (coach) and Jared (senior attack) are currently on the Maryland roster.
Thomas McConvey scored four goals and Tommy Burke won 23 of the 29 faceoffs to lift UVM past the Great Danes. McConvey added two assists, while teammate Ryan Cornell made eight saves in net.
“(I) just couldn’t speak more highly of the players and the staff how hard they’ve been working to get these guys ready to go each week,” Feifs said after the victory. “I think today it really showed and I’m just really proud. We’ve really had to mature since the 2019 championship game. We’ve had to learn a lot about ourselves and how to handle those pressure situations in championship games. Finally, we were able to execute in all the phases that we needed to — to win against a really good team.”
The Catamounts fell behind early against the Great Danes, as Camden Hay scored his fourth goals of the season. David Closterman scored for the Catamounts on a man-up situation with 8:35 left in the first quarter to tie the score. Stone Jacobs fired a no-look pass to Closterman, who cut toward the net and ripped a shot past goalie Will Ramos for his team-leading 18th goal of the year.
UVM grabbed its first lead when Closterman fired a shot off the post and JJ Levandowski gathered the rebound and assisted McConvey in front of the net. Albany’s Corey Yunker and Jakob Patterson scored in a 48-secondspan late in the first quarter for a 3-2 lead. Liam Limoges answered for UVM with 9.6 seconds left in the first quarter. Closterman fed Limoges, who quickly beat Ramos. Yunker scored with 53 seconds left in the first half to give the Great Danes a 7-6 advantage.
McConvey split the Albany defense and fired a shot past Ramos to equalize with 13.7 seconds on the clock. Burke won the ensuing face-off and went straight to the net. He cashed in with a bounce shot with 8.4 seconds remaining.
The Catamounts stayed hot at the start of the third quarter. Levandowski ripped a shot toward the top corner 1:52 into the frame to give UVM its first two-goal lead. Sixthy-three seconds later, Limoges cut to the front of the net and made it 10-7.
Limoges and Brock Haley scored another two goals for Vermont in 63 seconds to give the Catamounts a 12-7 lead with 8:54 left in the third quarter.
The Great Danes scored the next two goals, but the Catamounts came through in the final seconds of the third frame to maintain their momentum. McConvey scored his third goal with 8.8 seconds left to give UVM a 13-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Catamounts’ offensive pressure and possession at the end were too much for the Great Danes to overcome. Albany didn’t fire a shot on goal in the fourth quarter until there was 3:26 left to play. McConvey added his fourth of the game with 5:07 on the clock and McCormack added an empty-net second with 74 remaining.
Burke, Closterman, Cornell and McConvey were named to the All-Championship team. Burke was named the Most Outstanding Player. He won the first four face-offs and 16 of the 17 draws in the first half.
Vermont scored four combined goals in the final 15 seconds of each quarter. During the Catamounts’ six-goal, run they scored six goals on eight shots.
It marked Vermont’s fifth straight win over Albany, which lost to UVM three times this season. Prior to the current run, UVM was 4-21 all-time against the Great Danes. Today was also the third time this season UVM defeated UA.
