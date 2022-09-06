PRINCETON, N.J. — A pair of early first-half goals lifted the University of Vermont men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Ivy League favorite Princeton (0-1-1) on Monday afternoon at Sherrerd Field.
The Catamounts (2-1-1) shut out the Tigers (0-1-1) for the second consecutive season.
“I was happy with the team’s grit to score two and get a shutout on the road,” Vermont coach Rob Dow said. “Princeton is a talented and very well coached – they will be a contender for an Ivy League championship this year. We’re looking forward to making some more progress with a full week of training before playing Harvard at Virtue Field this Saturday.”
The Catamounts took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on an own goal by the Tigers. A failed clear ricocheted off a Princeton defender and into the back of the net for the opening tally.
UVM’s lead doubled on Yves Borie’s first goal of the season. The graduate student hammered a shot home in the 23rd minute after Joe Morisson’s corner kick rebounded off the back post.
Princeton tested the Catamounts in the 43rd minute when Ryan Winkler directed a deep shot towards the lower right corner. Luckily for UVM, goalie Nate Silveira (six saves) dove to his left to make the stop.
The Tigers applied pressure in the second half in search of a goal. Princeton outshot Vermont 9-4 in the frame to close the game with a 16-8 shots advantage.
Borie’s goal was his first since the game-winning tally against New Hampshire in the 2021 America East Championship.
Silveira registered his second shutout of the season and 15th in his career. He ranks in a tie for sixth on the program’s all-time list for clean sheets.
The Catamounts return home to Virtue Field on Saturday when they hosts Harvard at 7 p.m. The non-conference matchup will broadcast live on ESPN+ with Michael Lehr on the call.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Rhode Island 3,
Vermont 2
BURLINGTON – The Catamounts team battled with the Rams in a back-and-forth thriller featured two ties and three lead changes, but Vermont ultimately fell short during a one-goal loss.
“It’s unfortunate to not get a result, but we felt there were many positives in our play today,” Vermont coach Kristi Huizenga said. “We were able to get several players some valuable experience and take some risks within our play. These non-conference games are a great opportunity for that, and we will be ready come conference time in two weeks.”
Vermont now stands at 2-3, while the Rams improve to 1-4-1. The Catamounts scored the first goal off a strike from Kate Bossert less than 10 minutes into the game. Abby Knobel made a move down the right sideline and crossed the ball into the penalty box, where a waiting Bossert connected with her head. She put the ball into the left side of the goal to fool the keeper, who dove to her right.
The Rams answered back in the 28th minute with a goal from Tierra Garniss. She intercepted a pass just outside the top of the 18-yard box, made a move and chipped a floating shot just out of the reach of the outstretched arm of UVM goalkeeper Erin Murphy.
The Catamounts reclaimed the lead at 2-1 less than five minutes later. Sydney Remington received the ball in the middle of the attacking third from Karen Wallacethen and returned the ball to Wallace in the box. Wallace fired a shot that hit off the goalkeeper’s fingertips, popped into the air and flew into the back of the net for her first goal of the season.
Jill Brody used constant runs down the left hand-side to put pressure on the Rams back line throughout the first half. Rhode Island brought pressure to the start the second half, tying the game at 2 in the 57th minute on Garniss’ second goal of the game.
The Rams seized the lead in the 64th minute on the game-winning goal by Brooke Cavino from the top of the 18-yard box.
Vermont created several chances to equalize in the second half. The Cats’ best chance was on a corner kick that led to a header for Remington that clanged off the left post in the 87th minute.
Bossert registered three shots and scored her second goal of the season. Remington picked up her second assist of the season while also registering a shot on goal. Wallace provided two shots and a goal from off the bench for UVM. The Catamounts had four corner kick opportunities, with two coming in each half.
Vermont will travel to North Easton, Mass., on Sunday to take on Stonehill. The Catamounts and Skyhawks will kick off at 1 p.m.
